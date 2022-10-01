ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

wpln.org

Tennessee hospital chiefs huddle to address hiring crisis

Tennessee hospital chiefs huddled in Franklin this weekend, largely to focus on their shared hiring crisis. The staffing shortage has not eased even as the pandemic subsides, and many hospital leaders are beginning to get used to high turnover. Hospitals — like many institutions — have generally rewarded longevity. So...
TENNESSEE STATE
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Vanderbilt Health Pleasant View now open

Vanderbilt Health Pleasant View is now open. The new outpatient facility is operated by physicians, nurses and staff of Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Offering greater convenience to primary care and specialized medical services for patients in Cheatham, Montgomery and Robertson counties, the 25,000-square foot structure is located just off Interstate 24 at 6536 Highway 41A in Pleasant View, Tennessee.
PLEASANT VIEW, TN
WSMV

Voting open for Bordeaux-North Nashville Participatory Budgeting process

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper encouraged eligible Bordeaux-North Nashville residents to vote for the community’s Participatory Budgeting Election throughout the month of October. Participatory budgeting is a chance for communities to decide together how government money is spent in their neighborhoods. “Making Nashville a city that...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Council to vote on $500,000 grant for Planned Parenthood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Council members plan to discuss a new resolution at their next council meeting about funding a grant to Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi. If passed, the resolution would appropriate $500,000 from the Metro Council Office, the Mayor’s Office, and the Nashville Department of...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

9 Fall Weekend Activities in Clarksville, Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, TENN. – From historic sites and antiquing to pumpkin patches and breweries, Clarksville is the perfect destination for a fall getaway. Its location along I-24, a quick 40 miles northwest of Nashville, makes this city an ideal autumn road trip for families, solo travelers, or empty nesters. Boyd’s...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee

We’re starting to see words like craft and apple and pumpkin in the listings for activities with the family, and that’s reflected in this week’s batch of cheap fun:. In this week’s installment, you can sleep under the stars at Owl Hill Nature Sanctuary, check out a day or two of the Tennessee Craft Fair or take the family to a festival dedicated to the delicious apple.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Townhome fire displaces several families in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Sunday afternoon around 2:40 p.m., the Nashville Fire Department responded to a two-story townhome on fire in Antioch. Officials were able to get the fire out at the townhouse in the 5100 block of Hickory Hollow Pkwy. There were no injuries to the civilians, however,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Motorcyclist hospitalized following crash in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A serious crash involving a motorcycle shut down a main road in Clarksville on Sunday night. According to Dash 10 Media, a motorcyclist struck the back of a pickup truck at the intersection of Fort Campbell Blvd. and Ringgold Road around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday. The motorcycle actually hit the truck’s rear driver’s side panel.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Spring Hill Powerball player wins $100,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket in Spring Hill won $100,000 in Saturday night’s drawing, the Tennessee Lottery announced Sunday morning. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. Since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 2, the prize was doubled to $100,000.
SPRING HILL, TN
Tennessee Lookout

House Republicans call on Vanderbilt hospital to stop transgender surgeries on minors

Tennessee House Republicans sent a letter Wednesday to Vanderbilt hospital urging it to immediately stop gender transitioning surgeries on minors. Sixty-two members of the House Republican Caucus signed the request in the wake of social media videos purportedly showing a physician calling the surgeries a “huge money maker” because of the number of follow-up visits […] The post House Republicans call on Vanderbilt hospital to stop transgender surgeries on minors appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN

