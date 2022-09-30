ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US News and World Report

North Korea Backs Russia's Proclaimed Annexations, Criticises U.S. 'Double Standards'

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea supports Russia's proclaimed annexation of parts of Ukraine, its foreign ministry said on Tuesday, accusing the United States of applying "gangster-like double standards" in interfering in other country's affairs. State media KCNA reported on a U.S.-led U.N. Security Council resolution condemning the proclaimed annexation, which...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Ukraine Advance in Lyman Shows It Can Push Back Russian Forces -NATO Chief

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ukraine's capture of a city within territory of Russian President Vladimir Putin's declared annexation demonstrates that Ukrainians are making progress and able to push back against Russian forces, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday. "We have seen that they have been able to take a new...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russia's War Machine Faces Ridicule From Two Putin Allies

LONDON (Reuters) -The withdrawal of Russian forces from a strategically important town in eastern Ukraine has prompted two powerful allies of President Vladimir Putin to do something rare in modern Russia: publicly ridicule the war machine's top brass. Russia's loss of the bastion of Lyman, which puts western parts of...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S., Japanese Fighter Jets Carry Out Drills After North Korea Missile Launch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Fighter jets from the United States and Japan carried out joint drills on Tuesday over the Sea of Japan following North Korea's first test-firing of a ballistic missile over Japan in five years, the U.S. military said. "Our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea...
MILITARY
State
Washington State
US News and World Report

Burkina Faso President Resigns on Condition Coup Leader Guarantees His Safety

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) -Burkina Faso's self-declared military leader Captain Ibrahim Traore has accepted a conditional resignation offered by President Paul-Henri Damiba to avoid further violence after Friday's coup, religious and traditional leaders said on Sunday. According to the deal, announced at a press conference, Traore had agreed to seven conditions, including...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Russian Deputy PM Says Restoration of Nord Stream Possible - TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday that it was technically possible to restore the ruptured offshore infrastructure of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, TASS news agency reported. A total of four leaks were discovered last week on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Ukrainian Forces Burst Through Russian Lines in Major Advance in South

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian forces achieved their biggest breakthrough in the south of the country since the war began, bursting through the front and advancing rapidly along the Dnipro River on Monday, threatening to encircle thousands of Russian troops. Kyiv gave no official confirmation of the gains, but Russian sources acknowledged...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russia Says Its Forces Destroy Seven Artillery Depots in Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Sunday its forces had destroyed seven artillery and missile depots in the Ukrainian regions of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Donetsk. It said the guidance radar for a S-300 air defence missile system had also been destroyed near Nova Kaluha in the Kherson...
MILITARY
Person
Jeff Mason
Person
Jake Sullivan
US News and World Report

Half of Mobilised Men in Russian Region Sent Home, Commissar Fired - Governor

(Reuters) - The military commissar of Russia's Khabarovsk region was removed from his post after half of the newly mobilised personnel were sent home as they did not meet the draft criteria, the region's governor said early on Monday. Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two, declared by President Vladimir...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Ukraine Has Made 'Breakthroughs' in Kherson Region, Russian-Installed Official Says

(Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have made some breakthroughs in the southern Kherson region and taken control of some settlements, a Russian-installed official said on Monday. "It's tense, let's put it that way," Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed head of Ukraine's Kherson region, said on state television. "Where the Kakhovka (reservoir) is,...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Japan Expels Russian Consul in Retaliation

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave the country by October 10 in retaliation for the expulsion of a Japanese consul in Vladivostok last month, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. Japan's decision comes after Russia's FSB security agency said in September that it had detained...
CHINA
#Nato#Pipelines#Russia#Nord Stream#The White House#European Union
US News and World Report

North Korea Conducts Longest-Range Missile Test Yet Over Japan

SEOUL/TOKYO (Reuters) -Nuclear-armed North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile farther than ever before on Tuesday, sending it soaring over Japan for the first time in five years and prompting a warning for residents there to take cover. U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke by phone...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Putin Faces Unprecedented Criticism From Russian Leaders as Battlefield Losses Mount

Russian and Kremlin-backed leaders have escalated their unusual public acknowledgements of embarrassing battlefield losses in Ukraine while also beginning to turn negative attention on a previously forbidden target: the decision-making of President Vladimir Putin himself. [. READ:. Putin Vows 'Anti-Colonial' War on West ]. Despite the embattled president's...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Biden Stands Apart From Trump

As usual, President Joe Biden didn't mention his predecessor by name. But when Biden spoke Monday to the people of hurricane-ravaged Ponce, Puerto Rico, his underlying message was clear: Unlike former President Donald Trump, I'm going to stick by you until the island recovers from yet another devastating natural disaster.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

North Korean Missile Launch 'Deliberately Provocative,' EU Says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - North Korea's launch of a missile over Japan on Tuesday was a "reckless and deliberately provocative action" that violated U.N. security council resolutions, a European Union spokesperson said on Tuesday. "The DPRK must cease missile launches, refrain from a nuclear test and engage in meaningful dialogue with...
MILITARY
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
US News and World Report

Trump Asks Supreme Court to Intervene in Review of Mar-a-Lago Documents

Former President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to temporarily block a federal appeals court ruling that allowed the Justice Department to review documents marked as classified that were recovered from the former president's Florida estate. In an emergency appeal, Trump's legal team urged the high court...
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Russian TV Protester Listed as Wanted Fugitive

LONDON (Reuters) -Russian TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, famous for staging an on-air protest against Russia's war in Ukraine, has been put on Moscow's wanted list after her ex-husband reported she had escaped from pre-trial house arrest. Ovsyannikova, 44, was given two months' house arrest in August, and faces up to...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Zelenskiy Decree Rules Out Ukraine Talks With Putin as 'Impossible'

KYIV (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree on Tuesday formally declaring the prospect of any Ukrainian talks with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin "impossible", but leaving the door open to talks with Russia. The decree formalised comments made by Zelenskiy on Friday after the Russian president proclaimed four occupied...
POLITICS

