Man who joined the Army under fake name 37 years ago avoids prison

In 1985, DeLeo Barner was desperate to reenlist in the Army. After having been dismissed from the service in 1984 for minor misconduct, Barner returned to his native St. Louis and became terrified of succumbing to violence there, his lawyers said. In his first three weeks back in the city, two of his friends died from gun violence.
Proud Boy Leader Who Smoked Ciggies While Storming Capitol Pleads Guilty

The founder of the Hawaii chapter of the Proud Boys, Nicholas Ochs, and his Texan accomplice, Nicholas DeCarlo, have agreed to a plea deal over their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to a Department of Justice release. According to a statement of offense, Ochs traveled from Honolulu to D.C. the night before Trump’s Stop the Steal rally-turned-riot because, in his words, “the president asked and said it was gonna be wild.” Ochs and DeCarlo threw smoke bombs at Capitol Police officers, and smoked cigarettes inside the Capitol’s crypt before verbally encouraging the crowd toward Nancy Pelosi’s office. DeCarlo wrote “Murder the Media” on a door while Ochs livestreamed, the filing says. At one point, DeCarlo was also heard cheering “we’re all felons, yeah!” as they pushed past barricades. The plea deal withdraws additional charges in exchange for the pair’s guilty plea to obstruction of an official proceeding, for which they could face up to 20 years in prison, according to the DOJ. Ochs and DeCarlo are set to be sentenced on Dec. 9.Read it at The Hil
The Independent

Martha's Vineyard migrants demand flight companies preserve records or risk 'federal court sanctions'

Lawyers representing a group of Venzuelan migrants suing Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s administration after they were flown from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, have warned the flight companies against destroying evidence, or risk potential federal court sanctions.Lawyers for Civil Rights filed a federal class action lawsuit on 20 September alleging that the governor directed a “fraudulent and discriminatory scheme” to transport a group of roughly 50 people, including families with small children, as part of a political stunt.On 29 September, attorneys sent letters to Vertol Systems Company Inc and Ultimate JetCharters with instructions to preserve evidence – including flight logs,...
Young Kim
Gavin Newsom
Bobby Mcdonald

