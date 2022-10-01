ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peyton, CO

Jan. 6 rioter from Colorado sentenced to prison

By Lanie Lee Cook
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08QxEB_0iHSIVBB00

WASHINGTON ( KDVR ) — A Colorado man charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been sentenced to prison.

Thomas Patrick Hamner, 49, of Peyton, was sentenced Friday to 30 months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia . Along with the prison term, Hamner was sentenced to three years of supervised release and $2,000 in restitution.

Hamner pleaded guilty in May to a felony count of interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder. He still faces another five pending charges, four of which are felonies.

Colorado’s housing market would have to crash to be affordable

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Hamner jumped the barricades of the Capitol’s West Lawn and began pulling them down. When police formed a line of bike racks to block the rioters, “Hamner engaged with a tug-of-war with a Capitol Police officer and an officer from the Metropolitan Police Department over a bike rack that was being used as a barricade.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pp8Ad_0iHSIVBB00
Thomas Patrick Hamner was sentenced on Sept. 30, 2022, to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. (Credit: FBI)

They also say he “joined others in the mob in pushing a large metal sign into the defensive line formed by law enforcement officers.”

He was arrested on Nov. 9 in Colorado Springs after investigators “identified Hamner as #61 in its seeking information photos .”

Since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 870 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 U.S. states in connection to the incident, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Of that number, more than 265 were charged with “assaulting or impeding law enforcement.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Colorado police shoot and kill robbery suspect near Denver airport

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora, Colorado police fatally shot a male robbery suspect they said threatened them with a gun following a vehicle chase that ended by Denver International Airport on Saturday, authorities said at a news conference. Denver's chief of police, Ron Thomas, said two male suspects robbed a...
KKTV

Suspicious death at Department of Corrections facility under investigation in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at a Department of Corrections facility. Officers were called to the Community Alternatives of El Paso County building off East Las Vegas Street around 6:15 p.m. Saturday on the reported death. No details have been released on the identity of the deceased or whether there was any obvious signs of foul play. It’s also unclear how the person was found.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Peyton, CO
City
Denver, CO
Peyton, CO
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Fbi#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Capitol Police
CBS Denver

Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon's killer arrested, police say

Eight weeks after 14-year-old Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon was killed outside Denver's Southwest Rec Center, his family finally has answers.Denver police say community tips led them to Jojo's suspected killer a 17-year-old boy he went to school with last year."Throughout the summer it appears the two were having conversations back and forth about the sale of a firearm," says Denver Police Major Crimes Division Commander, Matt Clark.Police can't say which boy was selling and which was buying the gun. On Aug. 8, both boys came to the Southwest Rec Center to exchange that gun, but only one walked away."During that transaction,...
DENVER, CO
KXRM

COLD CASE: Who killed Jerome Nelson?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate a shooting that killed a man in 2020. Shortly before 7:20 p.m., CPSD received multiple calls regarding a shooting that occurred near University Drive and Overton Street. When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KKTV

Colorado Springs man and former NSA employee arrested by FBI, could face death sentence

DENVER (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man is facing serious charges after an incident involving an undercover FBI agent. Jareh Sebastian Dalke was an employee of the National Security Agency (NSA), according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Investigators believe he used an encrypted email account to transmit excerpts of three classified documents he had obtained during his employment to an individual Dalke believed to be working for a foreign government. It turned out, the person Dalke was allegedly sharing the information with was an undercover agent. Dalke was allegedly offering up the information for cryptocurrency.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs man arrested for attempting to transmit classified material to foreign nation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man was in court Thursday, September 29 facing charges related to violating the Espionage Act. 30-year-old Jareh Dalke faces three espionage-related charges, for allegedly attempting to send classified information to a foreign government. A criminal complaint filed in Federal Court says Dalke transmitted excerpts of three classified The post Colorado Springs man arrested for attempting to transmit classified material to foreign nation appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy