Phoenix, AZ

Keith Hoene
2d ago

we are now going to deal with real life. a difficult pregnancy. thousands of other medical situations are difficult in nature and we don't pass draconian laws to outlaw difficult medical predicaments. doctors and parents will have to deal with more compilation situations, the same as other people in unfortunate medical circumstances. perhaps the solution is to provide more support for difficult pregnancy rather than just tapping out.

KOLD-TV

Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 14-year-old Tucson girl was denied a refill of a life-saving prescription drug she had been taking for years just two days after Arizona’s new abortion law had taken effect. 14 year old Emma Thompson has debilitating rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis which has...
TUCSON, AZ
kawc.org

Audit: Arizona healthcare system for low income not investigating fraud

PHOENIX -- Arizona's healthcare program for low income is not doing a good job of investigating potential incidents of fraud or abuse committed by providers or patients, the state Auditor General's Office has concluded. The new report finds that the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System has taken more than...
ARIZONA STATE
Hyperallergic

Billboard Art in Phoenix Is Tackling Abortion Bans

PHOENIX — On a billboard that looms over the Grand Avenue arts district, artist Karen Fiorito has installed artworks decrying abortion bans and obstructionist politicians. One side of the billboard features the five conservative Supreme Court Justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, and the other highlights 11 politicians who’ve opposed legislation aimed at improving education, health care, voting rights, and more.
PHOENIX, AZ
kawc.org

Arizona residents have extra 15 days to apply for school vouchers

PHOENIX -- Arizona education officials are giving parents who want to seek immediate voucher payments an extra 15 days to apply. The announcement came Friday as the Department of Education said it was inundated with last-minute requests to get funding for the first quarter of the school year. That crush came after Secretary of State Katie Hobbs confirmed that Save Our Schools had failed to submit enough signatures to give voters the last word on the universal voucher plan approved earlier this year by the Republican-controlled legislature.
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9

Scottsdale man convicted of $700,000 tax dodge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 34-year-old Ryan C. Patterson was found guilty by a federal jury on three counts of Tax Evasion. Between the years 2014 and 2016 Patterson did not correctly report his income. According to The Department of Justice (DOJ), Patterson failed to report over 1.9 million in...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Arizona’s Lowest Flat Tax in Nation To Take Effect Next Year

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today announced Arizona’s surging economy has unlocked the state’s historic flat tax package a full year ahead of schedule. In a letter to Arizona Department of Revenue Director Robert Woods, Governor Ducey directed the department to implement the next phase of Arizona’s 2.5 percent flat tax for tax year 2023, not 2024 as originally anticipated.
ARIZONA STATE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Arizona Legislature#Cbs
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Announces Lowest Tax Rate in the Nation Going into Effect Next Year

Gov. Doug Ducey (R) announced Thursday that Arizona’s surging economy had paved the way for a historic flat income tax rate to come a year in advance. “It’s no secret Arizona’s economy is booming. Over the last eight years, we’ve made responsible decisions to live within our means, reduce burdensome government regulations, lower taxes every year and ensure our state remains a great place to live,” Ducey said in a letter to the Arizona Department of Revenue (ADR). “It’s time to deliver lasting tax relief to Arizona families and small businesses so they can keep more of their hard-earned money.”
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Arizona students protest new laws targeting LGBTQ+ community

Arizona high school students on Thursday walked out of class to protest a number of new state laws that took effect Saturday that they say discriminate against LGBTQ+ people. Among the new laws that went into effect are two measures that ban transgender young people from competing on sports teams consistent with their gender identity and prohibit youth under 18 from accessing gender-affirming surgeries, which are already not recommended for minors.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Most valuable crops grown in Arizona

PHOENIX (Stacker) - There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms....
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Hugs for the Homeless in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley man is walking the streets of Phoenix to offer some encouragement and support the unhoused. Madison Perry wrote to Arizona’s Family to nominate Austin Davis for our Something Good segment. He is the founder of “AZ Hugs for the Houseless”. Perry said that Davis has “gone above and beyond to give back and help the unsheltered” over the past three years since creating the group. The group’s mission is to “spread dignity, respect, understanding, friendship, solidarity, empathy, and love to those living on the street.”
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Woman arrested in Arizona with 36 kilograms of fentanyl pills

PHOENIX — A woman was arrested in Arizona after approximately 36 kilograms of fentanyl were seized from the vehicle she was in during a traffic stop. Maria Fernanda Granillo-Velasquez of Mexico, 21, was charged in August for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona governor candidates respond to questions about abortion stance

Immigration rights advocates harshly criticized Gov. Doug Ducey for busing migrants to the nation’s capital, saying human beings are being used as political pawns. Noem changes course on grocery tax, commits to repealing it. Updated: 15 hours ago. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now. Dozens rally in Phoenix...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Play of the Night September 30, 2022

MCSO deputies investigating after two men were shot and killed in Gila Bend. MCSO deputies responded to the area of Papago and Euclid Avenue in Gila Bend at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. When they got to the scene Deputies discovered two adult men that had been shot and killed. Peoria...
GILA BEND, AZ

