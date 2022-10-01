one of the 1st things Biden did after taking office was to give us all 1400 bucks. which the Republicans wanted to cut back to 600 bucks if you remember. now all of you biden bashing trump worshippers took that money didn't you 🤔 yet not a damn one of you even give him credit for it. your own party wanted to cut it by more than 50% and you haven't said a word about that. but you took it. you didn't refuse it did you 🤔but not a peep about that... you just bash bash bash.. and I voted for trump in 2016.. but I'll give Biden credit where credit is due. and I wont support a lying traitor like Donald trump either. you need to find you another candidate to support. that is if you have one ounce of dignity left .. 😒
Yo MrBozo, I have a statement and some questions for you and all Republicans Voters! When has the Republicans politicians pass legislation for working class folk? The Republicans voted against higher wages, better insurance from your jobs, family leave act, childcare act! If you continue too still want poor roads and highways and poor WIFI VOTE Republicans! Stop voting against your OWN BEST CHANCE AT A BETTER WAY OF LIVING! Not saying Democrats has all the answers but I like my chances with them! Not just tax t for corporations and the wealthy, it’s about time WORKING CLASS FOLKS GETA TAX BREAK
Trump been saying every since May he was going to announce he running again haven't did it yet all he's doing is draining his supporters bank account
