Read full article on original website
Related
New York State Police issue amber alert for missing 16-year-old
PLATTSBURGH, NY – A 16-year-old foster child has gone missing in the area of Plattsburgh...
South Burlington homicide not a ‘random act,’ plice said
Police said the parties involved in the shooting were known to one another.
animalpetitions.org
Demand Shelter Stop Allegedly Letting Kittens Die Slow, Painful Deaths
Target: Tom Vilsack, United States Secretary of Agriculture. Goal: Investigate Franklin County Animal Rescue for alleged mistreatment of shelter animals. Franklin County Animal Rescue has come under fire from its own employees alleging gross mistreatment of dogs and cats in their care. In a recent incident, a 5-week-old kitten was found by a staff member—Brittany Kilbur—reportedly crying out as though in pain and distressed. Although Kilbur contacted the shelter manager, she states she didn’t hear back and proceeded to contact a local veterinary technician, who reportedly informed her the kitten was dying and that she should bring the kitten in to die more peacefully. Kilbur’s manager allegedly denied her permission to transport the kitten, and once the kitten died apparently instructed staff members to wrap her body up and stuff her in the freezer.
Search Continues for Atlanta, Georgia Man Who Fell into AuSable River
State Police are asking for help from the public with information that might help with their investigation as search and rescue teams continue to search for a man who fell into the AuSable River in New York. Police were called to the the back of a riverside lodge at approximately...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
South Burlington police investigate shooting death at motel
Classes were canceled at Spaulding High School on Monday because there were too many faculty and staff members out. Police are investigating whether homicides in South Burlington and Burlington that happened just hours apart are linked. Vermont deer hunting season begins. Updated: 5 hours ago. White-tailed deer hunting season is...
Suspect pleads not guilty to murder charge in Burlington shooting, probe into South Burlington killing continues
The two shootings took place Sunday night, according to authorities — one at an apartment on Pine Street in Burlington and the other on Williston Road in South Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Suspect pleads not guilty to murder charge in Burlington shooting, probe into South Burlington killing continues.
mynbc5.com
Essex home fire spreads to nearby car and barn
ESSEX, Vt. — Firefighters in Essex responded to a structure fire around 8 p.m. Friday. The Westford Fairfax fire departments also responded to the scene at Maple Tree Lane. When crews arrived the flames had spread to a nearby vehicle and barn. Crews were able to save the barn....
Pine Street homicide is Burlington’s 4th this year
Police say a 40-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night on Pine Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Judge denies release to suspect in Danville slaying case
Berk Eratay is accused of murder for hire in connection with the January 2018 death of Gregory Davis.
mychamplainvalley.com
Two Air Force members arrested in Burlington robbery
Burlington, VT — The Burlington Police Department arrested the people accused of robbing a man at gunpoint. It happened September 17 on King Street in the City Center Area just after midnight. Police say the suspects held the man at gunpoint, forced him to undress, then took his clothing and other personal items.
WCAX
3 arrested in Burlington assault on UVM student
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they’ve arrested three men for assaulting a UVM lacrosse player in Burlington. It happened on King Street Sept. 17. The men are accused of wearing masks, holding the student at gunpoint, forcing him to undress and then robbing him. Michael Chea, 24, of...
montpelierbridge.org
“French Block” Gunshot Strikes Walgreens Building
Someone allegedly fired a gun from the recently renovated “French Block” building in Montpelier, striking a window of the Walgreens Building across the street. No injuries were found. A person called the Montpelier Police Department at 12:42 a.m. on Sept. 30, reporting the sound of a gunshot in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
Burlington Police say woman assaulted, robbed man in wheelchair
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for a woman who they say assaulted and robbed a man in a wheelchair at an ATM in Burlington. Investigators say on Wednesday at about 7:30 p.m., Ashley Richards, 39, targeted a 69-year-old man who uses a motorized wheelchair at an ATM on St. Paul Street at the bottom of City Hall Park.
‘Sleeping’ woman robs man at Bank Street ATM
Burlington Police responded to a call that a man had been robbed and assaulted after using an ATM.
mynbc5.com
Colchester Police looking to speak with driver in relation to fatal weekend crash
COLCHESTER, Vt. — The Colchester Police Department is looking to speak to the truck driver involved in afatal crash that happened on Colchester Point Road last weekend. Police say the driver was seen in what appears to be a pickup truck near the scene of the fatal crash last Saturday around 6:10 a.m. Officials say the model of the truck could be a Toyota Tacoma or Toyota Tundra.
mynbc5.com
Highgate man threatens police officers with a bow and arrow
HIGHGATE, Vt. — Last night, Vermont State Police, along with Swanton police officers, arrested a man after a violent altercation. Officers responded to a Highgate home after 10:45 p.m. after they say 40-year-old Nicholas Tanner was causing a disturbance in the area, then threatening police officers with a bow and arrow.
America’s #1 Haunted Hotel Is Officially Here In New York State
It’s always so hard when you come to the end of a really great vacation and have to go home. Have you ever been to a hotel so nice, friendly, and relaxing you never wanted to leave? Well, some hotels across America have guests that must have liked their stays so much they never left, even after death.
newportdispatch.com
Driver arrested after crash on I-89 in Richmond
RICHMOND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Richmond yesterday. The crash took place on Interstate 89 south at around 7:45 p.m. Police say they located a 2021 Ram 1500 facing south with heavy damage when they arrived. The driver was identified as Kirk Little, 44, of Milton.
Man requires surgery to face after violent robbery in downtown Burlington
A man required surgery for injuries sustained from an assault on Cherry St.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Poppy
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a dog with lots of energy, meet Poppy!. This pup is waiting at the Humane Society of Chittenden County to find her forever home. Watch the video to find out more about Poppy.
96.9 WOUR
Marcy, NY
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wour.com/
Comments / 0