michiganradio.org
Three men charged in connection with alleged plot to kidnap Michigan's governor scheduled to go on trial this week
The trial of three men prosecutors allege were tangentially connected to a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer are scheduled to go on trial this week in Jackson. Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar are facing state charges, including providing material support for terrorist acts. They are among...
Yenly Garcia booked at Kent Co. jail, suspect in deadly shooting
The man wanted in connection to the murder of Mollie Schmidt sits inside a Michigan jail after the extradition process from Mexico.
Jury finds man ‘not guilty’ of Kalamazoo Co. double murder
A jury found a man not guilty of a double murder in Kalamazoo County that happened back in 2020, according to the prosecutor’s office.
iheart.com
GRPD investigating early Sunday shooting
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - An early-Sunday shooting in Grand Rapids remains under investigation. GRPD says officers found a man with a wounded ankle after getting a call about an incident near Burton and Division. A woman who looked to be physically assaulted was also located at the scene. Her injuries...
Jackson County woman killed in Lansing shooting, suspect in custody
LANSING, MI -- A woman is dead and an alleged suspect is in custody following a fatal shooting Friday morning, police said. At about 1:40 a.m. Sept. 30, officers from the Lansing Police Department were dispatched to the 900 block of Long Boulevard for a report of a possible gunshot victim.
Kalamazoo man found not guilty in double homicide that his brother is serving life for
KALAMAZOO, MI — Relief swept over the face of 19-year-old defendant Tikario McMillon Friday, as the jury returned verdicts of not guilty in the 2020 double killing of Katoya McPherson, 33, and Floyd Brahsers Jr., 36. McMillon, who has been in jail awaiting the outcome of his case since...
Teen hurt in Grand Rapids shooting
A 17-year-old was hurt in a late Friday evening shooting in Grand Rapids.
Calhoun County post office burglary leads to arrest
A Battle Creek man was arrested after breaking into a post office and mail truck Saturday morning. At 8 a.m. Saturday, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a burglary
ISP looking for person who fired shots at officer in South Bend, drove off
Authorities are searching for a person accused of firing gunshots at police during an encounter late Thursday in South Bend.
abc57.com
Man accused of shooting coworker with a nail gun
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A man has been charged with battery with a deadly weapon for allegedly shooting his coworker with a pneumatic nail gun, according to court records. On September 28 at 10:30 a.m., a deputy responded to Champagne Metals on Greenfield Parkway for reports of an altercation between two employees.
Teen injured after shooting in Grand Rapids
A 17-year-old was injured Friday night after a shooting on Grand Rapid's West side. It happened late Friday night
Woman killed in East Beltline crash; 1 arrested
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One driver is dead and another is in police custody after a crash in Grand Rapids. It happened around 8 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East Beltline Avenue NE, just north of Knapp Street. Grand Rapids police say a man driving north hit another vehicle from behind, causing […]
Man charged in Jackson murder after being found in Mississippi
A man has been arraigned for his alleged role in the murder of a 42-year-old man in Jackson in August.
KDPS: House fire spreads to neighboring house
"Heavy fire" sprouted in the back of one Kalamazoo house, officers said, and eventually spread to another house close by.
4 more graduation shooting suspects in custody
Four more people believed to have been involved in a shootout after a graduation ceremony at East Kentwood High School earlier this year have been arrested.
WWMTCw
Juvenile lifer gets resentence for 1999 murders, arson of Battle Creek spa
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A judge wiped away the sentence of a Battle Creek man who was sent to prison for life in the 1999 rape and murder of two Battle Creek spa workers. Chavez Hall, 39, could be released as soon as 2024, according to a new sentence handed down in Calhoun County Circuit Court Wednesday. Hall has served 23 years in prison.
Aero Med called to crash near Holland; 2 injured
Butternut Drive is closed in both directions near the crash. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
WNDU
Motorcyclist dies in Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday afternoon in northwest Elkhart County. Police say Terry Frost Jr., 39, was driving his motorcycle north on Manhatten Drive just south of Michiana Drive at a high rate of speed when he lost control and slid off the roadway.
GRPD: 1 driver dead after crash, other driver arrested for OWI
The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened on East Beltline Avenue Friday.
‘I was stunned, absolutely,’ says 84-year-old pro-life advocate shot while door-to-door canvassing
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- In her years as a Right-to-Life volunteer, 84-year-old Joan Jacobson has encountered her share of people with a different viewpoint. But the conversations never ended with gunfire, as it did Sept. 20 when Jacobson was shot in the shoulder by a resident near Lake Odessa. She had been going door-to-door to ask people to vote no on Proposal 3, an initiative to guarantee the right to an abortion in Michigan.
