macaronikid.com
Mental Health Matters: Why You Should Talk To Your Children Now
How often do you look at your teen or another child and remember back to those carefree days when you were living your best life?. How often do you remember the times you felt lonely, anxious, sad, and feeling like you didn't fit in?. Adults sometimes forget that teens and...
mmm-online.com
Proposed mental health legislation would be ‘significant’ step in addressing workforce shortage, experts say
It appears that the federal government is taking a proactive stance to recognize the nation’s ongoing mental health crisis that has been exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, a panel appointed by the Department of Health and Human Services, released recommendations advising doctors...
We Don't Have a Mental Health Crisis. We Have an Economic and Social One | Opinion
On September 20, a panel of medical experts for the first time that doctors screen all adult patients under 65 for anxiety disorders. The advisory group, called the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, said the guidance was intended to help prevent mental health disorders from going undetected and untreated for years or even decades. It made a similar recommendation for children and teenagers earlier this year.
MedicalXpress
Health and social services should be designed to be sensitive to people's shame, experts urge
Health and social services should be designed to be more sensitive to the shame felt by their clients, patients and service users, experts have said. Using a "shame lens" can transform interactions between professionals and those they work with, according to a new study. The research says being more aware...
psychologytoday.com
My Bipolar Life: Recovery
This post is Part 4 of a five-part series that tells of my successful service, mental health crisis, and recovery. The purpose is to raise understanding, build hope, and help abolish the stigma. Part 1 discussed bipolar onset, surge into full-blown mania, job termination, misdiagnoses, and crash into depression and...
Why Mental Health Support Is Key After Natural Disasters According To A Neuropsychologist – Exclusive
In an exclusive interview with Health Digest, Neuropsychologist Dr. Sanam Hafeez speaks on the importance of mental health support following natural disasters.
