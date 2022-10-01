Governor Pritzker spoke at a campaign event open to the public and sponsored by the Coles County Democrat party, at the Charleston Public Library on Thursday, August 25th. While Governor Pritzker was touting his record, a Coles County resident and fitness business owner shouted to Pritzker reminding the governor that his executive orders required the shutdown of his business (the business owner’s) during COVID, but the governor left all the fitness rooms open in the Pritzker’s hotel franchises during the same time.

CHARLESTON, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO