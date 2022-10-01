Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Local nonprofit hosts inaugural Miss Aspiration Pageant
JACKSON, Tenn.–One local nonprofit is inspiring young girls in a new way. Sisters With Aspiring Goals, also known as S.W.A.G., hosted its inaugural Miss Aspiration Pageant Saturday evening. The crowned winner will have the opportunity to interact in West Tennessee activities and throughout the community, to help bring inspiration...
WBBJ
Local university hosts a special walk event
JACKSON, Tenn. —Local university hosts walk for Alzheimer’s. Union University held a walk event today to help fund and fight Alzheimer’s. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s event started at 10:00 a.m. with many people eager to show their support to end this terrible disease. The walk...
WBBJ
Camp offers fine art skills to local kids
JACKSON, Tenn. –Two local organizations team up to teach the arts. According to social media posts from Jackson Recreation and Parks and The Ned, the two have teamed up to offer a fun program for youth in Jackson. Pine Arts Camp will take place in various parks around the...
WBBJ
Dyersburg’s DOT Foods to donate $20k worth of food to local pantries
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A national company is hosting a kick-off celebration for thousands of dollars worth of food being donated to local pantries. DOT Foods‘ distribution center in Dyersburg is diversifying $20,000 worth of products through their Neighbor-to-Neighbor program. Local recipients include the Dyersburg Christian Center, Salvation Army...
WBBJ
JMC library event will feature local author
JACKSON, Tenn. – JMC Library will feature a special West TN author. According to information from the Jackson-Madison County Library, the Friends of the Library have a special guest speaker lined up for its first Thursday program in October. On October 6, at 12:00 p.m. the library will welcome...
WBBJ
Flea market returns to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. —Local flea market hits the fairgrounds. Jackson’s Hub City Flea Market was held this weekend. A large number of vendors were in attendance with a lot of the community there to be seen. The vendors there had a great deal to offer. There was food, beauty...
WBBJ
20th annual KJ100 bike tour returns to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. –Local college hosts bike ride event. Known as the Kent Jones 100 Bicycle Century Tour +5K, the up to 100-mile bicycle ride, serves as a fundraiser for the JSCC foundation, raising money for student financial assistance. The bicycle tour began at 8:00 a.m. with many riders in...
radionwtn.com
2022 Pride Of Obion County Deanna Chappell Passes Away
Troy, Tenn.–Deanna Adams Chappell, who had earlier been named the 2022 Pride of Obion County, has passed away. Mrs. Chappell was 73 and passed away Sunday, October 2 at her home in Troy. There will be a private graveside service held. Mrs. Chappell was to be honored at the...
WBBJ
Cultural festival returns to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — The International Food and Art Festival returns to the Hub city. Today, Jackson hosted the International Food and Art Festival with a large number of the community in attendance. Many individuals showed up supporting their culture and heritage. The festival went on today from 10:00 a.m....
WBBJ
LIFELINE Mobile Blood Drives – October 2022
LIFELINE Blood Services’ Mobile Blood Drives for October 2022. Jackson’s Int’l Food & Art Festival (10/1/2022 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM) First United Methodist Church – Lexington (10/3/2022 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM) Crockett Co. Courthouse (10/2/2022 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM) Selmer...
radionwtn.com
Dr. Evans To Head Baptist Hospital-Carroll Co. ER
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Baptist Hospital-Carroll County has named Dr. Thomas Paul Evans director of its emergency department. Evans will manage overall operations for the emergency department, including planning, directing and coordinating staff and activities. He will also develop and implement policies and procedures to ensure the emergency department runs smoothly and efficiently.
radionwtn.com
Packing Fresh Groceries For Saturday’s Mobile Pantry
Camden, Tenn.–Seven volunteers, including Sheila Stigall of Paris, above, packed 2,000 pounds of squash in bags that will be distributed for the Mobile Food Distribution in Paris this weekend. The volunteers were working at the Second Harvest Food Bank in Camden. Elyse Bell said, “The produce was fresh from the garden and will provide vitamin rich food for hundreds of families. Giving God thanks for the harvest.” The free groceries will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the First Baptist Church parking lot in Paris on Saturday, October 1. The church is partnering with Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee to provide the mobile food pantry for the community. Everyone is welcome. The distribution begins at 10:30 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m. or until the groceries run out. No income or sign-up requirements. It is a drive-thru event, in the Brewer Street church parking lot. (Elyse Bell photo).
WBBJ
Jacob Barker Music Festival helps change a life
JACKSON, Tenn. —A crowd favorite music festival concludes its second night of fun with a giveaway that will warm your heart. The Jacob Barker Music Festival hosted it’s 6th Annual event at the AMP on Saturday. The festival consisted of live music, vendors, a silent auction, and even Make A Wish was represented.
WBBJ
Day 1 of Jacob Barker Music Fest draws crowd to The Amp
JACKSON, Tenn. — The annual Jacob Barker Music Festival kicked off in downtown Jackson Friday. Music lovers filled The Amp through the evening as they heard a variety of performers. The festival raises money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. After seeing how much the Make-A-Wish Foundation made an impact on...
WBBJ
Thelma Hennings Givens
Services for Mrs. Thelma Hennings Givens, age 90 of Denmark, Tennessee will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the Blairs Chapel C.M.E. Church. The interment will be in the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 4:00-6:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. She...
WBBJ
Local animal shelter waives adoption fees amid overcrowding
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A local animal shelter overflowing with rescues is taking steps to get them adopted. “Our shelter is packed full,” said Dyersburg-Dyer County Humane Society Board Member Tiffany Pursell. “We have been well over capacity for a while now, but we are kind of at a point where we can’t continue to maintain. We are, as of today, at 110 dogs.”
Registration for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program begins Oct. 17 across the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Registration for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program begins in October. Registration will take place for one week beginning Oct. 17. Participants must register in person, according to a release from the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army has provided holiday gifts for children and seniors...
WBBJ
One downtown gets a spooky head start on Halloween
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.–Disney’s Halloween has come to Haywood in downtown Brownsville, and you can see characters from Disney, such as Descendants, or even Hocus Pocus. Brittany Beaver, the Director of Main Street for Brownsville in Haywood County, shares the purpose behind the festival. “We wanted to bring a Halloween...
thunderboltradio.com
Martin Police Officer Stefanie Adams graduates TN Law Enforcement Training Academy
Martin Police Officer Stefanie Adams graduated Friday from Basic Police School at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy. Martin Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua says Officer Adams completed 12 weeks of training and will be returning to the Martin Police Department to resume her field training where she is currently assigned to the Patrol Division.
WBBJ
Bobby (Pops) G. Pepper Sr.
Bobby (Pops) G. Pepper Sr. was born on January 14, 1940 in Fayette County, TN to Jessie Pepper and Martha Phillips. He passed away on September 23, 2022 in Midwest City. A gathering of family and friends of Mr. Pepper will be from 9 to 10 A.M. Monday, October 3, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. Graveside Services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Monday, October 3, 2022 at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Whiteville.
