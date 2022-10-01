Read full article on original website
Leaf peepers alert: Map shows when fall colors will peak in every state
Crisp, cool air is starting to circulate which means fall colors are upon us! If you’re hoping to catch a color tour this season, a new map can help maximize your viewing experience.
7 fall camping essentials to add to your list before heading out into the wilderness
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. Camping allows the whole family to spend time together and enjoy the great outdoors. The golden light and colorful leaves of fall make it the perfect season for a camping trip, but as leaves change and the temperature drops you’ll need comfy gear to keep you warm. There’s a good chance your summertime gear isn’t designed to stand up to the cold or accommodate the earlier sunsets. Whether you need to pick up just a few items or you need a complete set, Amazon has you covered.
Arches National Park to Stop Requiring Tickets for Entry
Arches National Park is returning to its first-come-first-served method of letting visitors into the park, so expect long lines at the entrance again. This comes after a plan in April for ticketed and timed entry was put in place to potentially ease the process of entering the park and reduce capacity and congestion issues.
