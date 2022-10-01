ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadrene Heslop

The Most Rat Infested American Cities

Cities are notorious for having pest trouble because of the high number of restaurants present. Many pesky pest problems face Americans across several states. The issue is more significant in some areas than in others.
Jenn Leach

The most roach-infested U.S. cities

Cockroaches can be a pesky pest problem in your home and prevalent in certain areas across the United States. You might be surprised that more than a dirty home can attract roaches:
nationalinterest.org

Gas Prices Fall Below $3 in Some U.S. States

Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. As of Monday, per GasBuddy, the average gas price in...
Q 105.7

The Best State to Be a Teacher? It’s New York, and Now We Know Why

School is back in-session in New York, and teachers across the Empire State are back to work for a new school year. Being a teacher is a rewarding job, but certainly comes its fair share of challenges. You're asked to manage tens, if not hundreds, of kids and their parents at once. You have to battle the frustrations brought about by technology, and create an environment that allows kids to learn, without giving them undue stress and anxiety.
ValueWalk

The Great Gun Buying Boom Of America

America’s relationship with “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms” has seen the sale of legal firearms skyrocket over recent years, making the United States one of the most heavily armed countries in the world. This marks perhaps only the start of the great-gun...
WacoTrib.com

Biden on Hurricane Ian: 'This is an American crisis'

President Joe Biden said Hurricane Ian is "likely to rank among the worst storms in the nation's history," adding it will "take months, years to rebuild." Speaking from the White House Friday as Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina, threatening the historic city of Charleston after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, Biden urged residents there to listen to local officials and heed all warnings. The revived Hurricane came ashore near Georgetown, South Carolina with much weaker winds than when it crossed Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday as one of the strongest storms to ever hit the U.S., according to the National Hurricane Center. Biden said "America's heart is literally breaking" for all of those who've lost their homes and he said his administration is acting urgently to get them the help they need. He said his message to the people of Florida is: "we see what you're going through and we're with you. We're going to do everything we can for you." Ian left a broad swath of destruction in Florida, flooding areas on both of its coasts, tearing homes from their slabs, demolishing beachfront businesses and leaving more than 2 million people without power. At least nine people were confirmed dead in the U.S. - a number that was expected to increase as officials confirm more deaths and search for people.
The Hill

Prosecutors lay out sprawling case against Oath Keepers

Federal prosecutors on Monday laid out their sprawling case against Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four other members of the far-right militia as it brings rarely used seditious conspiracy charges in one of its most high-profile trials against those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Rhodes is...
WacoTrib.com

Opponents pile on Republican Rosendale in US House debate

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale was slammed over his opposition to aid for Ukraine and votes against federal projects that could benefit Montana, during a live Saturday night debate in eastern Montana's U.S. House race that showed deep policy divisions between the Republican and challengers Democrat Penny Ronning and independent Gary Buchanan.
MONTANA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Robert Baird: Examining rights in the context of abortion

When our boys were little, the time after supper and before bed was often chaotic, writes University of Michigan philosopher Scott Hershovitz in his book, subtitled “Adventures in Philosophy With My Kids.” One-night, he says, things were especially crazy; it was like a mad house. Hank, age 5, was screaming at his brother, age 8, whining at his mother and crying inconsolably. And somehow doing all three at the same time.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WacoTrib.com

Funeral for former US Rep. Mark Souder to be held Oct. 8

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The funeral for former U.S. Rep. Mark Souder of Indiana will be held on Oct. 8. Souder, a Republican who represented northeastern Indiana in Congress for more than 15 years, died Monday. He was 72. Souder disclosed in January that he had inoperable pancreatic...
INDIANA STATE

