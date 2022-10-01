Read full article on original website
Governor signs directive, aims to lower cost of insulin, create manufacturing facility
LANSING, Mich. - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is aiming to lower the costs of insulin for Michiganders with a new executive directive. Michigan is home to over 912,000 Michiganders with diabetes. The new executive directive the governor has signed aims to create of a Michigan-based insulin manufacturing facility, which could in...
Former President Trump campaigns in Warren for Michigan GOP candidates
WARREN, Mich - Former President Donald Trump is campaigning in Warren on Saturday for several Michigan Republican candidates. Speakers at the Trump event include Republican for Michigan Governor Tudor Dixon, Republican Attorney General candidate Matthew Deperno and Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo and Republican nominee for U.S Representative for Michigan's 10th Congressional District John James.
Gov. Whitmer announces $21.55 million blight elimination program for communities, economy
LANSING, Mich. – Friday, Gov. Whitmer announced $21.55 million in funding for a competitive grant program to address vacant, abandoned, and deteriorated properties across Michigan that will be administered by the State Land Bank Authority (SLBA). Officials say the SLBA works to create a positive economic impact on Michigan...
Gov. Whitmer proclaims October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month
LANSING, Mich. — Saturday, Gov. Whitmer proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the state of Michigan. Michiganders are encouraged to learn more about the signs of domestic violence, the impact perpetrators have on their current or former intimate partners, and how to empower and support survivors. “Domestic...
Ian is long gone but water keeps rising in central Florida
GENEVA, Fla. (AP) — Residents in central Florida donned fishing waders, boots and bug spray and canoed or kayaked to their homes on streets where floodwaters continued rising Sunday despite it being four days since Hurricane Ian tore through the state. The waters flooded homes and streets that had...
'Total chaos down here': Former Florida resident assisting in Ian recovery efforts
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) — Hurricane Ian hit southwestern Florida earlier this week, claiming nearly 50 lives and leaving many Floridians without homes. Ohio Taskforce 1 members are now assisting in the recovery efforts. David Canley, a former Miamisburg police officer, now lives outside Punta Gorda. He said his property...
Gold miner fined $150K by Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) — In a Sept. 28 ruling, federal Magistrate Judge Raymond Patricco levied $150,000 against suction dredge miner Shannon Poe of California, according to the Idaho Conservation League. Poe has been fined for polluting the South Fork of the Clearwater River, which is a major tributary of the Snake River running through North-central Idaho.
MDHHS offering COVID-19 outpatient treatment locations across the state
LANSING, Mich. – To help remove barriers and ensure more Michiganders have access to COVID-19 outpatient treatments, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is offering a Test to Treat program at 13 locations across the state that offer no-cost testing and telehealth services. “Early access to...
Hurricane Ian 'biggest flood event' ever in southwest Florida, DeSantis says
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WEAR) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Hurricane Ian was "the biggest flood event" the state's southwest region has ever seen, adding that rescue efforts have been made -- and continue -- throughout the area. There's life rescue, making sure people are OK, following up on any...
Michigan State Police celebrate 100th birthday of retired Sergeant
LANSING, Mich. - A retired Michigan State Police Sergeant celebrated a century of living this past weekend!. Michigan State Police troopers gathered to celebrate retired Sgt. Casimer Szocinski's 100th birthday on Sunday.
AAA: Average Michigan gas prices rise above $4/gallon once again
DEARBORN, Mich. - The pain at the pump continues for Michiganders. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $4.17 per gallon for regular unleaded. That is according to AAA. Motorists are paying an average of $62 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $11 from...
Sheriff's office makes looting arrests in devastated beach town in Florida
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — The Lee County Sheriff's Office in Florida said they made multiple arrests for looting after Hurricane Ian slammed the southwestern portion of the state. Sheriff Carmine Marceno means business and has taken a zero-tolerance stance on looting," the sheriff's office stated in a Facebook...
