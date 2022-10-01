ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Russian consulate in Manh. vandalized after Putin announces annexation of Ukrainian land

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DDG7K_0iHSJClF00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The Russian consulate on the Upper East Side was vandalized with red paint early Friday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of four Ukrainian provinces.

A passer-by at the consulate on East 91st Street  near Madison Avenue called the police around 1:30 a.m. to report the vandalism.

The NYPD is investigating the incident as a possible bias attack.

No groups have yet come forward to claim responsibility for the act, according to authorities.

The U.S. announced a new round of sanctions against Russia after Putin’s announcement and Ukraine announced it would seek membership in NATO in response.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yonkerstimes.com

Cuomo in the Bronx: Fed. Gov’t Has Not Made Puerto Rico the Priority it Should Be

On Oct. 1, former Governor Andrew Cuomo attended a relief effort for victims of Hurricane Ian in the Bronx with Hispanic Clergy groups and community memebers. Cuomo, who has reemerged to comment on the state of affairs in our state and nation, recently wrote an Op-Ed in The Daily News, and made comments in the Bronx, about the lack of support, and failures of the US Federal Government in aiding Puerto Rico and its people.
BRONX, NY
cityandstateny.com

Police unions are cozying up to NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell during a time of ‘turmoil’

During her short time on the job, New York City Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell has forged a positive relationship with rank-and-file officers at a time when morale among cops is at what union officials call an “all-time low.” Earlier this month, she became the first NYPD commissioner to receive the New York City Police Benevolent Association’s Person of the Year award – a move intended to forge an alliance with the new commissioner, who serves as a liaison between the police department and City Hall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Madison, NY
State
New York State
The Staten Island Advance

Columbus Day controversy rears its head in Staten Island Assembly race

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Controversy over October’s second Monday comes to the Island every year, but its helped two local state Assembly candidates find common ground. Republican Sam Pirozzolo and Democrat Vincent Argenziano, candidates to replace outgoing Assembly member Mike Cusick (D-Mid-Island), both took a stand against a piece of state legislation that would change the official designation for Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day in a variety of state laws.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Gizmodo

NYPD Considers Using Encryption to Block Public From Radio Scanner Broadcasts

The days of eavesdropping on the New York Police Department may be coming to an end. The NYPD says it wants to reimagine its current police communication system and transition to encrypted messages by 2024 according to a recent amNY report confirmed by Gizmodo. While law enforcement has spent years fighting to make encryption less accessible for everyday people, police think they need a little more privacy. Critics worry a turn towards encryption by law enforcement could reduce transparency, hamstring the news media, and potentially jeopardize the safety of protestors looking to stay a step ahead.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wamc.org

NY Democrats target independent voters on abortion

The New York State Democratic Party is reaching out to independent voters on the abortion issue, sending mailers that paint Republican candidate for governor, Congressman Lee Zeldin, as holding unacceptably “extreme” views. Zeldin says he would not try to alter the state’s abortion rights laws. The flyers,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War Politics#Russian#Ukrainian#Nato
TheDailyBeast

Irony Meter Explodes as Migrants Lured TO Florida for Hurricane Ian Cleanup

Migrants are reportedly being transported from New York City to Florida for work supporting cleanup efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian—weeks after the governor put migrants on a flight to Martha’s Vineyard. Over the weekend, scores of Venezuelan migrants were boarding vans heading to the Sunshine State from a pickup point in Queens, despite having little information about who they would be working for, the New York Post says. “They want us for hurricane cleanup, we’d get paid $15 an hour, overtime and $15 for food daily, I think,” Javier Moreno, 37, told the paper, adding that a woman named Camila “from an organization” approached him with a flier about the work. “I'm going for the work,” Moreno added. News of their journey south comes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis controversially flew migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard to protest the “hypocrisy” of the Biden administration’s border policies.Read it at New York Post
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

Mayor Adams: $225 million in taxi medallion debt erased

NEW YORK -- More than 1,000 taxi medallion owners are getting much-needed financial relief.Mayor Eric Adams says $225 million was wiped off the books to ease the financial burden on taxi drivers."Recent years, the medallion owners and drivers have been burdened by crippling debt, and we did not want to sit on the sideline and watch this continue to happen. It's crushed dreams, and it crushed families," Adams said Friday.READ MORE: NYC, TLC and Taxi Workers Alliance announce historic deal on medallion debt reliefDrivers took advantage of the medallion relief program that restructures their loans so the debt is more affordable.A medallion is essentially a permit to operate a taxi in the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vandalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
PIX11

Jailhouse call reveals gang recruiting for Bronx hit

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A jailhouse phone call played at the “murder for hire” trial in Brooklyn federal court alluded to a Bloods leader, Bushawn “Shelz” Shelton, recruiting gang members for the operation. “I thought it was a job! A 9-5,” one man said during the call.  “I thought he’s talking a real 9 – 5. Instead, […]
BRONX, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy