Englewood, FL

'I'll miss it': The roof came off a destroyed Englewood business and broke the owner's heart

By Zac Anderson, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 2 days ago

Teresa Karaffa worked as a dental hygienist for 31 years in Ohio but decided to give it up when she moved to Florida in 2014 with her husband Dave.

It was Dave who told her "you need a little space where you can go and find happiness,” so when she visited the Lemon Bay Soap Company in Englewood and found it was for sale in 2018, she jumped at it.

"I walked into the soap company that day and it felt good and we had a little bit of money in our pocket and we bought it," Teresa Karaffa said.

Karaffa, 58, didn’t know much about making soap, but the former owners were happy to teach her the basics.

Owning a business could be nerve-wracking. There were “slow, scary moments” when she sold little and wondered how she’d cover her costs. She enjoyed it, though, and poured her heart into it.

So when Karaffa saw what Hurricane Ian did to her business, her heart was broken.

Karaffa's destroyed business is emblematic of the devastation Ian wrought in Englewood , where many properties suffered significant roof damage. The community, which straddles the line between Sarasota and Charlotte counties, was the closest in Sarasota County to where Ian made landfall and sustained some of the worst impacts.

The Karaffas rode out Ian in their Englewood home, emerging to find their pool cage broken and other minor damage to their house.

They spent the first part of Thursday cleaning up around their house, before a neighbor told them their business was in bad shape. Based on the neighbor’s description, they expected some damage.

What they found was total devastation.

Ian lifted the roof completely off their business and three neighboring businesses, leaving nothing but the walls and blue sky overhead. At the women’s boutique clothing store next door, a rack full of shoes was still hanging from a wall but everything else was strewn about. One more space over, a barber shop still had mirrors on the wall and chairs in place but nothing overhead.

On Friday morning, the Karaffa’s were trying to salvage any soap and bath products they could, but the vast majority of what they owned was destroyed.

The Karaffas rent their business space, but they estimated they still lost $30,000 worth of products and a monthly income of roughly $5,000 to $6,000. They don't have insurance to cover the damage and said they won't try to rebuild the business in another location.

"This is what she loved, it's what she did," Dave Karaffa said. "And it's sad because it's gone. There's no recovering."

Teresa Karaffa was philosophical about the loss, noting the business was not the couple's main source of income. Dave has a good job. She felt bad for those who lost their homes or worse to Ian.

Yet she also was grieving the loss of something that meant a lot to her.

"My heart’s in that store, for sure," she said. "I’ll miss it."

Follow Herald-Tribune Political Editor Zac Anderson on Twitter at @zacjanderson. He can be reached at zac.anderson@heraldtribune.com

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: 'I'll miss it': The roof came off a destroyed Englewood business and broke the owner's heart

