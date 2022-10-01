Springfield aldermen will be asked to vote this month on using more than $2 million in tax increment financing funds to pay for the redevelopment of the Poplar Place complex. An ordinance introduced by Mayor Jim Langfelder calls for using that money from the Far East TIF District to pay for demolition of some buildings in the complex, repair and renovation of others, as well as road infrastructure improvements. The developers originally requested just over $1 million in city funds, but Langfelder’s ordinance calls for expenditures up to $2.2 million for the work.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO