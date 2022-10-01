ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Gary Eubanks
2d ago

Missouri residents should sue schmitt for the gas tax refund we were supposed to get. republicans have made the process so difficult it’s not worth the time you have to spend in paper work. 8 pages of complicated non essential information required for the few cents we get refunded, shameful and deceiving

Roger Naeger
2d ago

Just wait it’s all a joke on the taxpayers!! Wind solar climate change the big fraud that will make history 10 to 20 years in the future

Nancy Stanley
1d ago

we sighed up and the quoted amount was different than what was on the paper work. the guy it would around $18.000 and the e- statement quoted $47.000. the guy and his boss showed and said tomorrow they will start. I said no thank, you lied to our face regarding the price. I told him to get his lying butt out of here. He told me we owed them $2000 for all the permits. I left my husband outside with them and I came in and called our city hall. The lady said their permits only cost them $100 and no more. so I I told them and he tried to lie out that. we went in the house and shut the door. Never again, I a retired Nurse Supervisor and I told him up front I don't like liers and high pressure sales people yes they need to be taken down all of them

Missourinet

Let the bidding begin: Missouri’s unclaimed property auction is back (LISTEN)

Collectors, auction enthusiasts, and bargain hunters from all over the country are attending for the auction that continues through Tuesday. More than 2,300 items will be up for bidding, including coins and currency, stamps, jewelry, comic books, and sports memorabilia. Missouri’s unclaimed property is mostly items from safety deposit boxes....
kttn.com

Missouri Governor grants 26 pardons during September, 2022

For September 2022, Governor Mike Parson granted 26 pardons under Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Pardons:. Scott Hohlt. Deren Creek. Shontai Carter. Mary Link-Ishmael. Paul Helms.
The Kansas City Beacon

Curious about politics and money? Here’s how to research campaign finance in Missouri

If your mailboxes are already flooded with shiny election postcards and you can’t escape the political ads during commercial breaks, there are easy ways to use online resources to find out the groups who are paying for them. Online campaign finance portals allow you to follow the money from the time someone donates it to […] The post Curious about politics and money? Here’s how to research campaign finance in Missouri appeared first on The Beacon.
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Prosecuting Attorneys Oppose Legalizing Recreational Marijuana

(Missourinet) A major law enforcement group in Missouri is officially taking sides against the proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana use. The Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys is urging Missouri voters to vote “no” on Amendment Three. The group published a position paper it says is based on...
KOLR10 News

Missouri health executives plead guilty in widespread fraud

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Two former executives of a Missouri health nonprofit have pleaded guilty to their roles in a corruption scheme that ensnared several Arkansas elected officials and lobbyists, federal prosecutors said. Bontiea Bernedette Goss, 63, and her husband, Tommy Ray Goss, 66, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to conspiracy charges arising from […]
