ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Warriors stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson went absolutely berserk in Japan 3-point shootout

NBA fans in Japan were left disappointed by the news that Klay Thompson was going to sit out both of the Golden State Warriors’ exhibition games against the Washington Wizards due to a lack of fitness. Thompson more than made up for it, though, as he teamed up with superstar teammate Stephen Curry in what turned out to be an epic 3-point shootout.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NBC Sports

Steph drains no-look triple, wins 3-point contest with Klay

The Warriors have played all of one preseason game, and Steph Curry already is up to his old bag of tricks. Teaming up with Splash Brother Klay Thompson in a 3-point contest at the 2022 NBA Japan Games, Curry swished his first four triples at the first ball rack in the corner. He saved something special for the money ball.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph amazingly gets triple-teamed during preseason game

Even in an NBA preseason game in Japan, opponents of the Warriors are so scared to get torched by Steph Curry that they will triple-team him. That exact scenario happened early in the Warriors' second preseason game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night at Saitama Super Arena. As Curry...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
NBC Sports

Steph teases 2022-23 plan for unleashing 'night night' pose

Steph Curry’s “night night” celebration quickly became a common sight in the sports world after the Warriors’ 2022 NBA playoff run. While in Japan this week for Golden State’s two preseason games against the Washington Wizards, the reigning NBA Finals MVP had the perfect response to a local reporter asking him to hit the now-iconic pose after his team’s 104-95 win on Saturday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theScore

NBA Power Rankings: Warriors, Bucks battle for top spot ahead of season

Last Season: 51-31 If Khris Middleton didn't miss nearly all of last year's playoff run, the Bucks could have made the NBA Finals. In an ever-changing league, bringing back their entire roster may pay dividends early on this season. 2. Golden State Warriors. Last Season: 53-29 The Warriors' championship core...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Nba Finals#The Washington Wizards#Saitama Super Arena#American#Team World
Yardbarker

Luka Doncic Gets Real On Dallas Mavericks' Expectations This Season: “Our Goal Every Year Is To Win A Championship. That Was Our Goal Last Season, That’s Our Goal This Season."

Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks are getting ready to face a new NBA season where they'll try to make a statement in a stacked Western Conference that will have the likes of the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Denver Nuggets trying to play in the Finals.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy