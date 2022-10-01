ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers vs. Rams: Keys to beating the reigning Super Bowl champs

After a private meeting with patrons on Patreon last night, I decided to ask them what their keys to victory are for Monday night. The cool thing is we all shared the same sentiments, concepts, and concerns regarding the 49ers. If the 49ers want to defeat the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, they must perform these "Five Keys To Victory."
NFC Notes: 49ers, Trent Williams, Cardinals, Rams, Bobby Wagner

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan is confident in OT Colton McKivitz taking over for OT Trent Williams and said the moment is never too big for him. “The game’s not too big for him,” Shanahan said, via The Athletic. “I just remember when we told Colton he was up (in last season’s finale) and it was no big deal to him. He went out there and performed. It was a huge challenge going against the two edge players they had, and he battled all game.”
49ers-Rams Injury Report: Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw questionable; Daniel Brunskill good to go for Monday night

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 4 contest against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Defensive linemen Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw returned to practice. Armstead has been dealing with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, forcing him to miss the 49ers' Week 3 game against the Denver Broncos. Kinlaw played in that game but sat out the first two full practices of the week due to a knee injury.
John Lynch not concerned about Jimmy Garoppolo's competitive nature, doesn't believe QB has resentment towards 49ers

On Friday, general manager John Lynch had a chance to respond to some of the fallout resulting from the San Francisco 49ers' Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos. Much of the blame has been placed on the shoulders of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, it isn't just for his poor play on the football field, leading to the 11-10 loss in the Mile High City.
Kinlaw, Armstead injury status updated ahead of 49ers-Rams

SANTA CLARA — A few 49ers players returned to participate in the final practice before the Los Angeles Rams come to town, but there is still no guarantee that they will be cleared to play in the contest. Both Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw were seen in the first...
