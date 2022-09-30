ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

Cobalt Institute campus in Victorville placed on lock down Friday

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4637VZ_0iHSHFL000

The Cobalt Institute of Math & Science campus was locked down Friday as Victorville Sheriff’s deputies conducted a precautionary search of the school.

The Sheriff’s Department was notified after threatening graffiti was discovered in a campus bathroom, Victor Valley Union High School District officials said.

The 7-12th grade school is in the 1400 block of Topaz Road, south of Palmdale Road and west of Silverado High School, both in the VVUHSD.

Deputies searched the school with a specialized dog and determined that there were no weapons on campus and no threat to students or staff, district officials said.

Victorville Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Tricia Blake confirmed with the Daily Press that deputies found nothing suspicious.

As a precautionary measure, CIMS staff contacted law enforcement when they found graffiti claiming a threat of gun violence at the school on Friday, District officials said.

Parents and guardians were given the option to pick up their students early from the CIMS campus, while some students chose to remain and finish the school day, the district said.

The students were never in any danger, but VVUHSD officials stressed the importance of taking all potential threats seriously.

“We would like to thank Capt. Wickum’s team at the Victorville Police Department and the SanBernardino County Sheriff’s Department for being such excellent partners when it comes to keeping our students and staff safe,” VVUHSD Superintendent Carl J. Coles said.

Coles said the district takes all threats seriously and they are always striving to improve processes to ensure the safety of all campuses.

“We ask our students, families and staff to always practice ‘if you see something, say something," Coles said. “Thank you to our district community for your continued support.”

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Cobalt Institute campus in Victorville placed on lock down Friday

Comments / 5

Related
4newsplus.com

Victor Valley Transit Authority Transit Services To Be Free Throughout the Month of October

Victor Valley Transit Authority has announced that all rides will be free throughout the month of October. “As our way of saying thank you for your patience and understanding during these challenging past couple years, we are offering all of our transit services, including our new Micro-Link service, absolutely free of charge all month long,” the company said in a statement. Micro-Link is an on-demand, curb-to-curb shared service offered by the Victor Valley Transit Authority but only operates in parts of Victorville and Hesperia. “Whether you are a seasoned rider or want to try transit for the first time, Victor Valley Transit will get you where you need to go for FREE!”
VICTORVILLE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Walmart will be holding event in Fontana to hire dozens of drivers

Walmart will be hosting a Driver Open House event across the country and hiring up to 67 CDL-A drivers in San Bernardino County, with an upcoming event being held in Fontana. While there are different factors that make up a driver’s pay, new drivers can earn up to $110,000.
FONTANA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Victorville, CA
Victorville, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Education
KESQ News Channel 3

A man is arrested at a house party in DHS

A man is arrested after a house party turns violent in Desert Hot Springs. At 10:47 p.m. Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence at 66500 El Serape Trail, an unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs. Authorities say there were lots of intoxicated people at a birthday party at the location. Two people reportedly The post A man is arrested at a house party in DHS appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
Fontana Herald News

PREP FOOTBALL RESULTS AND SCHEDULES: Fontana teams win four of their five games

High school football teams in Fontana had a good week, winning four of their five games against out-of-town opponents on Sept. 29 and 30. • Fontana A.B. Miller won its Mountain Valley League opener, turning in a strong defensive effort for a 22-8 conquest of Jurupa Valley. The Rebels raised their record to 2-4 overall.
FONTANA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lock Down#Gun Violence#Linus K12#Linus High School#Cobalt Institute#Victorville Sheriff#The Sheriff S Department#Silverado High School#The Daily Press#Cims#Vvuhsd
Key News Network

West Covina Armed Carjacking Suspects Caught in Pomona with Weapon in Vehicle

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Armed suspects involved in a carjacking in West Covina were apprehended in the city of Pomona early Friday morning, Sept. 30, 2022. The West Covina Police Department received a 911 call of an armed carjacking on the 300 block of Citrus Avenue in the city of West Covina. The suspects pointed a black weapon at the victim, took a 1992 white Honda Accord and fled eastbound on the 10 Freeway toward the Pomona area.
POMONA, CA
vvng.com

Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Rancho Road in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a single vehicle traffic accident in Adelanto. At about 6:24 am, on October 1, 2022, emergency personnel were dispatched to the area of Rancho Road and Racoon Avenue in Adelanto. A gray four-door sedan involved in...
ADELANTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
The Associated Press

BNSF to Build New Integrated Rail Complex in Barstow to Increase Supply Chain Efficiency Nationwide

BARSTOW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 1, 2022-- BNSF Railway today announced plans to invest more than $1.5 billion to construct a state-of-the-art master-planned rail facility in Southern California – and the first being developed by a Class 1 railroad. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221001005031/en/ Barstow Mountain Train (Photo: Business Wire)
BARSTOW, CA
westsidestorynewspaper.com

First 5 San Bernardino Seeking Applicants For $1.5 Million in “Innovation Funding”

First 5 San Bernardino, well-known for its 23-year history of investing in children from prenatal through five years, is launching a new and innovative funding opportunity. Local organizations seeking financial support to initiate or develop programs or ideas aligning with First 5 San Bernardino’s strategic plan are encouraged to apply for funding through the organization’s request for applications process https://first5sanbernardino.org.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy