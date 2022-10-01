ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

ACLU warns EBR Schools about possible civil rights violations during Day of Hope event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The ACLU is addressing concerns about the Day of Hope event hosted by the East Baton Rouge Parish School System on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The ACLU sent a letter to school officials and warned the event likely violated the First and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution and Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. Click here to read the full letter.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

Woman’s Hospital hosting Walk to Remember

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Woman’s Hospital is hosting a Walk to Remember event on the evening of Sunday, Oct. 2. The peaceful walk will get underway at 6 p.m. on the grounds of the Main Library at Goodwood in Baton Rouge. The event is free and open to the public.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

BR first responders deployed to Florida to assist in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

Up and down Florida's west coast, streets are littered and filled with abandoned cars, roofs are torn off and roads are blocked by flooding and debris. "This is still a very fluid environment, make no mistake, we're nowhere near the recovery efforts we need to be at. This is a very fluid, dangerous environment — structural integrity, electrical issues, downed infrastructure and still standing water," Ragan Underwood with the St. George Fire Department said.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Abuser#Capital Region#Violent Crime#The Butterfly Society
L'Observateur

Local teen selected as Louisiana’s 1st Toys for Tots youth ambassador

ST. ROSE — The U.S. Marines Toys for Tots has selected its newest and first youth ambassador from Louisiana, Miss Kelsey Anderson from St. Rose, Louisiana. Kelsey, an eighth grader at Albert Cammon Middle School, will be joining existing ambassadors from all over the nation and sharing her knowledge and expertise for the benefit of the global Marine Toys for Tots community.
SAINT ROSE, LA
WAFB

Louisiana State Police hosting family health and safety day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are hoping the public will show up for its annual family health and safety day. The event is known as Troop A Day and will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1, between noon and 4 p.m. on the grounds of the Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet campus.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Painting the Parking Lot Pink at Ochsner Cancer Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s officially the first full week of October, also known as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Each year in October, the Ochsner Cancer Center – Baton Rouge paints their parking lot’s stripes pink. Cancer Center staff members do the painting as a show...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFB

Apply for La.’s Child Care Assistance Program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s an important deadline approaching for parents looking to apply for the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) through the La. Department of Education. Friday, Sept. 30 is the last day for eligible families to apply before a waitlist is created on Saturday, Oct. 1....
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

$600 Million HUD Grant Agreement for Recovery from Hurricane Laura and Delta Signed by State of Louisiana

$600 Million HUD Grant Agreement for Recovery from Hurricane Laura and Delta Signed by State of Louisiana. Baton Rouge, Louisiana — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced on September 29, 2022, that the Louisiana Division of Administration has signed a grant agreement with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development establishing a $600 million line of credit for Hurricanes Laura and Delta recovery. Through the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program, the state has already awarded approximately $16 million in grants to 193 qualifying homeowners.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

High-ranking Ascension Parish deputy arrested for DWI

ASCENSION PARISH - A high-ranking deputy was stopped by State Police just after midnight Sunday and arrested for a DWI. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Captain TJ Gaughf was stopped around 12:15 a.m. Sunday on Airline Highway in Duplessis. Deputies said Gaughf registered a .15 BAC and was...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

WAFB

28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy