El Paso and New Mexico War Veteran’s visit D.C. Memorials

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Over 30 Korean and Vietnam War vets from the Sun City returned to the El Paso airport Saturday afternoon. Resident were invited to cheer and support the Veterans as they returned from Washington D.C. While in Washington, veterans got a chance to visit memorials...
EL PASO, TX
TxDOT announces new updates for I-10 Widening West Project

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14) — The I-10 Widening West Project started mid-year and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced a new update for the project. TxDOT spokesperson Jennifer Wright said contractors are working on the bridges to add a third lane. She explained several steps have already been completed for this process.
EL PASO, TX

