POTUS

2d ago

one of the 1st things Biden did after taking office was to give us all 1400 bucks. which the Republicans wanted to cut back to 600 bucks if you remember. now all of you biden bashing trump worshippers took that money didn't you 🤔 yet not a damn one of you even give him credit for it. your own party wanted to cut it by more than 50% and you haven't said a word about that. but you took it. you didn't refuse it did you 🤔but not a peep about that... you just bash bash bash.. and I voted for trump in 2016.. but I'll give Biden credit where credit is due. and I wont support a lying traitor like Donald trump either. you need to find you another candidate to support. that is if you have one ounce of dignity left .. 😒

Dwight Ellis
2d ago

Yo MrBozo, I have a statement and some questions for you and all Republicans Voters! When has the Republicans politicians pass legislation for working class folk? The Republicans voted against higher wages, better insurance from your jobs, family leave act, childcare act! If you continue too still want poor roads and highways and poor WIFI VOTE Republicans! Stop voting against your OWN BEST CHANCE AT A BETTER WAY OF LIVING! Not saying Democrats has all the answers but I like my chances with them! Not just tax t for corporations and the wealthy, it’s about time WORKING CLASS FOLKS GETA TAX BREAK

proud Democrat
2d ago

Trump been saying every since May he was going to announce he running again haven't did it yet all he's doing is draining his supporters bank account

'You're Blowing This:' Donald Trump's Wife Melania Was Convinced He Was 'Screwing Up,' New Book Says

Former first lady Melania Trump was worried about the way her husband, former President Donald Trump, was handling the COVID-19 pandemic, says a new book. What Happened: Melania was “rattled by the coronavirus and convinced that Trump was screwing up,” according to a new book by New York Times correspondent Peter Baker and his wife New Yorker staff writer Susan Glasser, CNN reported. The book titled “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021” is set to publish on Tuesday.
Mary Trump Thinks Trump Will Seek ‘Revenge’ on Ron DeSantis if He Runs Again

In a Friday episode of her podcast, Mary Trump enthusiastically agreed that it seemed her uncle, former President Donald Trump, would pursue another term in office if only to “take revenge” on the likes of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. “But he’s [Ron’s] flourishing and Trump’s in limbo, which increases the odds that he has to run for office because he’s got to get back in and shut everything down and take revenge,” Trump’s guest, political commentator Ruth Ben-Ghiat, said in the most recent episode of The Mary Trump Show, describing how the conservative party leader’s election denial efforts are creating an opportunity for future, mini-Trumps to defraud voters and claim future elections. “Yes, I was going to ask you that. So I’m glad you went there!,” Mary Trump responded.
Ex-White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders reveals she battled thyroid cancer and had surgery to remove it: Second Trump-era official to fight it after Jared Kushner

Republican Arkansas gubernatorial hopeful Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday that she had surgery for thyroid cancer - but planned to continue on in her race for governor. 'During a check-up earlier this month, my doctor ordered a biopsy on an area of concern in my neck and the test revealed I had thyroid cancer,' the former White House press secretary said in a statement.
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book

Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
Voices: Ron DeSantis doesn’t think federal funds should be used for hurricane relief — except in Florida

Death and destructions are not the only things Hurricane Ian brought to Florida this week. Along with the storm surge and high winds which devastated the southwestern portion of the Sunshine State, Governor Ron DeSantis’ chickens have also come home to roost.The man who first made his name in Congress by opposing hurricane relief is now begging the federal government to bail out his state. In doing so, he’s providing a timely reminder to the American people as to why Republicans — and DeSantis specifically — cannot be trusted to govern this great country.First, let’s state what should go without...
Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'

Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
