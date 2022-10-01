Read full article on original website
Son races from Tampa to get North Port group out of flooding
NORTH PORT (SNN TV) October 4, 2022 - One North Port family, of many, was seen walking through the flooding as they left their home Thursday morning, the day after Hurricane Ian ravaged the neighborhood. Joey and Sherry, who were in the home with her 4 children, left soaking wet...
Hundreds seek shelter at Venice High after Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - Sarasota County had 14 shelters for residents to evacuate to during Hurricane Ian. Now, it’s down to two – Venice High School and Tatem Ridge Elementary. "We lost everything except the things we have here and a tote of our important paperwork and each...
Flood waters still inundating neighborhoods in North Port
NORTH PORT - Nearly a thousand people have been rescued from their homes since Hurricane Ian crashed through the City of North Port. “This is definitely the storm of the century for the city of North Port, the amount of flood waters we’ve experienced, we’ve never experienced before," said North Port Fire Rescue Deputy Chief, Scott Lane.
South Sarasota County schools destroyed by Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - More than three quarters of the Sarasota County School District will return to class on Monday, October 10, but school certainly won't look the same when those doors reopen. 45,000 Sarasota County students aren't in school after Hurricane Ian left its mark on our community. School...
Sarasota and Charlotte Counties expediting permits post-Ian for recovery
At this time the Charlotte County Community Development Department is open to the public, but services are limited. Walk-in traffic for all services is accepted, but phones are still down, as of 4pm Monday. The online permitting portal is working for those who are registered with the county. The County...
Fire destroys multiple Sarasota homes during Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA (WSNN) - Multiple homes were damaged during Hurricane Ian’s rampage across Florida. But some homes on the Suncoast were lost in a way some didn't see coming; left to just ashes and memories." "The last thing you expect to find when you come back in the morning is...
Supplies aid families in need in North Port
NORTH PORT- The death toll in North Port stands at five as officials say rescue and recovery efforts continue. “Got a lot of people in need and we’re helping as many as we can," said U.S. Army, Second Lt., Josiah Hoogerhyde. Rescue efforts and supply distributions continue in the...
Family drives from Virginia to help Englewood friends rebuild their house
A week later and harsh reminders of Hurricane Ian are everywhere in Englewood. Crews are working day and night to clear debris and restore power. In this time of heartbreak, people are stepping up to help in any way they can. “How are we going to do this? How are...
Charlotte County has three food and water distribution sites available
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (WSNN) - There are three food and water distribution sites available in Charlotte County, the county announced today. These sites allow residents to receive food and water while they recover from Hurricane Ian. The three distribution sites are:. Muscle Car City Museum, 10175 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, from...
Some 911 calls are not going through in Florida
MANATEE COUNTY (WSNN) - Some Floridians are struggling to make emergency calls. Due to network issues with Verizon, customers cannot dial 9-1-1 in Florida locations from Jacksonville to the Keys. This affects all emergency calls and texts placed to 9-1-1 on the Verizon Wireless Network. During those calls, the 9-1-1...
Blood banks are desperately looking for donors after Hurricane Ian
If you’re looking for ways to help after Hurricane Ian, roll up your sleeves and donate blood. Every bag donated at a Suncoast Blood Centers goes right back into the Suncoast community. With their Venice and Port Charlotte locations out of commission, the need is now greater than ever.
Suncoast mourns loss of sports videographer Carlos Wilson
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - Tonight we honor a life lost to soon, one of the Suncoast's most beloved, young talents. According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, a collision that occurred early on Sunday morning in Okahumpka resulted in the death of Sarasota's Carlos Wilson, a talented sports videographer. A...
JFCS of Suncoast to hold food truck rally
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) October 4, 2022 - The Jewish Family and Children Services of the Suncoast and several food trucks are joining forces to raise money and provide meals to our community. Donations made to JFCS’ fundraiser will be used to purchase food and ingredients so that food trucks...
Sarasota County Schools announce return to athletics, beginning Friday
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - This morning Sarasota County Schools rolled out a plan for athletic programs after their seasons were interrupted by Hurricane Ian. Sarasota County athletic teams can start practice beginning Friday. The county also received approval from the Florida High School Athletic Association to allow Sunday practices. Sports teams must have four practices prior to competition.
Health officials issue safety reminders amid flooding
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County is issuing a few safety reminders as we continue to deal with flood waters. People should not eat any food that may have come into contact with contaminated water from floods. When the power is out, refrigerators will...
Students return to Cardinal Mooney High School today
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - While public schools in Sarasota County are still closed, Cardinal Mooney Catholic High school welcomed students back this morning. The school closed its doors last week during Hurricane Ian, but today it reopened. Cardinal Faculty and staff greeted more than 600 students this morning with lots of hugs and smiles.
Sailors football offers helping hand following Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - The My City 941 Foundation teamed up with the Sarasota Sailors Football Team this morning to provide free yard clean up to homes in the Alta Vista Community. The group met at 10am this morning at Payne Park and began their trek, going door to door offering...
Venice Indians deliver Chick-fil-A to families in need
VENICE (SNN-TV) - Rick Michaels of the Pelican Plaza Chick-fil-A provided 300 sandwiches that the Venice football team then distributed to people in need. The Indians, with Venice hampered by Hurricane Ian, are likely to be off the field for some time, but that's not slowing there community efforts.
Disaster relief fund established by Education Foundation
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV - October 3, 2022) - The Education Foundation of Sarasota County has established a Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief & Recovery Fund to accept monetary donations to support Sarasota County Schools and its 5,000-plus employees. The ferocious hurricane caused widespread damage with areas in South Sarasota County...
Marauders announce 2023 season schedule
BRADENTON (SNN-TV) - The Bradenton Marauders, Single-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, have announced their schedule for the 2023 Florida State League season. The Marauders open the new season at LECOM Park on Friday, April 7th, against the Clearwater Threshers, Single-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. LECOM Park, originally opened in 1923, will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a 66-game slate of home dates. Eight of the nine opposing teams in the league will pay at least one visit to LECOM Park during the season, with only the defending FSL champion St. Lucie Mets not scheduled to journey to Bradenton.
