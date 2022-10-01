LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A day care worker has been charged in the abuse of three children at The Vanguard Academy. According to arrest records, detectives said 24-year-old Racheal Flannery was shown on surveillance video shoving a bottle into the mouth of a 7-month-old, squeeze the child, swing the child around and dropping the child onto the floor. The child suffered bruises to a cheek, an arm and abrasions on their lip.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO