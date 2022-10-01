ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WTKR

Penalties prove costly as Old Dominion falls to Liberty

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — In a game that was up for grabs for a majority of two halves, Old Dominion suffered too many of what head coach Ricky Rahne called "self-inflicted wounds" to hold off Liberty. The Flames scored right before the third quarter ended, then drove 99 yards...
NORFOLK, VA
aseaofred.com

Everything Hugh Freeze had to say following Liberty’s win over ODU

Liberty improved to 4-1 on the season with a 38-24 win over Old Dominion on Saturday night at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia. Dae Dae Hunter and Shedro Louis each went over 100 yards rushing in the victory, while Hunter scored three touchdowns on the night. Here is everything head coach Hugh Freeze had to say following the game, beginning with his opening statement:
NORFOLK, VA
princessanneindy.com

Column: On the loss of local sports great Ed Fraim

NORFOLK — In a recent column, I saluted to the late Hall of Fame basketball player, coach and humanitarian Bill Russell, the Boston Celtics’ greatest of all time, who inspired me in life and as a sportswriter. This time I want to write about the life of the...
NORFOLK, VA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Liberty WR comes up with what may be the catch of the season

The Liberty Flames’ biggest playmaker in 2021 was quarterback Malik Willis, but there are some potentially intriguing names to look at within the team in his absence now as well. And one player who is bound to be on the radar now has got to be wide receiver Jaivian...
LYNCHBURG, VA
13News Now

Tree falls on school bus in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — No one was hurt when a tree fell on a school bus in Newport News Friday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with Newport News Public Schools, Bus 329 was on its afternoon route when the accident happened at the intersection of Maney Drive and Hudson Terrace, which is near Sedgefield Elementary School.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Man shot in back Friday morning in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say a man walked into a local hospital following a shooting Friday morning. Dispatchers said they were notified of a male arriving at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 5 a.m. after sustaining a gunshot wound to the back. Police later said his wound...
13News Now

Mellow Mushroom coming to Virginia Beach

NORFOLK, Va. — A new landmark has been established for residents and visitors of Virginia Beach. A Mellow Mushroom, sitting at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and 35th Street, will open Monday, Oct. 3. The restaurant brought a stainless steel rotating globe of the world and a Madsteez, Mark...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

17-year-old shot on Independence Drive in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old male was shot Sunday night on Independence Drive in Hampton. It happened around 9:30 p.m., police announced Monday morning. Independence Drive is the location of the New Hampton Commons Apartments, across W. Queen Street from Hampton High School. The teen was taken to...
HAMPTON, VA

