Levittown, NY

News 12

Kent Mawhinney to appear in court in Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance case

Kent Mawhinney, the co-defendant in the Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance case, is due in Stamford court today. Mawhinney, the former attorney and friend of the late Fotis Dulos, pled not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder. He remains free on $246,000 bond while wearing an electronic monitoring device. Jennifer disappeared...
STAMFORD, CT
News 12

New York, New Jersey USPS workers arrested in $1.3 million fraud, identity theft scheme

Two U.S. postal workers from New York and one from New Jersey have been arrested in a $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme, according to the Department of Justice. The justice department accuses the postal employees and civilian accomplices of stealing credit cards in the mail. The DOJ says the credit cards were then used at a variety of high-end retail stores in Brooklyn, Manhattan and New Jersey.
BROOKLYN, NY

