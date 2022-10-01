Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Rising Sea Levels Will Swallow 650,000 American Homes by 2050: Scientists Warn
American homes are projected to be submerged by rising sea levels by 2050 amid climate change and global warming, scientists warned. A new analysis published last week indicated that hundreds of thousands of individual American properties, including houses, are under threat. The analysis showed that coastal properties are the ones...
WATCH: Biden vows U.S. commitment to Pacific Islands at summit
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday told visiting leaders from more than a dozen Pacific Island countries that the U.S. was committed to bolstering its presence in their region and becoming a more collaborative partner as they face the “existential threat” of climate change. Watch...
IFLScience
Mexico Earthquake Sets Off Desert Tsunami In Death Valley Cave Containing World’s Rarest Fish
Last week, Mexico experienced a major earthquake that killed at least two people. Given its 7.6 magnitude, there were fears the death toll could be considerably larger. Being on land, the quake did not cause a tsunami in the ocean. However, it triggered what has been termed a “desert tsunami” in the Devil’s Hole pool, Death Valley – 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the quake’s epicenter.
Cuba requests U.S. aid after Hurricane Ian knocks out power -WSJ
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Cuba’s government has made a rare request for emergency assistance from the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden after Hurricane Ian knocked out power to the whole island of 11 million people, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
All eyes on southern Caribbean for next tropical threat to the US
The budding system, designated as Invest 98L, has AccuWeather meteorologists on alert as it could become one of the most significant storms of the Atlantic hurricane season. AccuWeather forecasters are looking ahead to the next tropical threat behind Hurricane Fiona, which pummeled the Turks and Caicos Tuesday as a Category 3 storm and poses a threat to Bermuda and parts of eastern Canada later this week, and are cautioning about new development in the Atlantic basin that could be a danger to the mainland United States late in the month.
Top Pakistan diplomat recommends cooperation with Taliban
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign minister says the international community should work with Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban, not against them, when it comes to combatting foreign extremist groups and the economic and humanitarian crises in that country — even as many U.S. officials say the Taliban have proved themselves unworthy of such cooperation.
Meteorologists warn of potential major tropical storm building in Caribbean
Meteorologists are warning of a potentially major storm system moving toward the Caribbean that could threaten the US, Mexico or island nations like Cuba or Jamaica by next week.The system has not yet formed a cyclone and is currently being referred to as “Invest 98L” — but the National Hurricane Center (NHC) gives it an 80 per cent chance of forming a tropical depression by the end of the weekend.If it reaches tropical storm status or higher, it would likely be named Hermine.After a slow start, the 2022 hurricane season in the Atlantic is starting to really heat up....
Cubans protest over delays in restoring power to island after Hurricane Ian
HAVANA (AP) — Groups of Cubans protested Friday night in the streets of Havana for a second night, decrying delays in fully restoring electricity three days after Hurricane Ian knocked out power across the island. A foreign monitoring group reported that Cuba’s internet service shut down for the second...
North Korea fires missiles after VP Kamala Harris leaves South Korea
PANMUNJOM, Korea (AP) — In a show of defiance, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Thursday, hours after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris flew home from a visit to South Korea during which she traveled to the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas and emphasized the “ironclad” U.S. commitment to the security of its Asian allies.
Only four Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S.
Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — but emergency management directors in southwest Florida are concerned it could reach a Category 5. Only five hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. have been labeled Category 5. Hurricane strength is measured on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains, the scale ranges from Category 1 — which has 75 to 95 mph winds and can cause damage to home exteriors, trees and power lines — all the way up to a "catastrophic" Category 5.A Category...
WATCH LIVE: Biden gives remarks in Puerto Rico amidst Hurricane Fiona recovery
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday will survey damage from Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico, where tens of thousands of people are still without power two weeks after the storm hit. Biden is expected to speak at 1:45 p.m. ET. Watch his remarks in the player above.
Opinion: Where the hurricane risk is growing
The scientific uncertainties in long-term projections of hurricanes remain substantial, writes Adam H. Sobel, an atmospheric scientist. But it is not going in a good direction for US hurricane risk, he says.
Haiti reports cholera deaths for first time in 3 years, prompting emergency response
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s government on Sunday announced that at least eight people have died from cholera, raising concerns about a potentially fast-spreading scenario and reviving memories of an epidemic that killed nearly 10,000 people a decade ago. The cases — the first cholera deaths reported in...
Hunger soars in eastern Congo after months of fighting between rebels, army
NYIRAGONGO, Congo (AP) — The last thing Pasika Bagerimana remembers before her sons died were their cries of hunger. But the 25-year-old mother had nothing to feed them. “’Mom, I need to eat. Can you give me food?’” they pleaded with her. Daniel, 2, and Bonane, 5, died just weeks apart in July after fleeing violence in their village in eastern Congo between M23 rebels and government forces.
Yes, Climate Change Is Making Storms Like Hurricane Ian Worse
Conservative media may be trying to cause confusion when it comes to how climate change impacts storms, but the science is "overwhelmingly clear."
Nigeria battling floods ‘beyond control’ as warning given of dams overflowing
Nigeria is battling its worst floods in a decade with more than 300 people killed in 2022 including at least 20 this week, as authorities said the situation is “beyond our control.”. The floods in 27 of Nigeria’s 36 states and capital city have affected half a million people,...
Superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian on sale for 29.5 million euros
Oct 1 (Reuters) - A U.S.-based luxury yacht broker is advertising for sale a 168-foot superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian billionaire Igor Kesaev for 29.5 million euros, according to an email seen by Reuters.
Experts Are Confirming That The Hurricane Ian ‘street Shark’ Video Is Legit
It seems to happen with every hurricane or tropical storm that makes landfall in the U.S.: A photoshopped image with a story of some sort of sea life swimming through city streets or surfacing in a backyard makes its way around social media platforms, only to be quickly debunked by experts. This time, however, the story and the photos are legit.
Gas leaks in Baltic Sea could equate to 1/3 of Denmark’s CO2 emissions, official says
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Methane leaking from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines is likely to be the biggest burst of the potent greenhouse gas on record, by far. The Nord Stream pipeline leaks that were pumping huge volumes of methane into the Baltic Sea and atmosphere could discharge as much as five times as much of the potent greenhouse as was released by the Aliso Canyon disaster, the largest known terrestrial release of methane in U.S. history. It is also the equivalent of one third of Denmark’s total annual greenhouse gas emissions, a Danish official warned Wednesday.
Protesters attack French Embassy in Burkina Faso’s capital after countercoup
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Angry protesters attacked the French Embassy in Burkina Faso’s capital Saturday after supporters of the West African nation’s new coup leader accused France of harboring the ousted interim president, a charge French authorities vehemently denied. A group of soldiers appearing on state...
