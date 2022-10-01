ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. McMaster says SC is 'open for business,' no storm deaths after Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said the state is "open for business" in a press conference discussing the impact of Hurricane Ian. Officials say Ian was the first hurricane to make landfall since Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Ian made landfall in the Georgetown area around 2:05 p.m. on Friday, September 1.
Tornado watch issued for parts of SC, NC

WPDE — A tornado watch has been issued for parts of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia until 10 p.m. Hurricane Ian is making its way through many parts of the Palmetto State. For the latest information on how Ian is impacting our area, click here.
