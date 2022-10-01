ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties

Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Remnants from 'The Poles' at Hanna Park wind up at Jacksonville Beach Pier

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A bundle of pilings from Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park ended up at the Jacksonville Beach Pier on Sunday in the wake of Tropical Storm Ian. The pilings from the popular surf spot known as “The Poles” drifted about eight miles and were floating in the water off Jacksonville Beach before lifeguards and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were able to pull them from the surf.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Davis Shores residents digging out as St. Augustine begins debris pickup after Ian

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Augustine residents were still cleaning up their homes from storm debris and floodwater damage Saturday, two days after Ian left a trail of destruction across Florida. The city started yard debris pick up Saturday for all the areas hardest hit by the storm. In St. Augustine’s Davis Shores neighborhood, homes on the street flooded and residents left damaged items out in front of their homes for pickup Saturday.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Action News Jax

JFRD: Fire reported at abandoned school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire Rescue has reported a fire at the former West Jacksonville Elementary School. Multiple fire trucks can be spotted at the scene using fire hoses. JFRD told Action News Jax that the fire was caused by hand sanitizer palettes spilling. They had to use a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
historiccity

Be prepared for trash collectors returning today

Starting today, Monday, October 3, the City of St Augustine government offices, and most services will reopen for business. For Historic City News subscribers who reside within the city limits or in an area where trash collection is provided by the city, that means accumulated trash collection will be continuing in earnest.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
First Coast News

Road repair underway in St. Johns County after storm

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian left a wake of destruction in its path after hitting the First Coast as a tropical storm Thursday. To protect drivers, crews in St. Johns County are working on an emergency road repair on County Road 13 near Racy Point. A photo shared with First Coast News shows a large portion of land next to the road that appears to have collapsed and is now filled with water.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

We are still dealing with flooding across the First Coast, but why? It has to do with high tide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Even though the rain has dried up we are still dealing with flooding across the First Coast. The storm surge for Ian peaked on Thursday morning. A lot of that water was pushed into the St. Johns River and it’s going to take some time for it to slosh back out to see. Normally, it will take four high tides for the water levels to return to near normal.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Commentary: Another Close Call

Luck was with Amelia Island again as the predicted heavier winds and heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ian did not materialize. However, flooding, once again, pummeled downtown Fernandina. Tropical storm force winds pushed the Amelia River waters into the marina, the rail lines and local businesses. One of the easiest methods...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

