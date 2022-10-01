Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
McMaster, Clyburn hold press conference on expanding broadband access in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Gov. Henry McMaster and Congressman Jim Clyburn are expected to be joined by state officials from the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff to provide an update on their efforts to expand broadband access in the state. The press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m....
abcnews4.com
Gov. McMaster to visit Georgetown, discuss impact of Ian
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Gov. Henry McMaster will visit Georgetown Saturday to discuss the impact of Hurricane Ian. He will hold a briefing with state and local officials at 4 p.m. The briefing will take place at the Beck Recreation Center on Church Street. McMaster will also hold a...
abcnews4.com
Governor Henry McMaster briefing after Hurricane Ian impact at 12:30 p.m.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Governor Henry McMaster is holding a briefing on Hurricane Ian with state emergency management officials today, October 1st, at 12:30 p.m. A deliberate damage assessment began this morning to scope the full damage of Hurricane Ian. Some preliminary damage reports are as follows:. At least...
abcnews4.com
Gov. McMaster briefing in Georgetown after Hurricane Ian
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — Governor Henry McMaster is hosting a briefing today in Georgetown at 4 p.m. to discuss the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Governor McMaster held a briefing in Columbia at 12:30 p.m., making this his second for the day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abcnews4.com
Gas prices in South Carolina see increase of nearly 7 cents per gallon, GasBuddy says
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — The average gas prices in South Carolina have risen 6.8 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in the state. The new average is $3.23 per gallon. South Carolina prices are 13.6 cents per gallon...
abcnews4.com
'Cops on the Coop': Have a meal at Chick-fil-A Friday to support Special Olympics of SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — This Friday, tri-county law enforcement agencies are hosting a fundraiser for Special Olympics South Carolina. The "Cops on the Coop" is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating Chick-fil-A's this Friday, Oct. 7. Participating restaurants include:. Summerville - 1312 N. Main Street. Goose...
abcnews4.com
Four storm-related deaths reported in North Carolina as cleanup from Ian continues
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — As Ian finally moves out of the Carolinas, state officials are cautioning residents to be safe while cleaning up, as four deaths have already been reported in North Carolina. “The storm has passed, but many hazards remain with downed trees, downed power lines and power...
abcnews4.com
Sports car seized in high-speed chase transformed into police cruiser
WASHINGTON (TND) — A 2020 sports car that was seized in a high-speed chase has been transformed into a police cruiser. Talk about a turnaround!" the Texas Department of Public Safety -- Southeast Texas Region wrote in a Facebook post. "The 1,080 HP Dodge Hellcat went from evading law enforcement in Harris Co. to now catching criminals wherever it roams in Texas."
RELATED PEOPLE
abcnews4.com
AFTERNOON GALLERY: Hurricane Ian shows effects in Lowcountry
This photo gallery will be updated in real-time as more images come in. A tree has fallen on River Road. A James Island resident suffering from severe flooding. Pawleys Island suffering from severe flooding. A North Charleston resident's front yard. Rain water on James Island. Pawleys Island pier has collapsed...
Comments / 0