Read full article on original website
Related
klin.com
Huskers Finish Perfect Road Weekend With Maryland Victory
Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook knows his team has plenty to do to keep improving, but his team is a perfect 4-0 in league play after a four-set Sunday victory at Maryland: 25-18, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22. The Huskers hit just .099 in the defensive battle, holding the Terrapins to .046....
Oddsmakers weigh in with early Nebraska-Rutgers lines
Oddsmakers are setting the Huskers as a slight early favorite for their upcoming Friday road game at Rutgers. As of early Sunday afternoon, some initial lines had Nebraska riding as a 1 1/2-point favorite over the Scarlet Knights. Nebraska is coming off its first win over an FBS team in...
247Sports
Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph gushes over Huskers' toughness after first career victory
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph earned his first career victory Saturday when the Huskers pulled away from Indiana in the fourth quarter for a much-needed 35-21 victory. It certainly was not pretty. Nebraska had 12 penalties for 111 yards and multiple sideline incidents, but the Huskers found a way...
WATCH: Huskers celebrate Mickey Joseph's first head coach win at Nebraska
Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph got the opportunity to lead the Huskers back to the locker room after the team’s first conference win since beating Northwestern and his first win since taking over for Scott Frost. The Huskers, who underwent a tumultuous start to the season, were ready to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Corn Nation
Nebraska vs Indiana - The Game Thread of “WTF IS THIS?”
What’s going to happen? I don’t know. You don’t know. Nobody knows. If I had to bet, I’d guess that many bad things will happen, perpetrated by both teams. Location: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska Capacity: 85,458. Surface: FieldTurf. Series Record: Indiana leads 10-8-3 Series in Lincoln:...
First-blush thoughts: Nebraska postgame
Final: Nebraska 35, Indiana 21. Miscues. Not being ready on the first play from scrimmage and having to call a timeout. Yikes. (After the game, IU quarterback Connor Bazelak said he checked to a new play and was trying to communicate that to the offensive line when the play clock ran down and IU called timeout.) Eleven penalties for 92 yards. (Nebraska had 12 for 111, setting a season high for most combined penalties in a Big Ten game game with 23.) The whole game, it never looked like IU was really all that crisp outside of its two touchdown drives.
KETV.com
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph talks win over Indiana in Saturday matchup
LINCOLN, Neb. — Interim head coach Mickey Joseph brought the Huskers' to their first win under his leadership on Saturday, beating Indiana 35-21. The Huskers are now sitting at 2-3 for the season after breaking their Big 10 losing streak. "As a head coach you've got to give praise...
York News-Times
Watch now: Nebraska's Tunnel Walk vs. Indiana
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph leads the team to the field before the game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Memorial Stadium.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers preview 2022-23 with Opening Night festivities
The Nebraska Basketball programs began the 2022-23 season with Opening Night with Husker Hoops Friday evening. The third-annual event featured a 25-minute scrimmage from the Husker women, a 25-minute practice by the Husker men and a 3-point contest between both teams before a performance from Waka Flocka Flame closed out the festivities.
Look: Nebraska Fans React To Postgame Locker Room Video
Saturday was a special day for the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team. Not only did they get their second win of the season and first over a Big Ten opponent in nearly a calendar year, it was the first win for interim head coach Mickey Joseph. Nebraska beat Indiana 35-21 last...
saturdaytradition.com
Casey Thompson finds Oliver Martin with perfectly thrown deep ball for Nebraska's first TD vs. Indiana
Casey Thompson and Nebraska did not waste any time getting points on the board against Indiana. After forcing an early punt from Indiana, the Huskers went right to work. On the first drive of the game, Mark Whipple dialed up back-to-back pass plays for the offense. The first throw from Thompson went for 34 yards to Trey Palmer.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Iowa State commit taking Huskers visit
Nebraska football recruiting continues to churn right along despite the fact that the Huskers do not have a full-time head coach yet. It’s been mentioned that the Huskers are going to have a pretty important recruiting weekend with Indiana coming to town. That includes at least one in-state recruit the Cornhuskers are going to try and steal away from a former rival.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Genna Roark – Stretch Zone Omaha
Meet Genna Roark, the assistant general manager at Stretch Zone Omaha (www.stretchzone.com/locations/legacy). Tell us a little about your business. – We provide a service called practitioner-assisted stretching using our patented belting system that helps isolate each muscle for a deeper pin-pointed stretch. We help with flexibility, improved range of motion, less stiffness and tightness, and overall athletic performance.
WOWT
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant destroyed
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - A Nebraska couple who moved their Waterloo restaurant to Fort Myers is slowly picking up the pieces. Now it’s nothing but rubble. Tj gave an account of what the destruction was like. ”The road, it’s anywhere to three-to-six feet of sand so you...
gotodestinations.com
Where to Find the Best Breakfast in Omaha
Omaha has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast spots – from classic American fare to international cuisine. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light and healthy option, you’re sure to find something to your taste. Here are...
KETV.com
New University of Nebraska Lincoln Teachers College officially opens
The University of Nebraska Lincoln officially unveiled the new home for its Teachers College at a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday. The new $38 million state-of-the-art facility comes as the state and the country desperately needs qualified teachers. "This building is a direct reflection of Nebraska's investment in teacher preparation and...
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Tony Tran Jr. – DEGUNS
Meet Tony Tran Jr., sales associate at DEGUNS (DEGUNS.net). Tell us a little about your business. – Discount Enterprises, or DEGUNS, is the largest vendor in the Midwest of several well-known firearms brands, accessories, ammunition, and a whole lot more. Words simply cannot do justice in describing the selection we have available on hand and on order. As a Class 3 NFA Dealer, we aim to provide our customers with the best tools for shooting sports, hunting, or whatever your firearm needs may be. We also have a hundred yard outdoor range, a laser engraver/custom designer, and offer knife-sharpening services. Our spacious location, located in northeast Lincoln just 38 minutes from Omaha, gives us the opportunity to offer our customers thousands of new products, apparel, training classes, chp classes, and the helpful knowledge to further their firearm experience.
klin.com
Stan Parker To Announce Candidacy for Lincoln Mayor
According to an e-mail to the KLIN News Room, former Husker Stan Parker will announce his candidacy for Lincoln Mayor at a Wednesday morning news conference. The event is scheduled for 11 am and Parker will be joined by Tom Osborne. KLIN News will cover the event.
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Comments / 0