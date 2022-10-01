ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ayden, NC

Golf tournament to raise funds for ECU Club Sports

By Ryan Harper
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A special tournament that is giving back to student-athletes is coming in October.

On October 19, the ECU Club Sports Scramble will be taking place in Ayden.

Started in 2017, the Club Sports Endowment supports ECU Club Sports Athletes while enrolled at ECU and playing a club sport. All proceeds from the tournament will be donated directly to the ECU Club Sports Endowment.

The event for a single player is $60 and for a team of four is $200.

The format will be Scramble where a team of four will select the best shot in each individual series of hits. Then the entire group of four will take their next shot from this location. This pattern continues to the end of each hole. Players can drop their ball within one club length from where the chosen ball lies, but no closer to the hole.

Prizes will be awarded to the net and gross winners with all 8 first-place winners receiving $60 and all 8 second-place winners receiving $40. Lunch will be catered and is included in the registration.

The event will be held at Ayden Golf Course, located at 4343 Ayden Golf Club Road in Ayden. For more information, click here.

