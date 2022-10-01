ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Cape Cod man accused of murdering, burning his mother dies following medical emergency in jail cell

A Cape Cod man arrested and charged with murder after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
TRURO, MA
liveboston617.org

Booking Photo and Report: Boston Fugitive Unit, State Police, U.S. Marshals and the ATF, Dangerous Repeat Offender

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

New Details in Death of Man Accused of Killing His Mother in Truro

The man found dead Sunday in his jail cell, where he was being held on a murder charge in the grisly killing of his mother on Cape Cod, died of an apparent suicide, officials said. Adam Howe, 34, was arrested Friday night at a home in Truro after his mother's...
TRURO, MA
nbcboston.com

Person Found Dead in Millbury Home; Man Who Called Police Facing Charges

A person was found dead at a home in Millbury, Massachusetts, Saturday, prosecutors said, as state and local authorities began an investigation into what happened. A representative for Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early's Office initially confirmed the ongoing death investigation, and more details were provided later Saturday night at a press conference with Early and Millbury police.
MILLBURY, MA
Boston

Truro man dead after being charged with murdering mother

Adam Howe was arrested for allegedly killing his mother Susan, a well-known and beloved Truro resident. Adam Howe, the man police in Truro arrested for allegedly killing his mother and setting her body on fire on their front lawn, died in custody Sunday. Following a medical emergency in his jail...
TRURO, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Man Awarded $8 Million in Case v. WPD

WORCESTER - A jury has awarded Natale Cosenza, of Worcester, $8 million and $30,000 in punitive damages in a lawsuit involving two Worcester Police sergeants. The jury found that Sergeant Kerry Hazelhurst concealed evidence and fabricated evidence in the case that led to Cosenza's conviction. The jury also found that Hazelhurst and Sergeant John Doherty conspired to conceal and fabricate evidence. Six others from the Worcester Police Department were removed from the original complaint prior to trial.
WORCESTER, MA
liveboston617.org

Booking Photo and Report: Officers Recover a Firearm After Shots Fired Call in Roxbury

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
Public Safety
Law Enforcement
capecod.com

Truro Man Arrested on Murder Charge

TRURO – A Truro man has been arrested on a murder charge following an incident that saw a regional SWAT team called in for support. Officials with Truro Police and the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office released a statement indicating that emergency personnel responded to a call in Truro on Friday, September 30 at roughly 9:30pm.
TRURO, MA
WHAV

Tips Lead Methuen Police to Arrest Arlington Man Accused of Fentanyl Drug Dealing

Residents’ tips are credited with Methuen Police’s arrest last week of a 43-year-old Arlington man charged with suspected fentanyl drug dealing. The Methuen Police Department Street Crimes Unit, Essex County Sheriff’s office and Methuen Police Patrol Division said Friday more than 37 grams of suspected fentanyl. Police were directed to the area of Lawrence Street after collecting and analyzing information from concerned citizens and anonymous tips.
METHUEN, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Charged With Murder in Deadly Falmouth Stabbing

A man has been charged in connection to a fatal stabbing last week on Cape Cod. Tishaun Miller was arraigned Friday in Falmouth District Court, the clerk's office confirmed. Miller was charged with murder and assault with a dangerous weapon. He was ordered held without bail and is due back...
FALMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Terminated Fall River police officer facing 11 charges as trial set to begin Monday

The trial of a terminated Fall River police officer is scheduled to begin on Monday. Michel Pessoa was initially indicted on the charges of one count of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault and battery, four counts of civil rights violation with bodily injury, three counts of intimidation of a witness (misleading), three counts of filing a false report by a public officer and one count of malicious destruction of property.
FALL RIVER, MA

