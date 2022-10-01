ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
East Valley Tribune

GPS poised to expand parental access to schools

A father last week claimed that Gilbert Public Schools violated his parental rights when a teacher refused to hand over his daughter’s school work for inspection. “I am being denied involvement with my daughter’s education in Oak Tree Elementary,” Devin Paul Gillilea told the Governing Board Sept 27.
GILBERT, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Students protest Legislature’s school policies

Students at six Arizona high schools, including two in Chandler, walked out of their classrooms on Sept. 29 to protest what they call anti-gay and anti-trans laws passed earlier this year by the Republican-controlled state Legislature. The six schools all have chapters of the student-led Support Equality AZ Schools and...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peoria, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Society
Peoria, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Education
City
Peoria, AZ
Phoenix New Times

'Pseudo-Apocalyptic Bullshit': Arizona Students Walk Out Over Anti-LGBTQ Laws

As the sixth period bell rang out at Hamilton High School in Chandler on Thursday, more than a hundred students skipped class and walked out the front doors. The students — led by 16-year-old Hamilton junior Dawn Shim — were protesting two laws that took effect in Arizona on September 24 that they said target LGBTQ youth. They marched, some with bullhorns, to the Chandler Public Library next door and gathered on the lawn.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Arizona High School Students Stage Walkout Over Anti-LGBTQ Laws

Students at six schools around Arizona, including Hamilton High School in Chandler, walked out of class on September 29 to protest anti-LGBTQ laws that took effect earlier this month. "These bills are killing us," said Dawn Shim, a 16-year-old Hamilton junior who organized the event. "We aren't out here missing...
CHANDLER, AZ
statepress.com

Multiple students moved out of Palo Verde East due to facility issues

Multiple student residents of the Palo Verde East dormitory on the Tempe campus have been temporarily relocated to Vista del Sol and local hotels due to facility issues. ASU spokesperson Jerry Gonzalez confirmed in an email Wednesday that 12 PVE residents were "relocated because of an air conditioner outage and or for a water leak."
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Dept#Black People#Bullying#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Doe#Asian#Swastikas#Ocr
East Valley Tribune

CUSD parent alarmed by son’s school library book

Chandler parent Charlotte Lawrence said her 11-year-old son handed her a book he found at his school library and said, ‘Mom, I don’t know if this is appropriate for me.’. “So I took the book, read it myself, and then told my son not to read it,” Lawrence said.
CHANDLER, AZ
KGUN 9

Scottsdale man convicted of $700,000 tax dodge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 34-year-old Ryan C. Patterson was found guilty by a federal jury on three counts of Tax Evasion. Between the years 2014 and 2016 Patterson did not correctly report his income. According to The Department of Justice (DOJ), Patterson failed to report over 1.9 million in...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Hyperallergic

Billboard Art in Phoenix Is Tackling Abortion Bans

PHOENIX — On a billboard that looms over the Grand Avenue arts district, artist Karen Fiorito has installed artworks decrying abortion bans and obstructionist politicians. One side of the billboard features the five conservative Supreme Court Justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, and the other highlights 11 politicians who’ve opposed legislation aimed at improving education, health care, voting rights, and more.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
KTAR.com

FBI seeks man for questioning in assault of Arizona police officer

PHOENIX — The FBI and Colorado River Indian Tribes Police Department are asking the public to help locate a man wanted for questioning in the assault of an Arizona police officer. Kyle Wayne Welsh, 40, could have information regarding a subject who allegedly rammed into a patrol vehicle during...
PARKER, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizonans Flood Maricopa County Recorder with Requests for ‘Cast Vote Records’ from 2020 Election

Election officials around the country, including the Maricopa County Recorder, saw a flurry of public records requests at the end of August asking for the “cast vote record” (CVR) from the 2020 presidential election. The requests came after My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, who is actively investigating election discrepancies in 2020, urged attendees at his Moment of Truth Summit in August to request them. The CVR reveals the type of ballot used by each voter and how they cast their votes, without exposing their identity.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Officers are investigating after a child was shot in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - A girl was shot in Phoenix but is expected to be OK, the police department said on Sunday, Oct. 2. It's not clear what led up to the shooting, but Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole says a child was shot near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road around 7:10 p.m. and was rushed to the hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix’s homeless encampment population reaches 800

Under the radiant sun of Arizona and located on the sidewalks of Downtown Phoenix, an encampment shelters people experiencing homelessness. The homeless sleep in tents, use broken furniture and look for community resources to sustain their basic needs. “People say it’s a tent city, but there is more to it,”...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that want to hire YOU! (10/02)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Starting 25 years ago as a single fine dining restaurant, today M Culinary Concepts is one of the largest and most respected privately held catering & hospitality service providers in the Southwest. M Culinary strives to surpass clients’ and team members’ highest expectations, guided by closely held core values - inspire passion; integrity always; and make huge FUN! Committed to clients and community alike, M Culinary delights with globally influenced cuisine, locally sourced ingredients, and indulgently personal service . M Culinary is looking for hospitality heroes with positive attitudes and bright smiles to join their crew of Catering Event Servers. Learn more here.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy