Coolio, ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ Rapper, Dead at 59
Coolio, whose Nineties music was a staple on radio, a favorite on MTV, and included the hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” died Wednesday at the age of 59. Coolio’s manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed the rapper’s death to Rolling Stone. A cause of death was not immediately available. “We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly,” Sheila Finegan, his manager at Trinity Artists International, said in a statement (via Variety). “Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music...
Coolio, rapper and producer, dead at 59, according to his manager
Coolio, the Grammy-award winning rapper best known for his number one single "Gangsta's Paradise," is dead at 59, his representative confirmed to Insider. The rapper, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., came to prominence on the LA rap scene in the late 1980s but skyrocketed to fame in the mid-90s when "Gangsta's Paradise" was used for the 1995 film "Dangerous Minds" starring Michelle Pfeiffer.
West Coast rapper ‘Coolio’ dies at 59
West Coast rapper Coolio, known for hits like “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “C U When U Get There,” has died at the age of 59. NBC News confirmed the rapper’s death from his manager, who said the musician died from a heart attack in his bathroom.
Hear from late rapper Coolio's longtime girlfriend
Late rapper Coolio called his longtime girlfriend Mimi Ivey earlier this week looking for help in finding his passport. At the time, Ivey did not think much of it other than the fact that her boyfriend, Artis Leon Ivey Jr. who is most famously known as his stage name, Coolio, needed some help for his work duties.
Michelle Pfeiffer Mourns Death of Coolio After 'Dangerous Minds' Collaboration
Michelle Pfeiffer is "heartbroken" over the untimely death of rapper Coolio. The actress remembered the hit performer, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., whom she worked with on the 1995 drama, Dangerous Minds. Coolio's iconic track, "Gangsta's Paradise," was featured in the film's opening scene and as a single from the movie's soundtrack. Both the song and the album peaked at number one on the Billboard charts. Pfeiffer, who starred in the film, also appeared in Coolio's music video for the hit.
From Gangsta’s Paradise to reality TV, Coolio was a stone-faced rapper who softened hearts
Coolio’s hairstyle was one of a kind: trademark twists sat atop his head like Medusa’s snakes. It was a look that defined 1990s hip-hop as much as Tupac’s nose piercing and Flavor Flav’s clock chain, even if no one ever imitated it (perhaps only Coolio had the dexterity to thread those thin braids through the holes of his baseball cap).
