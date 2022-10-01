Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Moultrie County state's attorney files lawsuit against Safe-T Act
SPRINGFIELD — Moultrie County State's Attorney Tracy Weaver filed a lawsuit Friday against Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other top Illinois Democrats, alleging that they violated the state's constitution with the passage and signing of the massive criminal justice reform law known as the SAFE-T Act. The law was signed...
Herald & Review
Decatur school board violated state law, attorney general says
DECATUR — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul released a decision late Friday afternoon that the Decatur Public Schools Board of Education violated state law by holding discussions and making decisions about a proposed new Dennis School in Lincoln Park. Continue to the bottom of this story to read the...
Illinois woman sentenced for retail theft
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old Pana woman was sentenced to two years in prison for retail theft, Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced on September 21. Police said the surveillance video at Walmart in Shelbyville captured Megan Parker with a man and woman on January 6, 2017. The man took nine “Play […]
wmay.com
Ex-Pastor Pleads Guilty To Grooming Teen
A former Macon County pastor has pleaded guilty to a criminal charge stemming from efforts to entice a teenage girl into sexual contact. Prosecutors say Joseph Krol used Snapchat to send the messages to a 15-year-old girl who was part of his congregation at a church in rural Decatur. Krol was serving as pastor at a church in Rochester when he was arrested in Sangamon County in October of last year.
Central Illinois Proud
ISU vandalized with hate speech by frat brothers
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Property just outside of Illinois State University campus was vandalized this week, and fraternity brothers are now facing legal action. According to Sorority & Fraternity Life at Illinois State’s Facebook page, several signs in front of off-campus student housing properties were vandalized with a derogatory term.
Herald & Review
MEETINGS
DECATUR — Dulcimer Club Meeting at Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Lane, Decatur, will be Saturday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m. to noon. Bring your instrument and learn a new tune. Free to public. ***. NARVRE unit #77. DECATUR — N. A. R. V. R. E. the National Association...
newschannel20.com
Man accused of threatening girls at Springfield High
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is facing charges after making threats at the Regional Office of Education in Springfield. Gregory G. Tatarek, 54, was arrested on Thursday after reportedly threatening girls at Springfield High School. Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright says Tatarek went into the office, slammed...
wmay.com
County Clerk: Locked Ballot Drop Box Was ”Mistake,” Now Corrected
Sangamon County’s top elections official says a mistake led to one of the county ballot drop-off boxes being locked for a time this weekend, but says the issue is now corrected. A citizen complaint to WMAY News led to the discovery of the locked drop-box outside county offices on...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Violence Erupted at Pritzker Campaign Event in Charleston, IL. –
Governor Pritzker spoke at a campaign event open to the public and sponsored by the Coles County Democrat party, at the Charleston Public Library on Thursday, August 25th. While Governor Pritzker was touting his record, a Coles County resident and fitness business owner shouted to Pritzker reminding the governor that his executive orders required the shutdown of his business (the business owner’s) during COVID, but the governor left all the fitness rooms open in the Pritzker’s hotel franchises during the same time.
wglt.org
Bloomington man sentenced to nearly 8 years on gun charge
A Bloomington man was sentenced Thursday to nearly eight years in prison on a weapons charge. U.S. District Judge Joe McDade sentenced Lamel Johnson, 39, to seven years and eight months for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Prosecutors said Johnson acted as armed security during a...
wmay.com
Springfield Man Faces Charges For Alleged School Threat
A Springfield man is facing two counts of disorderly conduct… including one felony charge… for allegedly making a threatening comment to staff at the Regional Office of Education. Court papers filed by Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright say 54-year-old Gregory Tatarek entered the ROE office Wednesday and...
Herald & Review
SCHLEETER: Pride Fest in Decatur here to stay
Decatur Pride Fest was a huge success on Saturday, Sept. 17. From 500 to 700 persons were estimated in attendance. A total of 31 vendors sold things or gave out information for their organization. It was a great day for the LGBTQIA+ community to celebrate who they are in a safe, nonjudgmental place.
Effingham Radio
Electric Payment Scam Is Circulating Locally
Altamont Police Chief Alan Heiens said there’s a scam going around the area about electric bills. Heiens said there have been reports of phone calls from non-local numbers to Altamont residents, or “ghost calls.” The caller claims to be someone from the Altamont electric department talking about payments being late and that their service will be shut off if payment is not received.
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 26 year old Isabella R. Gardner of Beecher City for violating an order of protection and criminal damage to property. Isabella was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Illinois State Police arrested 48 year old Michael W. Bare of Ben Wheeler, TX for unlawful use of...
wglt.org
ISU administrator dies following on-campus crash with bicyclist
An Illinois State University administrator has died four days after he collided with a bicycle on the Illinois State University campus. According to a joint news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff, 49-year-old Adam Peck died on Friday morning. Peck was a pedestrian who was involved in a crash with a bicyclist in a sidewalk area near South University Street in Normal, according to police.
WAND TV
Sangamon County Rescue Squad reactivated
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Board OEM/911 Committee voted unanimously to reactivate the Sangamon County Rescue Squad. Effective immediately, all squad members with an Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) certification or higher are allowed to respond to rescue calls. In July, the County had to temporarily suspend Rescue...
Exotic dancers sue Tuscola gentleman’s club for wages, tips
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — A gentleman’s club in Tuscola refuses to pay its exotic dancers for their work and instead requires them to pay management a “kickback” fee for each shift, according to a federal class action lawsuit filed Monday. The dancers claim Dirt Cheap, Inc., the ironically named company that runs The Hideout Club, […]
Fall festival at the oldest farmstead in Coles County
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Charleston Five Mile House is hosting the Blacksmith Hammer-In, which includes blacksmithing demonstrations. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be an archaeology display. There is a bonfire and barn dance from 4 to 6 p.m., open to anyone who likes to dance, said organizers.Then, on Sunday, […]
Illinois State Police warn of phone scam
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police took to its social media accounts on Tuesday to warn people of scammers impersonating State Police representatives. Officials said the scammers are using a common technique called “spoofing” to disguise their phone number and make it look like another of their choosing. They usually make the caller […]
Retirees poised to lose access to Carle doctors barring agreement
URBANA, Ill. WCIA — There is no guarantee Carle Health will continue to treat retired state workers after the end of the year. “Carle is not committing” to see patients who enroll in the only health insurance plan the state has offered its retirees for the next at least five years — Aetna Medicare Advantage […]
