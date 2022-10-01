Righetti seniors with at least a 4.0 GPA celebrated, informed of grant and scholarship options

Read full article on original website
Related
Sooner the better: Families can start applying for free college funding starting Oct. 1
Experts suggest that if someone in your family plans to attend college next year, you might want to fill out the FAFSA application as soon as possible. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid filing season started on Oct. 1 for the 2023-2024 school year, and because many colleges award financial aid on a first-come, first-served basis, it’s crucial to start now.
Unlock the college financial aid you need starting Oct. 1
"Do it this fall. There’s absolutely no reason to wait.”
Delta College hires new vice president of Student Empowerment and Success
FRANKENLUST TWP, MI— After a roughly six-month search, Delta College has hired Chad Inabinet as its newest vice president of Student Empowerment. Inabinet enters the role at Delta alongside Vice President of Instruction & Learning Services Reva Curry, Vice President of Business and Finance Sarah DuFresne, and recently hired Chief Officer of Culture, Belonging and Community Building Pamela Ross McClain.
LeBron James Family Foundation, Stark State College to cover tuition for 2 years for I Promise Network students, eligible parents/guardians
AKRON, Ohio – Stark State College and the LeBron James Family Foundation are teaming up to offer students in the foundation’s I Promise Network two years of free tuition. The program is also open to two parents or guardians who live at the same residence as the eligible student.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Scholarship offers free ride to GWU
One student will have the chance at a full scholarship if they are selected for Gardner-Webb University’s most prestigious award, the Tucker Heart, Soul, Mind and Strength Scholarship. Before they can receive an invitation to apply, students must be nominated by a non-family mentor, such as a minister, teacher,...
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
CCE hosts Unify America Challenge College Bowl
The Center for Civic Engagement (CCE) is hosting the Unify America Challenge College Bowl (UACCB) to invite students to participate in collaborative political discussions. Students attending the virtual event were encouraged to participate and have guided conversations with other students of different backgrounds or experiences. The first three events were on Sept. 27, 28 and 29, where students participated at either 5 p.m. or 8 p.m. Six more sessions will be held on Oct. 4, 5 and 6. The video conversation led participants through a survey in which they were matched with a stranger for their discussions. Students in attendance participated in conversations regarding mental health, climate change, policing, student debt and other topics. As a bonus for participating in the event, the CCE offered students an opportunity to enter to win a $25 gift card.
clearadmit.com
Admissions Tip: Letters of Support
While business schools require candidates to submit one or two recommendations as part of the regular admissions process, we’re devoting this admissions tip to a lesser known relative of the formal recommendation: the letter of support. The letter of support is very different from a typical letter of recommendation, in ways that we will detail below. In fact, we’ll use this admissions tip to share the following information:
bestcolleges.com
SAT Participation Increases but Remains Below Pre-Pandemic Levels
Many colleges have dropped SAT and ACT admission requirements due to the pandemic, and participation in the SAT remains well below its pre-pandemic peak. Photo by Mario Tama / Getty Images News / Getty Images. Roughly 1.7 million 2022 high school graduates took the SAT at least once, according to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Graduates With Greater Student Loans More Likely To Regret College Choices
College graduates who felt their major comes in handy in their careers earn around 15 percent more per year than those who regret their college choices.
Daily Nebraskan
OPINION: College rankings shouldn't define a college
There I was: In the middle of the fall semester of my senior year of high school, sitting in my kitchen, browsing my computer. I was in the process of applying to colleges and had no clue where I might want to spend the next four years of my life.
7 Companies Offering Online Tutoring Jobs for College Students
Online tutoring jobs for college students are an excellent way for young adults to use their skills, help others and earn money along the way – all from the comfort of their dorm room. Article continues below advertisement. As you’ll see below, some of these lucrative tutoring jobs have...
The Tab
Universities face fines if not enough students get jobs after graduating
English universities could face fines if not enough students go on to professional work after graduating, the Office for Students has warned. The OfS, England’s higher education regulator, has published new minimum thresholds universities must meet or else risk hefty fines, as part of clamping down “low quality” courses which don’t improve students’ prospects.
Comments / 0