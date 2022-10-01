ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Related
macaronikid.com

Mental Health Matters: Why You Should Talk To Your Children Now

How often do you look at your teen or another child and remember back to those carefree days when you were living your best life?. How often do you remember the times you felt lonely, anxious, sad, and feeling like you didn't fit in?. Adults sometimes forget that teens and...
KIDS
mmm-online.com

Proposed mental health legislation would be ‘significant’ step in addressing workforce shortage, experts say

It appears that the federal government is taking a proactive stance to recognize the nation’s ongoing mental health crisis that has been exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, a panel appointed by the Department of Health and Human Services, released recommendations advising doctors...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Prosecutors lay out sprawling case against Oath Keepers

Federal prosecutors on Monday laid out their sprawling case against Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four other members of the far-right militia as it brings rarely used seditious conspiracy charges in one of its most high-profile trials against those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Rhodes is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Washington State
Newsweek

We Don't Have a Mental Health Crisis. We Have an Economic and Social One | Opinion

On September 20, a panel of medical experts for the first time that doctors screen all adult patients under 65 for anxiety disorders. The advisory group, called the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, said the guidance was intended to help prevent mental health disorders from going undetected and untreated for years or even decades. It made a similar recommendation for children and teenagers earlier this year.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

My Bipolar Life: Recovery

This post is Part 4 of a five-part series that tells of my successful service, mental health crisis, and recovery. The purpose is to raise understanding, build hope, and help abolish the stigma. Part 1 discussed bipolar onset, surge into full-blown mania, job termination, misdiagnoses, and crash into depression and...
MENTAL HEALTH
