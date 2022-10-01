This information applies to City of Modesto retired employees only.

Open Enrollment

Changes made during Open Enrollment will become effective January 1, 2023.

Selecting a health plan for yourself and your family is one of the most important decisions you will make. This decision involves balancing the premium cost of each plan, along with other features, such as access to doctors and hospitals, pharmacy services, and maximum out-of-pocket expenses. This is your opportunity to evaluate your needs and determine which plan is right for you and your family for the next year. During Open Enrollment you can make the following changes to your City’s health plan:

Change your health plan

Add eligible dependents to your health coverage

Delete dependents from your health coverage

Opt out of Dental and Vision coverage

For plan year 2023, in addition to the standard open enrollment, the City of Modesto will once again be offering the Alternate Retiree Medical Contribution Program which is a voluntary program that allows a retiree to elect to leave the City of Modesto’s health plan and purchase an individual medical plan with a City contribution towards the premium cost. This Alternate Retiree Medical Contribution Program provides you with more options and flexibility in your health care choices.

Health Insurance Rates