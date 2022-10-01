ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Man dead after reported hit and run in north Phoenix

Police investigating after child is shot and hospitalized in south Phoenix. Police were called to the area of 71st Avenue and Vineyard Road around 7:30 p.m. Sunday after a reported shooting. Officers arrived and found a girl under the age of 10 with a gunshot wound.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man found dead in west Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a west Valley home Saturday morning. At around 7 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a home in the area of 8100 West Indian School Road for the report of a dead body. Officers arrived at the home and found a deceased man with a gunshot wound.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Play of the Night September 30, 2022

MCSO deputies investigating after two men were shot and killed in Gila Bend. MCSO deputies responded to the area of Papago and Euclid Avenue in Gila Bend at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. When they got to the scene Deputies discovered two adult men that had been shot and killed.
GILA BEND, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man found shot to death in west Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX - Police are looking for answers after a man was found dead near 81st Avenue and Indian School Road early Saturday morning. Phoenix officers received a 911 call about a deceased person in the area at around 7 a.m. on Oct. 1. The body of an unidentified man was...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead, driver arrested after hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being reportedly hit by a car in west Phoenix early Monday morning. It happened near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 2 a.m. when the man was hit by a gold-colored car headed southbound. When Phoenix police arrived at the scene, officers found a man with serious injuries at the scene. Witnesses told officers that the man had been hit by a car, and the driver kept going after the crash. The man who had been hit was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Helicopter pilot makes emergency landing on Mesa street

MCSO deputies investigating after two men were shot and killed in Gila Bend. MCSO deputies responded to the area of Papago and Euclid Avenue in Gila Bend at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. When they got to the scene Deputies discovered two adult men that had been shot and killed. Peoria...
GILA BEND, AZ
AZFamily

Two dead after shooting in Gila Bend

GILA BEND, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead after a shooting happened during a party in Gila Bend Saturday afternoon. Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Papago and Euclid Avenue in Gila Bend at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. When they got to the scene Deputies discovered two adult men that had been shot and killed. The two were later identified Sunday morning as 25-year-old Emmanuel Boyd Arroyo and 26-year-old Noah Ezariah Arroyo, Jr.
GILA BEND, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix Police investigating homicide in burning SUV at apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A burning SUV led to a homicide investigation for police at a west Phoenix apartment complex. Investigators were seen on Friday morning at Cordova Apartments near 62nd Avenue and McDowell Road. “It’s really sad. It’s really heartbreaking, it really is,” said Nevaeh Pleasant, who lives at the complex. Police have not released what happened, identified the bodied or arrested a suspect.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Tinder meet-up turns into an armed robbery at Phoenix hotel, followed by a pursuit

PHOENIX - Police say after several days on the run, two suspects involved in Tinder meet-up that turned into an armed robbery have been arrested. It all started on Sept. 19 when Phoenix Police officers responded to report about an armed robbery near 43rd Avenue and Beardsley Road. When they arrived at the scene, they learned the victim met a woman by the name of "Sonya" on the online dating app, Tinder.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash north of Glendale

PHOENIX — The driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash has been arrested after he fled the scene after hitting another man early Sunday morning, Phoenix police said. Around 2:30 a.m. officers responded to a call for a serious crash near 4200 West Bell Road to the north of Glendale.
GLENDALE, AZ
12news.com

Man breaks into and steals Phoenix police car, flees with patrol rifle

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after breaking into a Phoenix Police Department patrol car and stealing a rifle that was kept inside the vehicle, police officials said. According to a police spokesman, officers were investigating the shooting of a teenager near 4200 North 35th Avenue on Saturday morning. Although the teen's injuries were found to be non-life threatening, a man unrelated to the investigation broke into one of their patrol vehicles.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

FBI seeks man for questioning in assault of Arizona police officer

PHOENIX — The FBI and Colorado River Indian Tribes Police Department are asking the public to help locate a man wanted for questioning in the assault of an Arizona police officer. Kyle Wayne Welsh, 40, could have information regarding a subject who allegedly rammed into a patrol vehicle during...
PARKER, AZ

