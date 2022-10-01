ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Int’l Critics Line: Richard Eyre’s ‘Allelujah’

By Damon Wise
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qkjw1_0iHSN9L900

Nothing has illustrated the current turmoil in British politics quite as starkly as the recent tanking of the pound against the dollar , a puzzle even to the ruling party whose prime minister and chancellor caused it. Richard Eyre ’s fitfully funny Allelujah reflects this schism in more ways than one, balancing broad grey-pound comedy and seriously macabre drama with the result that a seemingly gentle satire inexplicably dives into a murky existential abyss in its final act. Even fans of Alan Bennett, the famously folksy playwright and national treasure of the north, will struggle with the juxtaposition of wry bathos and savagery, the latter ramped up from Allelujah ’s original incarnation as a Bennett stage play sprinkled with Dennis Potter-style song-and-dance numbers.

The subject is the UK’s National Health Service, once the envy of the world and now the subject of a massive culture war between the sentimental left and the neoliberal right, who want to sell it off in favor of the insurance-based U.S. model. This duality is played out on the screen as we follow Dr. Valentine (Bally Gill) into the wards of The Beth, a much-loved Yorkshire geriatric hospital that is fighting for survival. The altruistic Dr. Valentine’s passion for his job is thrown into sharp relief by the pragmatism of his boss, Sister Gilpin (played against type by Jennifer Saunders in a largely straight role). And if you didn’t spot the subtleties in that, there’s the right-wing lobbyist Colin (Russell Tovey) who is visiting his irascible lefty ex-miner father there while plotting to cut The Beth’s funding entirely in a bid to force it to compete with market forces.

Related Story

Toronto Film Festival 2022 Gallery: The Best Of The Red Carpet

Related Story

'Soft' Director Joseph Amenta Inks With M88 After Pic's Toronto Film Festival Debut

Related Story

Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' Wins Toronto Film Festival People's Choice Award

The tone-setting is very Bennett: the wards are dryly named after camp icons such as Dusty Springfield and Shirley Bassey; there are references to vanilla slices; and the specter of “woke” politics is beautifully addressed when the head of The Beth’s board says ruefully, “I’ve been mayor twice. It’s a woman currently.” The characters, however, aren’t quite as rounded as those we’ve come to expect from Bennett’s wonderful monologues. True, Judi Dench ’s Mary, a former librarian now struggling to find a place in today’s tech-saturated, post-literate world, comes close, as does Derek Jacobi’s Ambrose, a former teacher constantly living at death’s door. The scheming couple trying to keep their senile mother alive just long enough to relieve her of her house, however, feels strangely nasty, although it’s perhaps a truer portent of the way things will go.

Eyre doesn’t have much of track record when it comes to comedy (there weren’t too many laughs in Iris ), and he is clearly much more at home with thoroughly dramatic material and writers like Zoe Heller ( Notes on a Scandal ) and Ian McEwan ( The Ploughman’s Lunch and The Children Act ). That’s not to say that Allelujah doesn’t have its funny moments, mind – Eyre completely understands Bennett’s delicious wordplay, and there are some wonderful lines (in explaining The Beth’s glowing reputation for geriatric care, we’re told its only rivals are “Doncaster for cataracts and Pontefract for audiology”). The problem is the narrative itself, which is over-complicated by a subplot about a film crew that is trying to make a documentary about The Beth but which accidentally stumbles on the chilling secret of its efficiency. You could be forgiven for thinking this would be the end of it, with a major character suffering a humiliating fall from grace while the patients sing, “Hallelujah, c’mon, get happy!” but for some reason the story doesn’t stop there, winding down with a baffling coda that leaves a now-disillusioned Dr. Valentine twisting in the wind as the Covid pandemic sweeps the world.

In some ways the bleakness is to be commended, since there’s no panacea for the NHS and it’s pointless to pretend there is. But, like the UK at the moment, it’s one thing to be a realistic reflection of a complicated issue and quite another to be a tonal muddle. And for Allelujah ’s target audience, who’ll be headed to institutions like The Beth at a faster rate than Marvel fans, there’s not a lot of comfort in hearing both sides talk at once.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Another Round’ Creator Thomas Vinterberg’s ‘Families Like Ours’ Sets Cast & Commences Production

EXCLUSIVE: Another Round creator Thomas Vinterberg’s debut TV project has set cast and commenced principal photography. Canal+ and TV2 Denmark’s six-parter, which first emerged two years ago and reunites Vinterberg with Lars Von Trier’s Another Round producer Zentropa and co-producer/distributor Studiocanal, is shooting on location in Copenhagen, Sweden, the Czech Republic, France and Romania. Leading the cast are a number of Another Round actors and established Scandinavian talent including Nikolaj Lie Kaas (The Killing), Paprika Steen (The First Lady), Helene Reingaard Neumann (Borgen), Magnus Millang (Another Round), Esben Smed (The Kindness of Strangers), Amaryllis April August in her acting debut, Albert...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Bond Producer Michael G. Wilson Reveals That 007 Aspirants Are Given ‘From Russia With Love’ Bedroom Scene For Auditions

James Bond film producer Michael G. Wilson, who runs Eon Productions with Barbara Broccoli, has revealed that a seduction scene from the 1963 thriller From Russia With Love is always used to test those aspiring to play Ian Fleming’s ruthless spy. During an ‘In Conversation’ event at London’s British Film Institute to celebrate 60 years of James Bond, Wilson noted that they always need a good actress to play opposite the actor participating in the audition. “We always use the same scene … and that’s the one in From Russia With Love ,where Bond comes back to his room after the...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Leopoldstadt’ Broadway Review: Tom Stoppard Delivers A Late-Career Masterpiece

The great playwright Tom Stoppard and his simpatico director Patrick Marber make a lasting gift of remembrance in the brilliant, gorgeous and devastating new play Leopoldstadt, opening tonight at Broadway’s Longacre Theatre. But it’s a gift that comes with strings, ropes even, the author seems to be warning us: There’s burden attached to memory, and pain, and, above all, responsibility – duty, even – that accompanies every yellowed snapshot in an old family album and every fading face that once seemed fixed with such clarity. Most of us, thankfully, won’t have the unbearably catastrophic history to carry through life that the...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Springfield
Person
Russell Tovey
Person
Ian Mcewan
Person
Shirley Bassey
Person
Derek Jacobi
Person
Alan Bennett
Person
Richard Eyre
Person
Judi Dench
Person
Steven Spielberg
The Hollywood Reporter

London Film Festival Director Tricia Tuttle to Step Down After 2022 Edition

The 2022 BFI London Film Festival — which kicks off in two days — is losing its director. Tricia Tuttle, who has led the festival for the last five years in her role as BFI Festivals Director (which also includes overseeing the BFI Flare LGBTQUIA+ festival), has announced that she’s to step down from her role after 10 years at the British Film Institute. More from The Hollywood ReporterAndrew Lloyd Webber Will Bring 'Bad Cinderella' to BroadwayVFX House DNEG Names Daniel Jurow COOStudioCanal Chief Anna Marsh Named Deputy CEO of Canal+ Group Tuttle will deliver this year’s edition — which launches Oct. 5 with...
MOVIES
Deadline

Universal Orlando Resort, Flooded By Hurricane Ian, Reopening To All Guests This Weekend – Update

UPDATED with latest: Just days after being pummeled by Hurricane Ian, Universal Orlando Resort has announced that tomorrow, October 1, the resort will be open to all guests. A “phased reopen” began today for guests of the resort’s hotels who rode out the storm there. The resort’s popular Halloween Horror Nights will also be open to all guests starting tomorrow. It’s still unclear exactly how much of the park is open, given the extensive flooding and — in the case of the giant building that houses Jurassic Park River Adventure — structural damage. More on that below. According to the park’s announcement,...
ORLANDO, FL
Deadline

As Trevor Noah Heads For The Stage Door, ‘The Daily Show’ Team Shocked At Timing Of Exit

“It’s been wild,” Trevor Noah told his audience after revealing that his “time is up” on hosting The Daily Show. The news certainly was wildly unexpected. Deadline understands that Noah told his studio audience of his departure before telling many members of the Comedy Central series’ staff — news that blindsided many. The Daily Show sources said that it was “imperative” for Noah to share the news with his fans during Thursday’s taping as he wanted them to hear it from him first. But the fact that Noah told a few hundred strangers, admittedly some die-hard fans but likely including many tourists keen to...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Int L Critics Line#British#National Health Service#Bally Gill Rrb
Deadline

Naomi Judd Death Investigation Records – Ruling On Public Access Vacated By Tennessee Supreme Court

Tennessee’s state Supreme Court has vacated a ruling that required police to publicly release their investigation of country singer Naomi Judd’s death. The Supreme Court did not rule on whether the records can be released, but sent the case back to the lower court for another hearing.  Judd’s family has requested that police records which contain video and audio interviews with relatives in the immediate aftermath of Judd’s death not be made public. Releasing such details would inflict “significant trauma and irreparable harm” on the family, the Judds petition said. It argued that the police investigative files are covered by an exemption to...
TENNESSEE STATE
digitalspy.com

Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews

Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
MOVIES
Deadline

Fort Myers TV Station Continues Reporting Even After Hurricane Ian Flooded Its Studio & Forced It Off Air

A Fort Myers TV station continued to provide reports on social media and other platforms about the extent of damage from Hurricane Ian — which made landfall as a Cat. 4 storm on a nearby barrier island — even after Ian’s destruction forced it off the air. WINK-TV, a CBS affiliate owned by Fort Myers Broadcasting Company, was able to broadcast from its studios on Wednesday after power failure and after its studios flooded. “The station that you rely on is doing all that they can to get back to full power,” news anchor Lois Thome said in a message...
FORT MYERS, FL
Deadline

Joe Biden Signs Order Relaunching President’s Committee On The Arts And The Humanities

Joe Biden signed an executive order on Friday to relaunch the President’s Committee on The Arts and the Humanities, an advisory group that has been dormant since a highly publicized standoff between its members and Donald Trump. The purpose of the committee will be “to inform and support the national engagement with Americans necessary to advance the arts, the humanities, and museum and library services,” according to the text of the order. (Read it here). The committee will include the chairs of the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities, the director of the Institute...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Deadline

Danny Masterson Rape Accusers See Church Of Scientology’s U.S. Supreme Court Petition Denied

The Supreme Court begins a new term today, but the Church of Scientology and Danny Masterson won’t be on the docket. In a brief missive released this morning, the SCOTUS “denied” the David Miscavige-led organization’s petition for a writ of certiorari of earlier this summer to stop former members of the church from taking the group to court. With That ’70s Show star Masterson set to go on trial on October 11 for multiple sexual assault charges, the Church could now find itself facing more scrutiny in a revived suit from four women who have claimed they were put under surveillance by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Sports Host Rachel Nichols, A Year After Controversy-Clouded Exit From ESPN NBA Role, Resurfaces At Showtime

Rachel Nichols, a veteran sports TV host whose lengthy ESPN tenure was cut short by controversy, is finally re-emerging in a new on-air home. She is joining Showtime Basketball, a new content vertical on the Paramount Global premium network, and will contribute to multiple programs and projects. Along with the announcement of her new corporate address, Nichols took part in her first sit-down interview about the circumstances surrounding the ESPN situation. In 2021, Nichols was removed from The Jump, ESPN’s signature NBA show, and the show was canceled after an audio recording surfaced including comments Nichols, who is white, made about...
NBA
HOLAUSA

Royal couple expecting their second child

Prince Charles of Luxembourg is going to be a big brother! The Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg announced on Sept. 29 that Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie are expecting their second child. “Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess are delighted to announce that the Hereditary Grand...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp in Talks for Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’ Remake

Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp are in talks to star in Robert Eggers’ long-gestating Nosferatu remake, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.   Skarsgard is set to play the titular vampire character in the reboot of the 1922 classic horror pic by German director F. W. Murnau, while Depp will also star. Eggers’ Nosferatu will retell the Gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Barbarian' Crashes the Gate With $10M Opening'Barbarian' Review: A Gleefully Gonzo Horror Flick'The...
MOVIES
Deadline

RTL Group To Keep Control Of French Network M6

French broadcaster M6 is no longer for sale. In the past few minutes, owner RTL Group, which itself is owned by Bertelsmann, has decided against selling its controlling 48.3% stake in the company following the breakdown of M6’s merger with TF1 due to competition concerns. A number had been interested after RTL put M6 on the sales block including a consortium led by Banijay Chairman Stéphane Courbit, former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s MFE-MadeForEurope and French telecommunications billionaire Xavier Niel, and Czech businessman Daniel Kretinsky. Bertelsmann CEO Thomas Rabe said the decision was taken following a review of strategic options after he...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Barbara Broccoli On Powerful Movie ‘Till’: “This Is Not A Time For Us To Look Away” – New York Film Festival

EXCLUSIVE: Barbara Broccoli, one of the teams of producers behind the powerhouse film Till — about the extraordinary efforts of Mamie Till Mobley to find justice after the lynching of her 14-year-old son Emmett Louis Till, for whistling at Carolyn Bryant, a white woman, by white supremacists in Mississippi in 1955 — told Deadline, that audiences must seek out the movie: ”This is not a time for us to look away.” Broccoli said Emmett, who was visiting his cousins, was lynched and murdered for whistling at Bryant, keeping shop at Bryant’s Grocery & Meat Market in Money, Mississippi. A few...
MOVIES
Deadline

Colman Domingo’s Edith Productions Board Chuck Schultz’s Documentary ‘When My Sleeping Dragon Woke’ As Executive Producer

EXCLUSIVE: Colman and Raúl Domingo have signed on as executive producers, under their Edith productions banner, on Chuck Schultz’s When My Sleeping Dragon Woke. The documentary film, featuring veteran actor Sharon Washington (Joker, The Kitchen), takes us on Sharon’s journey as she writes her award winning first play “Feeding the Dragon” about her childhood growing up in the St. Agnes Library in New York City. Sharon Washington shares her story of growing up with her parents, Connie and George Washington, and the intimate moments that strengthened her as she grew from the little girl in the library to the young woman embracing new opportunities and breaking...
MOVIES
Deadline

Focus Features Acquires Willem Dafoe Thriller ‘Inside’, Sets Q1 2023 Release

Focus Features has picked up the Willem Dafoe psychological thriller Inside and set a theatrical release of March 10, 2023. Focus is handling Inside in the U.S. and Canada while Universal International will distribute overseas. The movie, which reps the feature directorial debut of Vasilis Katsoupis, tells the story of Nemo, an art thief trapped in a New York penthouse after his heist doesn’t go as planned. Locked inside with nothing but priceless works of art, he must use all his cunning and invention to survive. Ben Hopkins wrote the screenplay based on an original idea by Katsoupis. The film...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

128K+
Followers
36K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy