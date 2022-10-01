ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Coolio, ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ Rapper, Dead at 59

Coolio, whose Nineties music was a staple on radio, a favorite on MTV, and included the hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” died Wednesday at the age of 59. Coolio’s manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed the rapper’s death to Rolling Stone. A cause of death was not immediately available. “We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly,” Sheila Finegan, his manager at Trinity Artists International, said in a statement (via Variety). “Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music...
MUSIC
Insider

Coolio, rapper and producer, dead at 59, according to his manager

Coolio, the Grammy-award winning rapper best known for his number one single "Gangsta's Paradise," is dead at 59, his representative confirmed to Insider. The rapper, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., came to prominence on the LA rap scene in the late 1980s but skyrocketed to fame in the mid-90s when "Gangsta's Paradise" was used for the 1995 film "Dangerous Minds" starring Michelle Pfeiffer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hill

West Coast rapper ‘Coolio’ dies at 59

West Coast rapper Coolio, known for hits like “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “C U When U Get There,” has died at the age of 59. NBC News confirmed the rapper’s death from his manager, who said the musician died from a heart attack in his bathroom.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Hear from late rapper Coolio's longtime girlfriend

Late rapper Coolio called his longtime girlfriend Mimi Ivey earlier this week looking for help in finding his passport. At the time, Ivey did not think much of it other than the fact that her boyfriend, Artis Leon Ivey Jr. who is most famously known as his stage name, Coolio, needed some help for his work duties.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NYLON

Megan Thee Stallion To Host & Perform On 'Saturday Night Live'

The last time Megan Thee Stallion performed on Saturday Night Live, she made headlines for her performance of “Savage,” which included words by Malcolm X and powerfully referenced the late Breonna Taylor. More than just a stylish rendition of her chart-topping anthem, the performance felt like a genuine moment, and it proved that Megan knew how to hold her own on the storied SNL stage. So of course the long-running sketch comedy would have her back for its upcoming 48th season — and this time, Megan will be pulling double-duty, as musical guest and host.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Dedicated to the One I Love’: Cass Elliot’s Daughter Gets Her ‘Mama’ a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

There’s a famous photograph by Henry Diltz of Joni Mitchell playing guitar in Mama Cass Elliot’s Laurel Canyon backyard, with David Crosby holding up a joint in back and Eric Clapton sitting cross-legged watching transfixed. There, in the foreground, is Cass’ nine-month-old daughter Owen, teething on a film canister. “I often wonder what I was thinking,” says the now-55-year-old mother of two kids in their 20s, who lives in Encino with her husband of 31 years. “Clearly, I was thinking about that film canister. It was all pretty surreal, pretty cool.” Owen Elliot-Kugell, the only child of Mama Cass of the Mamas...
MUSIC
People

Rapper NBA Youngboy Welcomes 10th Baby, His Second with Fiancé Jazlyn Mychelle

NBA Youngboy, a 22-year-old rapper, is now a father of 10 with his latest addition Rapper NBA Youngboy is officially a father of ten. The 22-year-old rapper — also known as Youngboy Never Broke Again, born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden — has welcomed his second baby with fiancé Jazlyn Mychelle. The couple didn't announce the date their baby boy was born, but both shared the same picture of Youngboy feeding the newborn. "Klemenza tru 💙👨‍👦," Mychelle, 20, captioned the photo. "We got left today for a little but it's...
NBA
ETOnline.com

Michelle Pfeiffer Mourns Death of Coolio After 'Dangerous Minds' Collaboration

Michelle Pfeiffer is "heartbroken" over the untimely death of rapper Coolio. The actress remembered the hit performer, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., whom she worked with on the 1995 drama, Dangerous Minds. Coolio's iconic track, "Gangsta's Paradise," was featured in the film's opening scene and as a single from the movie's soundtrack. Both the song and the album peaked at number one on the Billboard charts. Pfeiffer, who starred in the film, also appeared in Coolio's music video for the hit.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Dr. Dre on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: “She Has the Opportunity to Really Blow Us Away”

Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it will partner with Apple Music as the sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. After rumors that Taylor Swift would be chosen as this year’s halftime performer began to circulate, Rihanna officially announced that she will be headlining the show. As part of the Super Bowl announcement, Dr. Dre sat down with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden to discuss Rihanna’s headlining performance.
NFL
Variety

Revered Rapper Freddie Gibbs: ‘It Goes Whitney Houston, Luther Vandross, Then Me’

Freddie Gibbs is “the Mack” of hip-hop — hunched over a grand piano, two ice cubes in his old fashioned, white dress shirt unbuttoned to his torso, Big Boss Rabbit chain glistening across his neck. Slightly off-tune on purpose, he croons classic soul songs, from the Jackson Five’s “One More Chance” to Stan Smith’s “Stay With Me” to TLC’s “Waterfalls,” but there’s one catch: he wrote them. At least, in his world, he did, and the lyrics are a little shadier. “Oooh, baby give me one more chance” transforms into “Oooh, baby give me one more gram,” as Gibbs gives...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Gunna Makes Surprise Cameo In Latest Episode Of ‘Atlanta’

Gunna has made his acting debut on the latest episode of Atlanta, appearing in a speaking scene alongside Paper Boi, played by Brian Tyree Henry. The scene, which aired Thursday night (September 29), finds the two rappers engaged in a game of Uno, which Gunna seems to be losing. As Paper Boi slams down a “wild” card, calling out the color yellow, the “Drip Too Hard” rapper accuses him of cheating.
ATLANTA, GA
BET

Christian Combs Says He Always Wanted To Be A Rapper Like His Father Diddy

Diddy’s son Christian Combs always knew he would be a rapper and joined his father on stage at iHeartRadio Music Festival over the weekend. Performing under the moniker King Combs, the 24-year-old sang along with his dad to the Bad Boy mogul's classic hits, including "Can't Stop Won't Stop" and "Mo Money Mo Problems."
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

AJ McLean on Daughter, 9, Changing Name to Elliott: 'I Will Be in Her Corner a Million Percent'

"Whatever reasoning it is, that's hers, and I'm going to support it a million percent," the Backstreet Boys singer said of his 9-year-old daughter changing her name from Ava to Elliott AJ McLean will stand by his daughters no matter what. The Backstreet Boys singer, 44, recently spoke to PEOPLE about his daughter's decision to change her name from Ava to Elliott, sharing that he will "support" the 9-year-old regardless of the reason she wanted to switch her moniker. News of the name change first came when McLean's wife Rochelle posted a...
THEATER & DANCE
HipHopDX.com

Jim Jones Blasts BET For Refusing Him Access To Hip Hop Awards

Atlanta, GA – Jim Jones has put BET on blast for not allowing him to attend this week’s BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta. On Friday (September 30), the Harlem rapper said he wanted to show support for his close friend and fellow New Yorker Fat Joe, who is set to host this year’s award show, but claimed the network wouldn’t allow him access.
ATLANTA, GA
Variety

What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2022

In the spirit of the spooky season, Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro will debut the first two episodes of his all-new horror anthology series, “Cabinet of Curiosities,” on Netflix Oct. 25. For the three days that follow, two more episodes will be released each day until all eight episodes are available for streaming. Del Toro, who directed the Oscar-winning film “The Shape of Water,” is familiar with constructing fear-inducing, grotesque creatures like the Amphibian Man or the Faun in “Pan’s Labyrinth.” The upcoming miniseries will similarly suspend viewers’ disbelief by depicting other-worldly realities and anomalous life forms. Though del Toro is...
TV & VIDEOS

