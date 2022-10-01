Read full article on original website
Higher tax rates on alcohol considered by New Mexico lawmakers
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. — Lawmakers in New Mexico debated whether the tax on alcohol should be a higher cost. KFOX14 spoke with a liquor store owner in Sunland Park who told us they were already struggling with high costs, so a higher alcohol state tax would kill their business.
El Paso and New Mexico War Veteran’s visit D.C. Memorials
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Over 30 Korean and Vietnam War vets from the Sun City returned to the El Paso airport Saturday afternoon. Resident were invited to cheer and support the Veterans as they returned from Washington D.C. While in Washington, veterans got a chance to visit memorials...
Clean-up efforts underway in Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina post-Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Clean-up efforts were underway in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina on Saturday due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The National Weather Service said post-tropical cyclone Ian will continue to weaken near the Virginia and North Carolina borders throughout the day. But while the...
TxDOT announces new updates for I-10 Widening West Project
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14) — The I-10 Widening West Project started mid-year and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced a new update for the project. TxDOT spokesperson Jennifer Wright said contractors are working on the bridges to add a third lane. She explained several steps have already been completed for this process.
