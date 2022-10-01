ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton Daily News

Kruse’s PR leads Newton girls XC to 15th at Wartburg

WAVERLY — Behind a personal-best performance from Hadley Kruse, Newton’s girls cross country team placed 15th in the girls’ orange 5K at the Steve Johnson Invitational on Saturday. The Cardinals recorded five personal-best times at the varsity level and six total and scored 412 points in 15th....
NEWTON, IA

