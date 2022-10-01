Russian consulate in Manh. vandalized after Putin announces annexation of Ukrainian land

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The Russian consulate on the Upper East Side was vandalized with red paint early Friday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of four Ukrainian provinces.

A passer-by at the consulate on East 91st Street near Madison Avenue called the police around 1:30 a.m. to report the vandalism.

The NYPD is investigating the incident as a possible bias attack.

No groups have yet come forward to claim responsibility for the act, according to authorities.

The U.S. announced a new round of sanctions against Russia after Putin’s announcement and Ukraine announced it would seek membership in NATO in response.