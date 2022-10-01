ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Gov. McMaster to visit Georgetown, discuss impact of Ian

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Gov. Henry McMaster will visit Georgetown Saturday to discuss the impact of Hurricane Ian. He will hold a briefing with state and local officials at 4 p.m. The briefing will take place at the Beck Recreation Center on Church Street. McMaster will also hold a...
Governor Henry McMaster briefing after Hurricane Ian impact at 12:30 p.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Governor Henry McMaster is holding a briefing on Hurricane Ian with state emergency management officials today, October 1st, at 12:30 p.m. A deliberate damage assessment began this morning to scope the full damage of Hurricane Ian. Some preliminary damage reports are as follows:. At least...
Sports car seized in high-speed chase transformed into police cruiser

WASHINGTON (TND) — A 2020 sports car that was seized in a high-speed chase has been transformed into a police cruiser. Talk about a turnaround!" the Texas Department of Public Safety -- Southeast Texas Region wrote in a Facebook post. "The 1,080 HP Dodge Hellcat went from evading law enforcement in Harris Co. to now catching criminals wherever it roams in Texas."
AFTERNOON GALLERY: Hurricane Ian shows effects in Lowcountry

This photo gallery will be updated in real-time as more images come in. A tree has fallen on River Road. A James Island resident suffering from severe flooding. Pawleys Island suffering from severe flooding. A North Charleston resident's front yard. Rain water on James Island. Pawleys Island pier has collapsed...
CHARLESTON, SC

