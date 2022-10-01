Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Another State's Attorney files lawsuit against SAFE-T Act
SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) — Moultrie County State's Attorney, Tracy Weaver, has filed an injunction against the SAFE-T Act just days after Vermilion County State's Attorney, Jacqueline M. Lacy, did the same. Weaver expressed concern with the new pre-trial detention rules in the press release announcing her suit that was...
daystech.org
Former Rochester pastor pleads guilty to grooming charge in court deal
A former Rochester pastor pleaded responsible in Macon County court docket Friday to a cost of grooming a minor beneath a negotiated deal. Joseph M. Krol, 37, was the previous senior pastor at First Baptist Church in Rochester. Krol had a earlier tackle in Dawson. Online court docket data listed...
WCIA
Decatur to start Sunday bus services
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — If you need to go to work or get groceries on Sunday, you are in luck. At the council meeting on September 19, the Decatur City Council authorized the Decatur Public Transit System (DPTS) to start Sunday bus services. Officials said DPTS plans a one-year pilot program offering Sunday bus services from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Amnesty week starts Oct. 11 for Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting October 11 to the 21, if you have delinquent tickets, you can settle them with the city. Amnesty Week is hosted by the Champaign County Circuit Clerk’s office. Suppose you have a balance on any criminal, traffic, DUI, ordinance violation(s), or conservation violation(s); you can pay off your balance without […]
Former governor endorses Dan Brady
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Former governor Jim Edgar endorsed Republican candidate Dan Brady for Secretary of State at a news conference Thursday in Springfield. Edgar, who also served as Secretary of State for 10 years, said Brady has the experience needed to run the office. “This is not a job for somebody new,” Edgar said. […]
UIPD, CPD adjust patrols, increasing officer presence
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — On Saturday, two Central Illinois police departments started to change where they focus patrols. It’s in an effort to create faster response times and increase the number of officers throughout the community. It’s happening in Champaign and Campustown with the University of Illinois Police Department and Champaign Police Department. Now, UIPD […]
wmay.com
County Clerk: Locked Ballot Drop Box Was ”Mistake,” Now Corrected
Sangamon County’s top elections official says a mistake led to one of the county ballot drop-off boxes being locked for a time this weekend, but says the issue is now corrected. A citizen complaint to WMAY News led to the discovery of the locked drop-box outside county offices on...
newschannel20.com
Man accused of threatening girls at Springfield High
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is facing charges after making threats at the Regional Office of Education in Springfield. Gregory G. Tatarek, 54, was arrested on Thursday after reportedly threatening girls at Springfield High School. Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright says Tatarek went into the office, slammed...
illinoisstate.edu
News release from McLean County Coronor and ISUPD
On Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Illinois State University Police and Normal Fire Department were dispatched to a sidewalk area near South University Street on the Illinois State University campus for a bicycle-pedestrian collision which resulted in a critical injury to the pedestrian. First responders provided immediate care and the pedestrian was transported from the scene to Carle BroMenn Medical Center.
Illinois woman sentenced for retail theft
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old Pana woman was sentenced to two years in prison for retail theft, Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced on September 21. Police said the surveillance video at Walmart in Shelbyville captured Megan Parker with a man and woman on January 6, 2017. The man took nine “Play […]
wmay.com
Ordinance Seeks Over $2 Million In TIF Funds For Poplar Place Renovation
Springfield aldermen will be asked to vote this month on using more than $2 million in tax increment financing funds to pay for the redevelopment of the Poplar Place complex. An ordinance introduced by Mayor Jim Langfelder calls for using that money from the Far East TIF District to pay for demolition of some buildings in the complex, repair and renovation of others, as well as road infrastructure improvements. The developers originally requested just over $1 million in city funds, but Langfelder’s ordinance calls for expenditures up to $2.2 million for the work.
wglt.org
ISU administrator dies following on-campus crash with bicyclist
An Illinois State University administrator has died four days after he collided with a bicycle on the Illinois State University campus. According to a joint news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff, 49-year-old Adam Peck died on Friday morning. Peck was a pedestrian who was involved in a crash with a bicyclist in a sidewalk area near South University Street in Normal, according to police.
Champaign Co. announces official trick-or-treat hours
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The end of September means Champaign County is only one month away from Halloween. The County Board is already planning for the holiday by announcing this year’s official trick-or-treat hours on Friday. The tradition will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. These hours follow a […]
wmay.com
Ex-Pastor Pleads Guilty To Grooming Teen
A former Macon County pastor has pleaded guilty to a criminal charge stemming from efforts to entice a teenage girl into sexual contact. Prosecutors say Joseph Krol used Snapchat to send the messages to a 15-year-old girl who was part of his congregation at a church in rural Decatur. Krol was serving as pastor at a church in Rochester when he was arrested in Sangamon County in October of last year.
Exotic dancers sue Tuscola gentleman’s club for wages, tips
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — A gentleman’s club in Tuscola refuses to pay its exotic dancers for their work and instead requires them to pay management a “kickback” fee for each shift, according to a federal class action lawsuit filed Monday. The dancers claim Dirt Cheap, Inc., the ironically named company that runs The Hideout Club, […]
Champaign Park District opens its newest facility
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — After five years of planning and $11-12 million in investments, kids have a new spot to play and adults have a new place to exercise. The Martens Center on Market Street in Champaign officially opened its doors on Saturday, before construction started in February 2021, soccer fields filled the space. Park […]
A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”
It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
Champaign Police continue shooting investigation
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) – The Champaign Police continue a shooting investigation. While on patrol, Champaign Police heard gunfire and saw numerous vehicles leaving the parking lot of a business in the 700 block of N. Hickory Street. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of an injured person, but found no shell casings and the person had left […]
Herald & Review
MEETINGS
DECATUR — Dulcimer Club Meeting at Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Lane, Decatur, will be Saturday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m. to noon. Bring your instrument and learn a new tune. Free to public. ***. NARVRE unit #77. DECATUR — N. A. R. V. R. E. the National Association...
Springfield firefighters responds to car in water
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters assisted Rochester Fire & Rescue with a car in the water, officials said. According to Rochester Fire & Rescue’s Facebook post, the crew responded to reports of an overturned car in a creek on the early morning of October 1. Officials said a member in a wet suit went […]
