KTAR.com
Arizona program that pays for students to become teachers gets an extra $15 million
PHOENIX — More money is going to the state program that gives scholarships to students studying to become teachers in Arizona after demand exceeded available funding this year. Gov. Doug Ducey is allocating $15 million to the Arizona Teachers Academy. The funds are federal dollars that the state can...
East Valley Tribune
GPS poised to expand parental access to schools
A father last week claimed that Gilbert Public Schools violated his parental rights when a teacher refused to hand over his daughter’s school work for inspection. “I am being denied involvement with my daughter’s education in Oak Tree Elementary,” Devin Paul Gillilea told the Governing Board Sept 27.
East Valley Tribune
Students protest Legislature’s school policies
Students at six Arizona high schools, including two in Chandler, walked out of their classrooms on Sept. 29 to protest what they call anti-gay and anti-trans laws passed earlier this year by the Republican-controlled state Legislature. The six schools all have chapters of the student-led Support Equality AZ Schools and...
Young students are leaving Mesa Public Schools. Officials are trying to figure out why
MESA, Ariz. — One of Arizona's largest school districts has lost 17% of its kindergartners over the last three years, which has forced administrators to begin assessing how they should efficiently utilize its many campuses. New data shared by Mesa Public Schools indicate the district is continuing to lose...
Phoenix New Times
'Pseudo-Apocalyptic Bullshit': Arizona Students Walk Out Over Anti-LGBTQ Laws
As the sixth period bell rang out at Hamilton High School in Chandler on Thursday, more than a hundred students skipped class and walked out the front doors. The students — led by 16-year-old Hamilton junior Dawn Shim — were protesting two laws that took effect in Arizona on September 24 that they said target LGBTQ youth. They marched, some with bullhorns, to the Chandler Public Library next door and gathered on the lawn.
Phoenix New Times
Arizona High School Students Stage Walkout Over Anti-LGBTQ Laws
Students at six schools around Arizona, including Hamilton High School in Chandler, walked out of class on September 29 to protest anti-LGBTQ laws that took effect earlier this month. "These bills are killing us," said Dawn Shim, a 16-year-old Hamilton junior who organized the event. "We aren't out here missing...
statepress.com
Multiple students moved out of Palo Verde East due to facility issues
Multiple student residents of the Palo Verde East dormitory on the Tempe campus have been temporarily relocated to Vista del Sol and local hotels due to facility issues. ASU spokesperson Jerry Gonzalez confirmed in an email Wednesday that 12 PVE residents were "relocated because of an air conditioner outage and or for a water leak."
fox10phoenix.com
'Battle of the Branches' run in Phoenix helps veterans with mental health support, resources
PHOENIX - Rally Point Arizona held a "Battle of the Branches" event at Steele Indian School Park on Oct. 2, and the goal was to provide veterans with mental health support and resources. "Families and veterans can come together to acknowledge this is something that impacts our community and bring...
East Valley Tribune
CUSD parent alarmed by son’s school library book
Chandler parent Charlotte Lawrence said her 11-year-old son handed her a book he found at his school library and said, ‘Mom, I don’t know if this is appropriate for me.’. “So I took the book, read it myself, and then told my son not to read it,” Lawrence said.
KGUN 9
Scottsdale man convicted of $700,000 tax dodge
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 34-year-old Ryan C. Patterson was found guilty by a federal jury on three counts of Tax Evasion. Between the years 2014 and 2016 Patterson did not correctly report his income. According to The Department of Justice (DOJ), Patterson failed to report over 1.9 million in...
Hyperallergic
Billboard Art in Phoenix Is Tackling Abortion Bans
PHOENIX — On a billboard that looms over the Grand Avenue arts district, artist Karen Fiorito has installed artworks decrying abortion bans and obstructionist politicians. One side of the billboard features the five conservative Supreme Court Justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, and the other highlights 11 politicians who’ve opposed legislation aimed at improving education, health care, voting rights, and more.
kjzz.org
Presbyterian pastor fears for future of religion as more support white Christian nationalism
With the rise of former President Donald Trump we’ve seen Christian nationalism rise too — or at least come out into the open. A poll from Politco earlier this month showed that a majority of Republicans favor declaring the United States a Christian nation. And for the Rev....
fox10phoenix.com
Staffing shortages lead to delays in bulk trash collection
Phoenix streets and alleys have seen better days as bulk trash items are piling up and getting bigger by the day. And it will be that way for a while as the city deals with a worker shortage. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
KTAR.com
FBI seeks man for questioning in assault of Arizona police officer
PHOENIX — The FBI and Colorado River Indian Tribes Police Department are asking the public to help locate a man wanted for questioning in the assault of an Arizona police officer. Kyle Wayne Welsh, 40, could have information regarding a subject who allegedly rammed into a patrol vehicle during...
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa Police investigating a fight possibly involving a crowbar and a stabbing at a Circle K
MESA, Ariz. - The Mesa Police Department says it's investigating a fight between several people at a Circle K on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 2 near Broadway and Dobson roads. Police say a crowbar was possibly involved in the fight, as well as a person possibly being stabbed. The...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizonans Flood Maricopa County Recorder with Requests for ‘Cast Vote Records’ from 2020 Election
Election officials around the country, including the Maricopa County Recorder, saw a flurry of public records requests at the end of August asking for the “cast vote record” (CVR) from the 2020 presidential election. The requests came after My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, who is actively investigating election discrepancies in 2020, urged attendees at his Moment of Truth Summit in August to request them. The CVR reveals the type of ballot used by each voter and how they cast their votes, without exposing their identity.
fox10phoenix.com
Officers are investigating after a child was shot in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - A girl was shot in Phoenix but is expected to be OK, the police department said on Sunday, Oct. 2. It's not clear what led up to the shooting, but Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole says a child was shot near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road around 7:10 p.m. and was rushed to the hospital.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix’s homeless encampment population reaches 800
Under the radiant sun of Arizona and located on the sidewalks of Downtown Phoenix, an encampment shelters people experiencing homelessness. The homeless sleep in tents, use broken furniture and look for community resources to sustain their basic needs. “People say it’s a tent city, but there is more to it,”...
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that want to hire YOU! (10/02)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Starting 25 years ago as a single fine dining restaurant, today M Culinary Concepts is one of the largest and most respected privately held catering & hospitality service providers in the Southwest. M Culinary strives to surpass clients’ and team members’ highest expectations, guided by closely held core values - inspire passion; integrity always; and make huge FUN! Committed to clients and community alike, M Culinary delights with globally influenced cuisine, locally sourced ingredients, and indulgently personal service . M Culinary is looking for hospitality heroes with positive attitudes and bright smiles to join their crew of Catering Event Servers. Learn more here.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix canal murders: Bryan Patrick Miller accused of killing 2 women; trial begins Oct. 3
Three decades have passed since two young women were murdered by the so-called "Canal Killer" in Phoenix. The trial of their accused murderer, Bryan Patrick Miller, is scheduled to begin next week. The victims were killed in two separate incidents in the early 1990s. Their bodies were found in the...
