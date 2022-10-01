ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Names of victims released in Bon Air murder, suicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Officer has released the second name of the man involved in the double shooting in the Bon Air neighborhood back in April. According to the coroner’s office, Brendon Duffy, 35, is the second man involved in the shooting. According to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Convicted murderer dies while in LMDC custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who convicted yesterday in the murder of his wife just over four years ago has died while in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections. A Jefferson County jury found Bashar Muhieddin Ghazawi guilty of the July 8, 2018 shooting death of Noor Ghazawi. The penalty phase of the trial was set to begin this morning.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police say Frankfort woman locked 4-year-olds in room for 15 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Frankfort woman is in custody after she locked two 4-year-old children alone in a room for 15 hours, forcing them to use the bathroom on the floor. According to court documents, 25-year-old Carly Erlewein was arrested by officers with the Frankfort Police Department...
FRANKFORT, KY
Wave 3

Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Newburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot in the Newburg neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. Louisville officers responded to the 3100 block of Lakeheath Drive and found a teenager shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Missing 30-year-old Louisville man found safe, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is asking for the public's help to find a missing, endangered man. Police said that 30-year-old Jorge Martinez called his family and told them he was "lost and confused" in downtown Louisville. He has been missing since Tuesday. He requires medication that he...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

ACLU calls on city to end jail health contract

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the midst of a news conference addressing health care concerns at Louisville's downtown jail, community leaders learned of the latest death inside the facility. According to jail officials, Bashar Ghazawi, who had just been convicted for the 2018 shooting death of his wife, was found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Victim identified in Park Duvalle neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood over the weekend. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting at the 1400 block of Hazel Street on Saturday around 4:30 a.m. Police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police locate stolen Jefferson County Sheriff's Office K-9 vehicle in field behind Portland neighborhood home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have found an unmarked Jefferson County Sheriff's Office vehicle that was stolen early Tuesday morning. Department Spokesperson Lt. Col. Carl Yates told WDRB News that the dark blue Ford Explorer was taken from a lot in the 4500 block of Poplar Level Road. He said a thief or thieves cut a chain and lock used on a gate for the lot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WANE-TV

Southern Indiana man arrested after neighbor shot with rifle

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. — A Paoli man was arrested after Indiana State Police say his neighbor was shot with a high-powered rifle. An ISP trooper and Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call on Sept. 25 at a home on S. County Road 310 West. A...
PAOLI, IN
WHAS11

Louisville day care worker accused of abusing children pleads not guilty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A day care worker has been charged in the abuse of three children at The Vanguard Academy. According to arrest records, detectives said 24-year-old Racheal Flannery was shown on surveillance video shoving a bottle into the mouth of a 7-month-old, squeeze the child, swing the child around and dropping the child onto the floor. The child suffered bruises to a cheek, an arm and abrasions on their lip.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police arrest Norton Commons daycare employee in connection with alleged infant abuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee of a Norton Commons daycare was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with the alleged assault of at least two infants there. According to Officer Elizabeth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, 24-year-old Racheal Flannery is in custody. She is charged with three counts of first-degree Criminal Abuse.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

