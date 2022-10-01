Read full article on original website
wpln.org
Tennessee hospital chiefs huddle to address hiring crisis
Tennessee hospital chiefs huddled in Franklin this weekend, largely to focus on their shared hiring crisis. The staffing shortage has not eased even as the pandemic subsides, and many hospital leaders are beginning to get used to high turnover. Hospitals — like many institutions — have generally rewarded longevity. So...
Lebanon parent worries for students who struggle to read with new Tennessee law
It is now state law that if a third grader doesn't do well enough on a statewide test, they can be held back. The law was passed last year and takes effect this school year.
clarksvillenow.com
CMCSS gives update on shortage of teachers, bus drivers, and how they’re filling the gap
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The national teacher shortage took its toll on local schools, and Clarksville-Montgomery County School System has had to respond in a big way. The district has over 5,200 employees. “This year we have hired over 500 new teachers as of this week, and we...
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Vanderbilt Health Pleasant View now open
Vanderbilt Health Pleasant View is now open. The new outpatient facility is operated by physicians, nurses and staff of Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Offering greater convenience to primary care and specialized medical services for patients in Cheatham, Montgomery and Robertson counties, the 25,000-square foot structure is located just off Interstate 24 at 6536 Highway 41A in Pleasant View, Tennessee.
WSMV
Voting open for Bordeaux-North Nashville Participatory Budgeting process
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper encouraged eligible Bordeaux-North Nashville residents to vote for the community’s Participatory Budgeting Election throughout the month of October. Participatory budgeting is a chance for communities to decide together how government money is spent in their neighborhoods. “Making Nashville a city that...
Tennessee teacher to compete on Wheel of Fortune
Devin Roberts has always been a fan of the show and last year he decided "why not try out?"
WSMV
Metro Council to vote on $500,000 grant for Planned Parenthood
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Council members plan to discuss a new resolution at their next council meeting about funding a grant to Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi. If passed, the resolution would appropriate $500,000 from the Metro Council Office, the Mayor’s Office, and the Nashville Department of...
Lockdown lifted at MLK Jr. Magnet High School after school threat
The school, located on 17th Avenue North, went into lockdown around 9 a.m.
wpln.org
First-time gun possession charges for young people in Davidson County are back up to pre-pandemic levels
The number of teens charged with first-time gun possession is on track to be the highest it’s been since 2019. Charges fell during the pandemic, but now show a return to pre-pandemic levels. More than 100 young people have been charged with first-time handgun possession so far this year....
Tennessee Tribune
9 Fall Weekend Activities in Clarksville, Tennessee
CLARKSVILLE, TENN. – From historic sites and antiquing to pumpkin patches and breweries, Clarksville is the perfect destination for a fall getaway. Its location along I-24, a quick 40 miles northwest of Nashville, makes this city an ideal autumn road trip for families, solo travelers, or empty nesters. Boyd’s...
WSMV
14 domestic violence victims remembered at 18th annual Meet Us at the Bridge event
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday, the Metro Nashville Police Department gathered with the community to remember 14 domestic violence victims at their 18th annual Meet Us at the Bridge event. Family members of the victims attended and talked about their loved ones. In a video, MNPD said that in...
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
We’re starting to see words like craft and apple and pumpkin in the listings for activities with the family, and that’s reflected in this week’s batch of cheap fun:. In this week’s installment, you can sleep under the stars at Owl Hill Nature Sanctuary, check out a day or two of the Tennessee Craft Fair or take the family to a festival dedicated to the delicious apple.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATED: A look at the latest health department scores at local restaurants in Rutherford County
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) We all enjoy a good meal at a local eatery, it’s what makes going out on the town fun! From date nights to dinner with the kids, dining out on special occasions has long been a tradition for families and couples both young and old. The latest Health Scores for local restaurant's are below...
WSMV
Townhome fire displaces several families in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Sunday afternoon around 2:40 p.m., the Nashville Fire Department responded to a two-story townhome on fire in Antioch. Officials were able to get the fire out at the townhouse in the 5100 block of Hickory Hollow Pkwy. There were no injuries to the civilians, however,...
‘Vandy Doe’ remains exhumed by Metro Police
Metro Police are doing more testing in an effort to identify the remains of a female found September 8, 2018. She was named Vandy Doe, because she was wearing Vanderbilt University apparel.
WSMV
Motorcyclist hospitalized following crash in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A serious crash involving a motorcycle shut down a main road in Clarksville on Sunday night. According to Dash 10 Media, a motorcyclist struck the back of a pickup truck at the intersection of Fort Campbell Blvd. and Ringgold Road around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday. The motorcycle actually hit the truck’s rear driver’s side panel.
‘Multi injury crash’ cleared on Lewisburg Pike in Williamson County, authorities say
Sunday evening motorists were asked to find alternate routes in Williamson County due to a multi-vehicle crash along Lewisburg Pike.
WSMV
Spring Hill Powerball player wins $100,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket in Spring Hill won $100,000 in Saturday night’s drawing, the Tennessee Lottery announced Sunday morning. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. Since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 2, the prize was doubled to $100,000.
House Republicans call on Vanderbilt hospital to stop transgender surgeries on minors
Tennessee House Republicans sent a letter Wednesday to Vanderbilt hospital urging it to immediately stop gender transitioning surgeries on minors. Sixty-two members of the House Republican Caucus signed the request in the wake of social media videos purportedly showing a physician calling the surgeries a “huge money maker” because of the number of follow-up visits […] The post House Republicans call on Vanderbilt hospital to stop transgender surgeries on minors appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
‘Is this a good idea?’: Metro Council member questions $50 million plan addressing homelessness
Nashville's $50 million plan to address homelessness in the city, comes up for a vote next week.
