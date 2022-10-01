Read full article on original website
Police searching for 6 witnesses in connection to Brooklyn body dismemberment case
NYPD detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying six people who they think could bring them closer to finding the killer of 22-year-old D’Asia Johnson.
Rockland County gymnastics coach serving time for molesting girls faces new charges
A Rockland County gymnastics coach who is already serving time for molesting underage girls he taught is facing new charges.
Police: 3 women wanted for stealing merchandise from Farmingville store
According to police, the incident happened at the Burlington store on North Ocean Avenue last month.
Kent Mawhinney to appear in court in Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance case
Kent Mawhinney, the co-defendant in the Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance case, is due in Stamford court today. Mawhinney, the former attorney and friend of the late Fotis Dulos, pled not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder. He remains free on $246,000 bond while wearing an electronic monitoring device. Jennifer disappeared...
NYPD: Canarsie man identified as victim of Atlantic Avenue subway station fatal stabbing
Police announced Sunday they identified the man who was fatally stabbed at the Atlantic Avenue subway station.
ALERT CENTER: Suspect sought in East Meadow TD Bank robbery
According to police, the incident happened just before 2 p.m. at the TD Bank on Hempstead Turnpike.
Police release video of suspects wanted in Ronkonkoma catalytic converter theft
According to police, the pair stole a catalytic converter from a 2003 Honda CRV in the driveway of a Walnut Avenue residence.
Police: 2 persons of interest wanted for Newburgh football game shootings
There will be an increased police presence at schools in Newburgh today after three people were shot at a football game at Newburgh Free Academy Friday night.
Prosecutor’s office: 1 dead, 1 injured in Paterson weekend shooting
The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office has announced one man is dead, and a woman injured, following a shooting Saturday night in Paterson.
Man convicted of killing Larchmont officer set to be released next month
Officer Arthur Dematte was fatally shot while trying to remove someone from the New Haven railroad tracks.
'It's already been too long.' Family of Bridgeport homicide victim calls for justice on 2-year anniversary of death
The family of man killed in Bridgeport is asking for justice as they mark the two-year anniversary of his death.
NYPD: Man sought following discovery of loaded firearm at Mount Hope subway station
Police are looking for a man in connection to a loaded weapon being found after an incident in Mount Hope on Friday. Police say they responded to a 911 call of a man assaulting another man inside the East 174-175 streets and Grand Concourse subway station. When officers arrived at...
Police are asking for the public's help to find missing Bridgeport teen
Bridgeport police want the public's help to find a high school student who has not been seen since Tuesday.
Police: Man wanted for robbing Brooklyn supermarket, stabbing employee
They say the suspect tried to leave the store without paying for any of the items he had with him.
‘We’ve been up for 5 days.’ Bridgeport family desperate to find missing 15-year-old
Bridgeport police want the public's help to find a high school student who has not been seen since Tuesday.
19-year-old alleged getaway driver in gas station killings appears in court
Police say Brooks confessed to driving the scooter in the July 10 drive-by shooting at the Atlas Gas Station on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport.
NYPD: Man arrested in Bronx post office robbery
Police have arrested a man in the robbery of Bronx post office earlier this month.
New York, New Jersey USPS workers arrested in $1.3 million fraud, identity theft scheme
Two U.S. postal workers from New York and one from New Jersey have been arrested in a $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme, according to the Department of Justice. The justice department accuses the postal employees and civilian accomplices of stealing credit cards in the mail. The DOJ says the credit cards were then used at a variety of high-end retail stores in Brooklyn, Manhattan and New Jersey.
Police: 19-year-old dies from gunshot wound after Central Islip car crash
Police say a young man died from a gunshot wound following a car crash in Central Islip.
Bronx man receives $25,000 award from Bad Bunny for community service
Bronx resident Nick Figueroa was recognized for his community service by musical superstar Bad Bunny and received a $25,000 reward.
