Coolio, whose Nineties music was a staple on radio, a favorite on MTV, and included the hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” died Wednesday at the age of 59. Coolio’s manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed the rapper’s death to Rolling Stone. A cause of death was not immediately available. “We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly,” Sheila Finegan, his manager at Trinity Artists International, said in a statement (via Variety). “Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music...

