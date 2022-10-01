Read full article on original website
Cape Cod man accused of murdering, burning his mother dies following medical emergency in jail cell
A Cape Cod man arrested and charged with murder after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
