Wave 3
Names of victims released in Bon Air murder, suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Officer has released the second name of the man involved in the double shooting in the Bon Air neighborhood back in April. According to the coroner’s office, Brendon Duffy, 35, is the second man involved in the shooting. According to...
Wave 3
Convicted murderer dies while in LMDC custody
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who convicted yesterday in the murder of his wife just over four years ago has died while in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections. A Jefferson County jury found Bashar Muhieddin Ghazawi guilty of the July 8, 2018 shooting death of Noor Ghazawi. The penalty phase of the trial was set to begin this morning.
wdrb.com
Police say Frankfort woman locked 4-year-olds in room for 15 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Frankfort woman is in custody after she locked two 4-year-old children alone in a room for 15 hours, forcing them to use the bathroom on the floor. According to court documents, 25-year-old Carly Erlewein was arrested by officers with the Frankfort Police Department...
wdrb.com
Lack of staffing forces east Louisville day care at center of abuse investigation to cut hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A day care in east Louisville at the center of an abuse investigation is cutting its hours because of a staff shortage. An employee of Vanguard Academy was arrested last week. Rachael Flannery, 24, faces three counts of first-degree criminal abuse for allegedly assaulting children at the day care, including two infants.
wdrb.com
'Not who my husband is' | Wife of suspect in Nelson County police shooting said he belongs in hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A domestic violence suspect, who is accused of attempted murder of Nelson County Sheriff’s deputies, was in court on Tuesday. Christopher Curtis was arrested and charged with attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief. As Curtis faced a judge,...
Wave 3
Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Newburg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot in the Newburg neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. Louisville officers responded to the 3100 block of Lakeheath Drive and found a teenager shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.
Woman dies in Jacobs neighborhood after being hit by vehicle, police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman died Wednesday night after being hit by a car in the Jacobs neighborhood. According to Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a call of a person hit on Berry Boulevard near Georgetown Place around 7:45 p.m. Their initial investigation shows that a woman was...
Louisville man, La Grange woman arrested, charged with attempted murder
CRESTWOOD, Ky. — A Kentucky man and woman are in jail in Mt. Washington after a shooting incident in Crestwood Oct. 2, according to a press release. Around 6 p.m. Sunday, Oldham County Central Dispatch received a call of a shooting in the 6800 block of Crestview Drive, officials say.
wdrb.com
Missing 30-year-old Louisville man found safe, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is asking for the public's help to find a missing, endangered man. Police said that 30-year-old Jorge Martinez called his family and told them he was "lost and confused" in downtown Louisville. He has been missing since Tuesday. He requires medication that he...
WLKY.com
Jury recommends 60-year sentence for man convicted in 2021 double shooting in Russell
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jury is recommending a 60-year sentence for a man convicted in a double shooting in the Russell neighborhood. Rai Antez Shackles was found guilty Monday of assault, wanton endangerment and other charges. In the player above you can get a look at the shooting scene...
ACLU calls on city to end jail health contract
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the midst of a news conference addressing health care concerns at Louisville's downtown jail, community leaders learned of the latest death inside the facility. According to jail officials, Bashar Ghazawi, who had just been convicted for the 2018 shooting death of his wife, was found...
Wave 3
Victim identified in Park Duvalle neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood over the weekend. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting at the 1400 block of Hazel Street on Saturday around 4:30 a.m. Police...
wdrb.com
Police say West Broadway shooting victim has died; suspect arrested in Henry County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a 25-year-old man who was shot several times on West Broadway a few weeks ago has died -- and the man accused of killing him is in custody. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the victim was 25-year-old Shadarrion Youngblood, and he died...
wdrb.com
Kentucky State Police in Henry County arrests Louisville man wanted for murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police in Henry County arrested a Louisville man wanted for murder. KSP investigators said a trooper conducted stopped a 2012 Dodge Challenger on Interstate 71 near the 26 mile marker in Henry County around 1:30 a.m. Oct. 2 after observing a traffic violation. The...
wdrb.com
Police locate stolen Jefferson County Sheriff's Office K-9 vehicle in field behind Portland neighborhood home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have found an unmarked Jefferson County Sheriff's Office vehicle that was stolen early Tuesday morning. Department Spokesperson Lt. Col. Carl Yates told WDRB News that the dark blue Ford Explorer was taken from a lot in the 4500 block of Poplar Level Road. He said a thief or thieves cut a chain and lock used on a gate for the lot.
Louisville family remembers late motorcyclist who was hit on New Cut Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville family is remembering a loved one who had been killed in late September. Chris Purvis, 53, was hit on New Cut Road Sept. 26 when police said a driver pulled in front of him while he was riding his motorcycle. He later died at...
WANE-TV
Southern Indiana man arrested after neighbor shot with rifle
ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. — A Paoli man was arrested after Indiana State Police say his neighbor was shot with a high-powered rifle. An ISP trooper and Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call on Sept. 25 at a home on S. County Road 310 West. A...
Louisville day care worker accused of abusing children pleads not guilty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A day care worker has been charged in the abuse of three children at The Vanguard Academy. According to arrest records, detectives said 24-year-old Racheal Flannery was shown on surveillance video shoving a bottle into the mouth of a 7-month-old, squeeze the child, swing the child around and dropping the child onto the floor. The child suffered bruises to a cheek, an arm and abrasions on their lip.
wdrb.com
Louisville police arrest Norton Commons daycare employee in connection with alleged infant abuse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee of a Norton Commons daycare was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with the alleged assault of at least two infants there. According to Officer Elizabeth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, 24-year-old Racheal Flannery is in custody. She is charged with three counts of first-degree Criminal Abuse.
wdrb.com
2 arrested after man shot in back at Crestwood apartment complex Sunday evening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are in custody after a man was shot at an apartment complex in Crestwood early Sunday evening. Police were called to the Crestview Apartments near the 6800 block of Crestview Drive just before 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 on reports of a shooting. That's not far from Highway 22.
