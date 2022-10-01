Two U.S. postal workers from New York and one from New Jersey have been arrested in a $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme, according to the Department of Justice. The justice department accuses the postal employees and civilian accomplices of stealing credit cards in the mail. The DOJ says the credit cards were then used at a variety of high-end retail stores in Brooklyn, Manhattan and New Jersey.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO