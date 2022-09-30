ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inbusinessphx.com

Desirable 10-Acre Class A Industrial Building Sells in Mesa

Commercial Properties, Inc./CORFAC International (CPI), Arizona’s largest locally owned commercial real estate brokerage, is pleased to announce the sale of an industrial project in the Southeast Valley in Mesa, Arizona. The 111,415 SF project is situated on 10.6-acres strategically located in Mesa’s desirable Southeast Valley at Gateway at 8607 E Pecos Road. Constructed in 2022, the property is conveniently situated off Ellsworth and Pecos Road with easy 5-minute drive-times to Loop 202 SanTan Freeway and Freeway 24 on-ramps.
MESA, AZ
inbusinessphx.com

Phoenix-Based Structural Design Firm Enhances North Carolina Firm’s Footprint in Arizona

“The addition of the award-winning team from Pangolin Structural gives Kimley-Horn a deeper bench and allows us an even greater ability to serve our clients in the southwest and across the country,” said Scott Colvin, principal, Kimley-Horn. “Delivering exceptional client service is one of our most cherished core values and we know the addition of Pangolin Structural will only strengthen our team.”
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
City
Scottsdale, AZ
City
Paradise Valley, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Government
inbusinessphx.com

New President Named for South Mountain Community College

After a nationwide search, the Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD) and South Mountain Community College (SMCC) are pleased to announce Dr. Richard C. Daniel as the next President of SMCC. Dr. Daniel will replace Interim President Dr. Janet Ortega, who assumed the interim role on August 12, 2022, after the retirement of Dr. Shari Olson.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy