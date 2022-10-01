Read full article on original website
SBLive Iowa Power 25 high school football rankings (Week 6)
By Kevin White 1. West Des Moines Dowling (5-1)Maroons ran for 189 yards, including 107 by CJ Phillip, in last week’s win over Johnston. 2. Ankeny (5-1)After slow start to the season, Hawks’ offense clicking now. Had 450 total yards vs. Valley last week. 3. Southeast Polk (5-1)Rams have ...
Des Moines North takes SBLive Iowa Team of the Week honors
Des Moines North football was the overwhelming winner of the SBLive Iowa Team of the Week contest for Sept. 19-25. The Polar Bears grabbed nearly 78% of the vote. North is in the middle of an historic season and celebrated a 36-17 win against Des Moines Lincoln on Sept. 23.
Kruse’s PR leads Newton girls XC to 15th at Wartburg
WAVERLY — Behind a personal-best performance from Hadley Kruse, Newton’s girls cross country team placed 15th in the girls’ orange 5K at the Steve Johnson Invitational on Saturday. The Cardinals recorded five personal-best times at the varsity level and six total and scored 412 points in 15th....
3 Iowa City high school golfers to know ahead of postseason competition
With postseason competition beginning Monday for Class 4A boys' golfers, it is the perfect time to get acquainted with some of the top competitors in the Iowa City area. Iowa City High, Liberty and West each have talented golf teams that are hoping to have strong showings during Monday's district meet to advance to the state tournament.
