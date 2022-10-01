Missouri residents should sue schmitt for the gas tax refund we were supposed to get. republicans have made the process so difficult it’s not worth the time you have to spend in paper work. 8 pages of complicated non essential information required for the few cents we get refunded, shameful and deceiving
Just wait it’s all a joke on the taxpayers!! Wind solar climate change the big fraud that will make history 10 to 20 years in the future
we sighed up and the quoted amount was different than what was on the paper work. the guy it would around $18.000 and the e- statement quoted $47.000. the guy and his boss showed and said tomorrow they will start. I said no thank, you lied to our face regarding the price. I told him to get his lying butt out of here. He told me we owed them $2000 for all the permits. I left my husband outside with them and I came in and called our city hall. The lady said their permits only cost them $100 and no more. so I I told them and he tried to lie out that. we went in the house and shut the door. Never again, I a retired Nurse Supervisor and I told him up front I don't like liers and high pressure sales people yes they need to be taken down all of them
Comments / 6