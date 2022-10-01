Read full article on original website
Michigan Daily
Legendary drag queens take on Michigan Theater in Stamps Speakers Series
Glamor. Some women define it as classiness and wealth. Other women like “legendary” drag queens Maxi Chanel, Nickki Stevens, Donna Personna and Lady T Tempest feel their most glamorous when they perform in drag, donning sparkly dresses in front of an audience. The queens met with University of Michigan students from the Penny W. Stamps School of Art & Design Thursday night at the Michigan Theatre to discuss the history of drag and their personal experiences performing at Detroit’s Gigi’s Cabaret and San Francisco’s Aunt Charlie’s, which are gay bars well known for their role in the drag scene.
Halloween 2022: Your guide to haunted houses, attractions in Michigan
October is fast approaching, meaning it’s only a matter of time before Michigan is swept into spooky season, the best time of year for haunted house enthusiasts. But how do you know which attraction is right for you? Fortunately, we’ve got a comprehensive rundown of haunted attractions across the state that are bound to fit your interests. ...
‘It has been a disaster’: Vacant Ypsilanti-area shopping plaza could be demolished
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – John Fields grew up riding his bike on summer days to hang out at the Gault Village Shopping Center, where there was a bustling Ypsilanti-area commercial spot replete with a grocer, drug store and hardware shop. Now nearing 70 years old, he cranes his neck...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man's cats are tallest and have longest tail in the world, Guinness World Records says
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Cats owned by a Farmington Hills man continued their reign as some of the biggest house pets in the world after Guinness World Records declared one to be the tallest and the other to have the longest tail. Will Powers who owns the cats...
Detroit News
Accused Seven Mile Bloods leader faces trial after long wait
Detroit — Billy Arnold, the accused Seven Mile Bloods gang leader portrayed by FBI agents as a masked killer terrorizing residents of the east side of Detroit and targeting rivals on Instagram hit lists, goes on trial Monday after a seven-year wait caused by COVID-19 and a Trump-era pursuit of the death penalty.
Join the book brigade, the human chain moving books to new Ypsilanti-area library
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - People power will fill the shelves of the Ypsilanti District Library’s newest branch. With just weeks to go before it officially opens, YDL officials are calling for volunteers to join the “book brigade” — a human chain that will move books and DVDs between the old, one-room library and the new Superior branch up the street at 1900 Harris Road in Superior Township.
3 Michigan Bars Ranked Among ‘Best Brew Pubs in America’
When it comes to craft beer, Michigan knows what's up. Often ranked among the "best beer states" in the U.S., there are three Mitten State breweries getting national recognition in a new poll. Three Michigan Bars Compete in USA Today's 'Best Brew Pub in America' Poll. USA Today and 10Best...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Feast like a queen at this Yemeni restaurant in Dearborn
As the weather gets cooler, you may be craving hearty meat dishes with warm spices. Well, that is one of the specialties of Yemeni Cuisine, a culture that dates back thousands of years. From bubbling stewed lamb that is perfectly seasoned, to crisp bread that is cooked fresh in a...
fox2detroit.com
Police: Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Hills shot up in drive-by by frequent customer
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred at Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Hills Sunday morning. The Bloomfield Township Police Department said there is no threat to the public. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. at Steve's Deli on Telegraph Road and Maple Road,...
visitdetroit.com
Your Go-To M-59 Retail Guide
When you are cruising M-59 at 50 miles per hour, it can be challenging to spot the businesses that reside along the corridor. From hundreds of retailers, restaurants, and more located along Hall Road (M-59), it’s simply a one-stop shop for all your shopping needs!. Two major malls and...
You may never see more Van Gogh originals together again and they’re in Michigan
DETROIT - This won’t be in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles or even Paris. You can only see one of, if not the largest gatherings of Vincent van Gogh originals in history, in Michigan. The “Van Gogh in America” exhibition at the Detroit Institute of Arts was a...
Detroit News
Vigneron calls on faithful to defeat abortion-rights ballot measure
Catholic followers in the Archdiocese of Detroit marked Respect Life Month on Sunday with a sermon led by Archbishop Vigneron celebrating the ruling that overturned a national right to an abortion. Respect Life Month was established in the U.S. Catholic Church in 1972, months before the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide. Sunday's church service was one of two special Masses coordinated by the archdiocese this year.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Named One of the Lowest for Inflation
You can’t get through a conversation these days without someone bringing up the word “inflation.” It’s going down, thankfully, but inflation is still a hot topic. So, how much is inflation rising in Michigan right now?. The crew at WalletHub.com has put together a study looking...
Michigan’s secret fruit looks like a mango but tastes like a banana
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Tucked away off Ellsworth Road in Ann Arbor, a small grove of trees is home to Michigan’s most famous “secret” fruit: the pawpaw. While most pawpaws — also called the Michigan banana — are picked in the wild, this patch is one of the few in the state lovingly tended to.
fox2detroit.com
Man shoots co-worker at Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Twp. before taking his own life
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating a shooting at Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Hills Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. at Steve's Deli on Telegraph Road and Maple Road. Police said the shooting was a drive-by and the 52-year-old suspect is an employee at the...
Check Out This Michigan House Where Every Floor is a Different Color Palette
What do you think of this Michigan house from just looking at the outside?. My first thought was, "that's a quaint, 'Bridgerton-esque' house." Well, never judge a book by its cover. Built in 1951, this house at 450 W Grixdale Ave, Highland Park, Mich. is sure to change your view...
fox2detroit.com
Family honors killed 19-year-old • Murder charges dropped for Fraser teens • brother shot in Sterling Heights
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family of a 19-year-old that was killed in her car in Highland Park was honored while the search for her killer's information continues, the murder charges for Frazer teens accused of stabbing another teen to death were dropped after authorities learned that the act was self-defense, and a fatal shooting involving two brothers in Sterling Heights is being investigated by police: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Oakland County communities addressing issue of deer overpopulation
Up through November 11, leaders in several Oakland County communities are asking for the public's input on deer.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit's North Rosedale Park adds new Massey mural reflecting neighborhood's diversity
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The North Rosedale Park Community House has always been a safe place for people young and old to gather and a locale imbued with a communal sense of pride. It is now getting one more notch in its belt - an art installation by a nationally recognized artist with a love of Detroit.
Tv20detroit.com
“He always complained he heard voices” Steve’s Deli owners talk about employee who opened fire on restaurant
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — The owners of Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Township sat down with 7 Action News for an exclusive interview discussing Sunday mornings shooting. "It's horrific," said Joanee Hurwitz. "It's unbelievable," added Steve Hurwitz. "The day before he was perfectly fine." Sunday morning one of their employees who...
