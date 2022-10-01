Read full article on original website
Tales from the Clink returns; true crime stories from Clay County’s pastZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Second grader expelled from Christian school after parents refused to photograph her in the bathtubMargaret MinnicksJacksonville, FL
Motorist Alert: 2 new road projects announced, starting soon in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
More than 2,000 Clay County residents experiencing power outages from IanZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties
Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
Remnants from ‘The Poles’ at Hanna Park wind up at Jacksonville Beach Pier
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A bundle of pilings from Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park ended up at the Jacksonville Beach Pier on Sunday in the wake of Tropical Storm Ian. The pilings from the popular surf spot known as “The Poles” drifted about eight miles and were floating in the water off Jacksonville Beach before lifeguards and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were able to pull them from the surf.
Supply drive begins Monday at Clay County Fairgrounds for those impacted by Hurricane Ian
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Clay County Fairgrounds are keeping things #FloridaStrong as they partner with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office to extend a hand toward hurricane relief for those suffering from Ian’s devastation in Southwest Florida. The two organizations are hosting a supply drive to...
Davis Shores residents digging out as St. Augustine begins debris pickup after Ian
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Augustine residents were still cleaning up their homes from storm debris and floodwater damage Saturday, two days after Ian left a trail of destruction across Florida. The city started yard debris pick up Saturday for all the areas hardest hit by the storm. In St. Augustine’s Davis Shores neighborhood, homes on the street flooded and residents left damaged items out in front of their homes for pickup Saturday.
St. Augustine residents asked to limit water use
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — As First Coast officials work to get city services back on track following Hurricane Ian, residents in St. Augustine are being asked to use as little water as possible for the time being. In order to reduce stress on the city's sewer system and cut...
JFRD: Fire reported at abandoned school
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire Rescue has reported a fire at the former West Jacksonville Elementary School. Multiple fire trucks can be spotted at the scene using fire hoses. JFRD told Action News Jax that the fire was caused by hand sanitizer palettes spilling. They had to use a...
Safety concerns remain at Jacksonville Beach post-Ian
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville beachgoers are back to enjoying the shoreline now that the storm has passed. From the surface, everything may look back to normal, but the Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue crews say there’s a lot you should be aware of if you’re headed to the beach.
Be prepared for trash collectors returning today
Starting today, Monday, October 3, the City of St Augustine government offices, and most services will reopen for business. For Historic City News subscribers who reside within the city limits or in an area where trash collection is provided by the city, that means accumulated trash collection will be continuing in earnest.
“Sick to my stomach”: Cleanup underway after historic flooding from Ian
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Flooding across St. Augustine now has property owners there doing what they can to mop-up and clean-up in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. One homeowner said she’s been through several hurricanes living in other parts of Florida, but said she never dealt with flooding like this.
‘Everything floated’: Home after home damaged by floodwaters in parts of St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE Fla — Many homes across the city of St. Augustine have water damage from Hurricane Ian and now clean-up efforts are underway. Action News Jax spotted one home after another ravaged by the storm. There were items that were supposed to be inside the home, out on...
Road repair underway in St. Johns County after storm
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian left a wake of destruction in its path after hitting the First Coast as a tropical storm Thursday. To protect drivers, crews in St. Johns County are working on an emergency road repair on County Road 13 near Racy Point. A photo shared with First Coast News shows a large portion of land next to the road that appears to have collapsed and is now filled with water.
St. Johns County announces garbage collection make-up day
St. Augustine, Fla. — If your trash pickup was missed because of severe weather cancellations, St. Johns County has scheduled a make-up day. Garbage will be picked up Saturday, Oct. 1, for residents whose trash was originally scheduled to be picked up on Thursday or Friday. No recycling, yard...
Castillo de San Marcos celebrates 350th anniversary after waters from Ian recede
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Sunday marked the 350th anniversary of the 1672 groundbreaking ceremonies for Castillo de San Marcos. It’s like night and day in St. Augustine since Hurricane Ian hit. Businesses were back open and people were outside celebrating the famous fort. “Oh, it’s a beautiful, beautiful...
Clay County Fairgrounds opens RV park to Southwest Floridians impacted by Ian
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – In an effort to support Southwest Florida residents affected by Ian’s wrath, the Clay County Fairgrounds opened its RV area to offer a place to stay for those rebuilding who have an RV. In an announcement on Facebook, fairground officials said they have...
We are still dealing with flooding across the First Coast, but why? It has to do with high tide
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Even though the rain has dried up we are still dealing with flooding across the First Coast. The storm surge for Ian peaked on Thursday morning. A lot of that water was pushed into the St. Johns River and it’s going to take some time for it to slosh back out to see. Normally, it will take four high tides for the water levels to return to near normal.
Flooding concerns remain for towns along St. Johns River, Welaka sees record high river rise
WELAKA, Fla. — Between Paradise and Carefree Drives in Welaka, Jack Clements is trying to be a good sport about the state of his neighborhood. "When you read the signs, be careful what you wish for. I think they named those during a time of slack hurricanes because they're not carefree now," he told First Coast News.
Jacksonville’s Acosta Bridge to light up in red, white and blue for first responders
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JTA is lighting Jacksonville’s Acosta Bridge red, white and blue in honor of the first responders who continue to work for the community in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian. The bridge will be lit Friday and Saturday night in the special colors. JTA says...
Local residents preparing for future tropical storms, hurricanes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — With the tropics heating up, it’s time to make sure you’re ready. With continued team coverage this weekend I’m taking a closer look at how some locals are protecting their backyards. I caught up with locals Romeo and Carmen Fernandez. They have a...
Commentary: Another Close Call
Luck was with Amelia Island again as the predicted heavier winds and heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ian did not materialize. However, flooding, once again, pummeled downtown Fernandina. Tropical storm force winds pushed the Amelia River waters into the marina, the rail lines and local businesses. One of the easiest methods...
St. Johns County Opens Four Points of Distribution for Free Water
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — St. Johns County has opened four Points of Distribution (PODs) for those affected by Hurricane Ian to receive water. The PODs will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday this weekend. Water distribution will be limited to two cases of water per car.
