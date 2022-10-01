Read full article on original website
Geno Smith, Rashaad Penny outlast their awful Seahawks defense in 48-45 win at Detroit
Smith continues to excel replacing Russell Wilson. Penny romps for 151 yards and the clinching score. And the play clock helps.
49ers running backs coach Bobby Turner returns to the team
San Francisco 49ers running back coach Bobby Turner has returned to the team, starting with Friday's practice. Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area first reported the news of his return. Turner took time away from the 49ers to recover from knee surgeries that he underwent. The longtime running backs...
49ers vs. Rams: Keys to beating the reigning Super Bowl champs
After a private meeting with patrons on Patreon last night, I decided to ask them what their keys to victory are for Monday night. The cool thing is we all shared the same sentiments, concepts, and concerns regarding the 49ers. If the 49ers want to defeat the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, they must perform these "Five Keys To Victory."
NFC Notes: 49ers, Trent Williams, Cardinals, Rams, Bobby Wagner
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan is confident in OT Colton McKivitz taking over for OT Trent Williams and said the moment is never too big for him. “The game’s not too big for him,” Shanahan said, via The Athletic. “I just remember when we told Colton he was up (in last season’s finale) and it was no big deal to him. He went out there and performed. It was a huge challenge going against the two edge players they had, and he battled all game.”
MNF: Rams and 49ers Player Prop Bets
NFC West rivals battle on Monday night, and we’ve got player props to target.
Kyle Shanahan Explains how Bobby Turner will Help the 49ers
Turner has to kick start an anemic run game with backup running backs -- something he has done many many times before.
49ers-Rams: Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw return to practice
The San Francisco 49ers might be on the brink of receiving a defensive line boost. Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw returned to practice today, the last practice before the team faces the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium on Monday night. We'll learn how much Armstead and Kinlaw participated in...
49ers-Rams Injury Report: Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw questionable; Daniel Brunskill good to go for Monday night
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 4 contest against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Defensive linemen Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw returned to practice. Armstead has been dealing with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, forcing him to miss the 49ers' Week 3 game against the Denver Broncos. Kinlaw played in that game but sat out the first two full practices of the week due to a knee injury.
John Lynch not concerned about Jimmy Garoppolo's competitive nature, doesn't believe QB has resentment towards 49ers
On Friday, general manager John Lynch had a chance to respond to some of the fallout resulting from the San Francisco 49ers' Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos. Much of the blame has been placed on the shoulders of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, it isn't just for his poor play on the football field, leading to the 11-10 loss in the Mile High City.
Rams at 49ers, Week 4 predictions: Fans favor Niners in NFC West matchup
The San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Monday, October 3 at 5:15 p.m. PT. Each week, the 49ers Webzone staff predicts the winner within its annual NFL Pick 'em contest. That includes writers and forum moderators. This...
49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo downplays viral video, denies friction with Kyle Shanahan
On Thursday, Kyle Shanahan addressed the video clip of his quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, that went viral this week. The San Francisco 49ers head coach couldn't believe he was talking about something that he felt was a non-story. Some amateur lip-readers on social media believed that Garoppolo was saying, "All your...
Has Jimmy Garoppolo progressed since 2017? 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan weighs in
Kyle Shanahan doesn't believe Jimmy Garoppolo can carry the San Francisco 49ers alone. That's not necessarily a knock on the quarterback. The head coach would probably feel the same way about any signal-caller on the field. Garoppolo made 178 pass attempts after the New England Patriots traded him to the...
Steve Young reflects on nearly being traded to the Cardinals before landing with the 49ers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded quarterback Steve Young to the San Francisco 49ers on April 24, 1987. Young almost ended up with the St. Louis Cardinals, though. This week, the Hall of Fame quarterback shared that part of his trade story with Rich Eisen. Young landed with Tampa Bay via...
Kinlaw, Armstead injury status updated ahead of 49ers-Rams
SANTA CLARA — A few 49ers players returned to participate in the final practice before the Los Angeles Rams come to town, but there is still no guarantee that they will be cleared to play in the contest. Both Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw were seen in the first...
Jimmy Garoppolo still looking to establish chemistry with 49ers offense but says ‘It’s getting better’
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo says he's still looking to get on the same page with the rest of the 49ers offense after being away for most of the offseason and preseason but that things are getting better, slowly but surely. Garoppolo raised a few eyebrows after the 49ers' 11-10 loss...
