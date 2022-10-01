Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasDurham, NC
Howdy Homemade Ice Cream supporting individuals with Disabilities opening soon in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
Durham parents voice concerns over keeping students safeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Chronicle
Duke volleyball bounces back from loss to take dramatic win against Virginia
In an isolated system, entropy can never decrease. The Second Law of Thermodynamics tells us that the universe can only get more and more disordered. And as sophomore Nikki Underwood flung herself over the chairs on Duke’s bench to save a shanked ball, narrowly missing the water cooler and inducing sympathetic winces from the faces of fans, that age-old law proved true in a chaotic match.
Chronicle
Sportswrap: Football cruises past Virginia, men's soccer dethrones No. 1 Wake Forest on the road
Sportswrap is your one-stop shop for everything Duke athletics, where we’ll recap how each of Duke’s sports currently in competition performed over the last week and give a brief look ahead. Here’s our recap for the week of Sept. 26-Oct. 2. Football. For the first time since...
Chronicle
CAVALIERS CRUSHED: Duke football opens conference play with big home win against Virginia
It has been a stormy weekend in Durham, where the sound of shattering tree branches, whistling wind gusts and rumbles of thunder set a deafening chorus around campus and the cascade of rain cast a dull gray cloud over Duke’s famous gothic architecture. At Wallace Wade Stadium, however, an...
Chronicle
In ACC win against Virginia, Duke football showcased its transformation and newfound expectations
They did it. After 721 days, the Blue Devils have beaten an ACC opponent. Duke defeated Virginia Saturday night 38-17 at Wallace Wade Stadium. It was 60 minutes of offensive efficiency and defensive domination. The Blue Devils controlled every aspect of the game, pounding the Cavaliers' defense on the ground and disrupting Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong’s rhythm through the air. They tallied 26 first downs, 248 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
Chronicle
Extra point: Duke football defeats Virginia with elite defensive performance
Duke bounced back from a quality loss to Kansas last week with a commanding victory against Virginia Saturday in Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Zone takes a look at key stats and takeaways of the win, as well as what to expect next time:. Three key takeaways. 1. Riley Leonard...
Chronicle
No. 4 Duke men's soccer ends No. 1 Wake Forest's undefeated season on the road
The Roman Empire fell, the Titans were usurped and the Bastille was destroyed. All unconquerable things can be conquered, and on the first day of October, Wake Forest joined such indomitable ranks. Carrying a No. 1 ranking, a program-record 13-match home win streak and a perfect 9-0 start, the Demon...
Chronicle
Prop bets for Duke football vs. Virginia
Duke (-2.5) vs. Virginia. After nearly completing the comeback, Duke hopes to bounce back from a tough road loss to Kansas at Wallace Wade Stadium Saturday evening against Virginia. Although the Cavaliers have won the previous seven matchups against the Blue Devils, including last year’s 48-0 blowout, Duke has gotten off to a much better start this year than its opponents from Charlottesville, Va.
Chronicle
X-Factor: Duke needs to lean on Jalon Calhoun to overcome Virginia
After a tough first loss of the season against the Jayhawks, Duke returns home on Saturday for a matchup against Virginia. The Blue Zone takes a look at a player from each team who will make a difference:. Duke: Jalon Calhoun. The wideout has become a focal point in a...
Chronicle
Maatoug, Csiki-Fejer pace Duke cross country at Paul Short Invitational
In the sport of cross country, planning and preparation are the keys to success. Yet when it comes to race day, execution is the name of the game. Duke traveled to Lehigh Friday for the Paul Short Invitational, putting its execution abilities to the test against a talented Division I field. While the men’s team rose to the challenge, the women fell short of expectations.
Chronicle
Durham might get a new tallest building. Here’s what it could mean for the city
Downtown Durham’s skyline may have a massive new addition. The Durham City Council heard a proposal for a new building called The James on Sept. 8. If approved, the building, which would be a 32-floor apartment complex, is slated to be the tallest in Durham. The project was developed...
