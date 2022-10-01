ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

ABC7 speaks with Lee County Superintendent of Schools regarding the status of schools after Hurricane Ian

By Dave Elias
 2 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Schools have canceled classes for the week of October 3rd through the 7th as the district continues to survey the damages to all of their buildings.

Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier cannot say when classes may eventually resume.

Dr. Christopher Bernier: We took a look at Pine Island, Sanibel and Fort Myers Elementary School .

Dave Elias: Is it too soon to tell if they’re inhabitable?

Dr. Bernier : I can tell you I was pleasantly surprised by the condition of the walls and roofs. Certainly Fort Myers elementary has the most damage of the two from the air. We need this weekend to get on the ground …since we really have no other way to get there but through the air.

Dave Elias: Have you now been able to look at all of the schools and what does it look like preliminarily?

Dr. Bernier: I have not looked at all of the schools. I have a great team doing assessment work. They’ve turned in their reports to the executive directors. And we’ll begin this weekend to compile the report of schools we truly believe are operational.

Dave Elias: Teachers are of course impacted. Talk about the number of teachers, you have many of whom are concerned whether they’ll be paid throughout this.

Dr. Bernier: We have over 13k employees. They should all be concerned about that but I’m here to make the commitment to all of them as I’ve said that we will continue to pay our people. We have rolls for them moving forward. We’ll need everyone’s help to get this district reopened. Our employees will continue to be paid and receive their insurance and other benefits.

Dave Elias: I know yesterday you said you can’t give a date as to when we reopen but people have been asking, is it weeks or months? Can you say?

Dr. Bernier: I can’t put a weeks and months on it. We have to have power and water before we can even think about reopening our schools. This is a marathon. Our community needs to understand this is not a sprint to reopen.

Dave Elias: I’m sure there are graduating seniors that wonder how this is going to impact them and getting done and they’ve got college to think about.

Dr. Bernier: We’re already working with our academic services team because October is college application month. We need to establish a way to get connectivity to our students and establish a process by which they continue to apply so those opportunities are still there for them.

