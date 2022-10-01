Jan. 6 rioter from Colorado sentenced to prison

WASHINGTON ( KDVR ) — A Colorado man charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been sentenced to prison.

Thomas Patrick Hamner, 49, of Peyton, was sentenced Friday to 30 months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia . Along with the prison term, Hamner was sentenced to three years of supervised release and $2,000 in restitution.

Hamner pleaded guilty in May to a felony count of interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder. He still faces another five pending charges, four of which are felonies.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Hamner jumped the barricades of the Capitol’s West Lawn and began pulling them down. When police formed a line of bike racks to block the rioters, “Hamner engaged with a tug-of-war with a Capitol Police officer and an officer from the Metropolitan Police Department over a bike rack that was being used as a barricade.”

Thomas Patrick Hamner was sentenced on Sept. 30, 2022, to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. (Credit: FBI)

They also say he “joined others in the mob in pushing a large metal sign into the defensive line formed by law enforcement officers.”

He was arrested on Nov. 9 in Colorado Springs after investigators “identified Hamner as #61 in its seeking information photos .”

Since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 870 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 U.S. states in connection to the incident, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Of that number, more than 265 were charged with “assaulting or impeding law enforcement.”

