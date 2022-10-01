ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

Michigan Daily

Legendary drag queens take on Michigan Theater in Stamps Speakers Series

Glamor. Some women define it as classiness and wealth. Other women like “legendary” drag queens Maxi Chanel, Nickki Stevens, Donna Personna and Lady T Tempest feel their most glamorous when they perform in drag, donning sparkly dresses in front of an audience. The queens met with University of Michigan students from the Penny W. Stamps School of Art & Design Thursday night at the Michigan Theatre to discuss the history of drag and their personal experiences performing at Detroit’s Gigi’s Cabaret and San Francisco’s Aunt Charlie’s, which are gay bars well known for their role in the drag scene.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Accused Seven Mile Bloods leader faces trial after long wait

Detroit — Billy Arnold, the accused Seven Mile Bloods gang leader portrayed by FBI agents as a masked killer terrorizing residents of the east side of Detroit and targeting rivals on Instagram hit lists, goes on trial Monday after a seven-year wait caused by COVID-19 and a Trump-era pursuit of the death penalty.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Join the book brigade, the human chain moving books to new Ypsilanti-area library

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - People power will fill the shelves of the Ypsilanti District Library’s newest branch. With just weeks to go before it officially opens, YDL officials are calling for volunteers to join the “book brigade” — a human chain that will move books and DVDs between the old, one-room library and the new Superior branch up the street at 1900 Harris Road in Superior Township.
YPSILANTI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Feast like a queen at this Yemeni restaurant in Dearborn

As the weather gets cooler, you may be craving hearty meat dishes with warm spices. Well, that is one of the specialties of Yemeni Cuisine, a culture that dates back thousands of years. From bubbling stewed lamb that is perfectly seasoned, to crisp bread that is cooked fresh in a...
DEARBORN, MI
visitdetroit.com

Your Go-To M-59 Retail Guide

When you are cruising M-59 at 50 miles per hour, it can be challenging to spot the businesses that reside along the corridor. From hundreds of retailers, restaurants, and more located along Hall Road (M-59), it’s simply a one-stop shop for all your shopping needs!. Two major malls and...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Vigneron calls on faithful to defeat abortion-rights ballot measure

Catholic followers in the Archdiocese of Detroit marked Respect Life Month on Sunday with a sermon led by Archbishop Vigneron celebrating the ruling that overturned a national right to an abortion. Respect Life Month was established in the U.S. Catholic Church in 1972, months before the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide. Sunday's church service was one of two special Masses coordinated by the archdiocese this year.
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named One of the Lowest for Inflation

You can’t get through a conversation these days without someone bringing up the word “inflation.” It’s going down, thankfully, but inflation is still a hot topic. So, how much is inflation rising in Michigan right now?. The crew at WalletHub.com has put together a study looking...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Family honors killed 19-year-old • Murder charges dropped for Fraser teens • brother shot in Sterling Heights

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family of a 19-year-old that was killed in her car in Highland Park was honored while the search for her killer's information continues, the murder charges for Frazer teens accused of stabbing another teen to death were dropped after authorities learned that the act was self-defense, and a fatal shooting involving two brothers in Sterling Heights is being investigated by police: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
FRASER, MI
Tv20detroit.com

“He always complained he heard voices” Steve’s Deli owners talk about employee who opened fire on restaurant

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — The owners of Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Township sat down with 7 Action News for an exclusive interview discussing Sunday mornings shooting. "It's horrific," said Joanee Hurwitz. "It's unbelievable," added Steve Hurwitz. "The day before he was perfectly fine." Sunday morning one of their employees who...
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI

