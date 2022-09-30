Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Burkina Faso President Resigns on Condition Coup Leader Guarantees His Safety
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) -Burkina Faso's self-declared military leader Captain Ibrahim Traore has accepted a conditional resignation offered by President Paul-Henri Damiba to avoid further violence after Friday's coup, religious and traditional leaders said on Sunday. According to the deal, announced at a press conference, Traore had agreed to seven conditions, including...
US News and World Report
Russia's War Machine Faces Ridicule From Two Putin Allies
LONDON (Reuters) -The withdrawal of Russian forces from a strategically important town in eastern Ukraine has prompted two powerful allies of President Vladimir Putin to do something rare in modern Russia: publicly ridicule the war machine's top brass. Russia's loss of the bastion of Lyman, which puts western parts of...
US News and World Report
Japan Expels Russian Consul in Retaliation
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave the country by October 10 in retaliation for the expulsion of a Japanese consul in Vladivostok last month, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. Japan's decision comes after Russia's FSB security agency said in September that it had detained...
US News and World Report
Ukrainian Forces Burst Through Russian Lines in Major Advance in South
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian forces achieved their biggest breakthrough in the south of the country since the war began, bursting through the front and advancing rapidly along the Dnipro River on Monday, threatening to encircle thousands of Russian troops. Kyiv gave no official confirmation of the gains, but Russian sources acknowledged...
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
Half of Mobilised Men in Russian Region Sent Home, Commissar Fired - Governor
(Reuters) - The military commissar of Russia's Khabarovsk region was removed from his post after half of the newly mobilised personnel were sent home as they did not meet the draft criteria, the region's governor said early on Monday. Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two, declared by President Vladimir...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Has Made 'Breakthroughs' in Kherson Region, Russian-Installed Official Says
(Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have made some breakthroughs in the southern Kherson region and taken control of some settlements, a Russian-installed official said on Monday. "It's tense, let's put it that way," Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed head of Ukraine's Kherson region, said on state television. "Where the Kakhovka (reservoir) is,...
US News and World Report
U.S., Japanese Fighter Jets Carry Out Drills After North Korea Missile Launch
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Fighter jets from the United States and Japan carried out joint drills on Tuesday over the Sea of Japan following North Korea's first test-firing of a ballistic missile over Japan in five years, the U.S. military said. "Our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea...
US News and World Report
Russian Deputy PM Says Restoration of Nord Stream Possible - TASS
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday that it was technically possible to restore the ruptured offshore infrastructure of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, TASS news agency reported. A total of four leaks were discovered last week on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Russia Says Its Forces Destroy Seven Artillery Depots in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Sunday its forces had destroyed seven artillery and missile depots in the Ukrainian regions of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Donetsk. It said the guidance radar for a S-300 air defence missile system had also been destroyed near Nova Kaluha in the Kherson...
US News and World Report
Putin Faces Unprecedented Criticism From Russian Leaders as Battlefield Losses Mount
Russian and Kremlin-backed leaders have escalated their unusual public acknowledgements of embarrassing battlefield losses in Ukraine while also beginning to turn negative attention on a previously forbidden target: the decision-making of President Vladimir Putin himself. [. READ:. Putin Vows ‘Anti-Colonial’ War on West ]. Despite the embattled president’s...
US News and World Report
Belarus's Lukashenko Accuses Ukraine of Border Provocations
LONDON (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko accused neighbouring Ukraine on Tuesday of sending 15,000 troops to the border area to build defences and conduct reconnaissance, actions that he called "provocations". Lukashenko allowed his close ally Russia in February to use Belarus as a staging post for its invasion of...
US News and World Report
Russia: Annual Grain Harvest to Grow 5 Million Tonnes Thanks to 'New Territories'
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's grain harvest is set to grow by about 5 million tonnes a year thanks to its incorporation of four Ukrainian territories, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Tuesday. "Considering the arable land that exists there, I think at least 5 million tonnes of grain will be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Russian TV Protester Listed as Wanted Fugitive
LONDON (Reuters) -Russian TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, famous for staging an on-air protest against Russia's war in Ukraine, has been put on Moscow's wanted list after her ex-husband reported she had escaped from pre-trial house arrest. Ovsyannikova, 44, was given two months' house arrest in August, and faces up to...
US News and World Report
Biden Stands Apart From Trump
As usual, President Joe Biden didn't mention his predecessor by name. But when Biden spoke Monday to the people of hurricane-ravaged Ponce, Puerto Rico, his underlying message was clear: Unlike former President Donald Trump, I'm going to stick by you until the island recovers from yet another devastating natural disaster.
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy Decree Rules Out Ukraine Talks With Putin as 'Impossible'
KYIV (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree on Tuesday formally declaring the prospect of any Ukrainian talks with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin "impossible", but leaving the door open to talks with Russia. The decree formalised comments made by Zelenskiy on Friday after the Russian president proclaimed four occupied...
US News and World Report
EU's McGuinness Says EU Sanctions Against Russia Are Working Well
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union sanctions against Russia are working well, a top European Commissioner said on Tuesday, dismissing as Russian propaganda criticism that EU measures were ineffective and had little impact. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban criticised EU sanctions on Sept. 26, saying they had backfired. Some politicians from...
US News and World Report
Kremlin Prefers 'Balance' After Putin Ally Suggests Using Nuclear Bomb in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Monday said it favoured a "balanced approach" to the issue of nuclear weapons, not based on emotion, after a key ally of President Vladimir Putin called over the weekend for Russia to use a "low-yield nuclear weapon" in Ukraine. Asked about the comments by...
US News and World Report
Kremlin Welcomes Elon Musk Proposal for Ukraine Settlement Denounced by Kyiv
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin praised Tesla boss Elon Musk on Tuesday for suggesting a possible peace deal to end the war in Ukraine, after Kyiv rebuked Musk for proposing terms it views as rewarding Russia. "It is very positive that somebody like Elon Musk is looking for a peaceful...
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy Says Ukraine Forces Liberated Arkhanhelske, Myrolyubivka in Kherson Region
(Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that Ukraine's forces have liberated the small settlements of Arkhanhelske and Myrolyubivka in the Kherson region. Zelenskiy mentioned the two settlements when thanking in his nightly address specific units of Ukrainian forces for distinguishing themselves on the frontline. Reuters was not able...
US News and World Report
King Charles, Stepping Back From Campaigning, Will Not Go to Egypt Climate Summit
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles will not attend a world leaders' climate change summit in Egypt next month, a royal source said on Sunday, as the new monarch steps back from his previous high-profile campaigning roles. Buckingham Palace sought government advice about the United Nations COP27 summit and it...
Comments / 1