Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
The Legend Behind this Connecticut Opera House is TerrifyingTravel MavenAnsonia, CT
Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter After Her Boyfriend Told Her A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
A Connecticut Father Disappeared In 2016 And His Son Was Brutally Murdered Months Later Still Searching For His DadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Related
hamlethub.com
Whip Salon Opens 4th CT Location, in Fairfield
Fairfield, CT - Whip Salon (www.whipsalon.com) is opening a new corporate location in Fairfield, CT, at 58 Post Road. This will be its fourth salon location in Connecticut, with a fifth location in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Whip Salon is a modern, full-service salon catering to women and men, offering haircuts, hair coloring and blowout and styling services.
hamlethub.com
2nd Company Governor’s Horse Guard looking for riders to join Your Horses – Our Trails trail ride fundraising event
2nd Company Governor’s Horse Guard Looking For Riders to Join “Your Horses – Our Trails” Trail Ride Fundraising Event on Sunday, October 16, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Calling all area horse riding enthusiast! The Friends of the 2nd Company Governor’s Horse Guard...
hamlethub.com
The Stamford Land Conservation Trust Is Turning 50!
The Stamford Land Conservation Trust Is Turning 50!. Join us on October 12, 2022, to help us celebrate. Bring the family!. The Stamford Land Conservation Trust is celebrating 50 years of protecting open space with a family-friendly event at the Stamford Museum and Nature Center’s Knobloch Farmhouse. Mayor Caroline Simmons will be among the guests.
hamlethub.com
Westoberfest Craft Beer and Fall Festival Returns to Downtown Westport
Westport, CT - A wide collection of local and regional breweries will serve up their favorite seasonal craft beer tastings at Westoberfest on October 15 at 2 pm in the heart of downtown Westport on Elm Street. No festival is complete without great food and live music, and Westoberfest will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hamlethub.com
Thirteen local artists showcased in Wilton Library exhibit opening October 7
Wilton Library Presents Metro Art Studios in October-November Art Exhibition. Diverse works of thirteen area artists will be showcased in exhibit. Wilton Library is pleased to present the diverse works of Metro Art Studios in its October-November art exhibition, opening on Friday, October 7 with a reception from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
hamlethub.com
Red Cross is helping 10 people after two separate fires in Southbury and East Haven
The American Red Cross is helping 10 people after two separate fires in Southbury and East Haven. One family – two adults after a fire yesterday on Heritage Village, Southbury. Three families – five adults – three children after a fire today on Blue Hills Avenue, Bloomfield.
hamlethub.com
New City Website is LIVE Making Information More Accessible to Danbury Residents
A new city website has launched; aimed at making city government more accessible to Danbury residents. The City of Danbury has partnered with Civic Plus, a national technology company focused on government communications to design, build, and implement the website. “Since the first day of my administration, one of my...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: VSTUDIO Nail Beauty
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT VSTUDIO Nail...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hamlethub.com
Two of Ridgefield's finest recognized by MADD for keeping our roads safe
Two of Ridgefield's finest were honored on Friday at the 36th Annual Law Enforcement Recognition Ceremony, held at Mohegan Sun. They were both recognized by MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) for their continued efforts in keeping our roads safe. A big congratulations to Officer Mike McKnight and Lt. Shawn Murray,...
hamlethub.com
Jordan Czap of Danbury Begins Semester as Student Teacher
Jordan Czap of Danbury is among the 20 University of Scranton education majors serving as student teachers during the fall semester at area schools in the following nine school districts: Carbondale, Dunmore, Mid Valley, Mountain View, Pittston, Riverside, Scranton, Valley View and Western Wayne. Czap, will serve as a student...
hamlethub.com
Founders Hall Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Oktoberfest
Founders Hall had a fabulous turnout for the Oktoberfest fundraiser on Saturday, October 1. With an authentic German menu created by Raffaele Gallo, head chef of Gallo Ridgefield, beer pairings from Nod Hill Brewery, an exciting live auction emceed by the always energetic Daniel C. Levine, Creative Director of ACT of Connecticut, terrific live music by The Beatniks featuring Cee, and captivating magic by David Ferst, The FERST Name in Magic, a great time was had by all to celebrate Founders Hall’s 20th anniversary.
hamlethub.com
Mayor Dean Esposito Announces the Danbury Small Business Assistance Program
Mayor Dean Esposito and the Office of Economic Development announce the creation of the Danbury Small Business Assistance Program, which will provide limited, one-time direct financial assistance to eligible small businesses recovering from the pandemic. “Small businesses are the back bone of our city, and by utilizing funds from the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hamlethub.com
Seasonal Flu Clinics Offered by The Putnam County Department of Health
(Rain date – September 27) * Wednesday, October 12, 2022, from 2:00pm - 6:30pm at the Garrison Fire Department (NOT A DRIVE THRU). * Monday, October 17, 2022, from 2:00pm - 6:30pm at the Putnam County Department of Health, 1 Geneva Road Brewster, DRIVE THRU. All public flu clinics...
hamlethub.com
ARPA is on the Agenda on October 6, Ridgefield Art Organizations Seek Community Support!
For the past nine months, the Ridgefield Arts Council and the Ridgefield Economic and Community Development Commission have- in partnership with 21 of the town’s art and culture nonprofits- been leading the charge on a request that would designate a portion of the town’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the art & culture sector within Ridgefield. On October 6th, this request will be voted on by the Board of Selectmen for furtherance in the allocation process.
hamlethub.com
So Ya Wanna Be A Broadway Star...is back on November 6 at Emmanuel Church in Weston
SO YA WANNA BE A BROADWAY STAR? A Mentoring and Audition Event on Sunday November 6th from 1:00-5pm at Emmanuel Church in Weston, CT. Singers and actors ages 8 years through adult will audition and receive professional feedback from Broadway and Film casting directors, agents and producers in New Paradigm Theatre’s (NPT) signature event, SO YA WANNA BE A BROADWAY STAR? (c)
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield High School 9th grader Jayden Lee is the Ruden Report Player of the Week
Ridgefield High School ninth-grader Jayden Lee is the Ruden Report Player of the Week!. Jayden scored four goals in the Varsity Boys Soccer 5-2 defeat of New Canaan to earn him the nomination. Then, the voting began, ending in a tie (894 votes for Jadyn and 894 votes for a Fairfield football player) for the first time in Ruden Report's 12-year history.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield High School Inducts 140 New National Honor Society Members
On Tuesday morning, Ridgefield High School inducted members of the National Honors Society (NHS). These 140 seniors excelled in academics, leadership, and community service while maintaining an exemplary attendance record. NHS members will continue to serve their community through tutoring, mentoring, and other services. Please read more from the NHS...
Comments / 0