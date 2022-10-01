Read full article on original website
sfrichmondreview.com
Washington High School Murals the Subject of ‘Town Destroyer’ Film
Longtime partners in life and in documentary filmmaking, Deborah Kaufman and Alan Snitow sat cozily close together, sipping frothy coffee drinks and sharing a pastry in a covered café parklet on a rare rainy September day in San Francisco. Snitow, 74, had his New Yorker magazine tucked next to...
4 California coffee chains named best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer a macchiato with a touch of foam, a velvety cappuccino, a classic cafe au lait or a refreshing nitro cold brew, coffee is the libation that fuels our lives. To celebrate International Coffee Day, java aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 20 Most Popular Regional Coffee Chains in the […]
KTVU FOX 2
Protests against Iranian government continue in San Francisco
Hundreds of Iranian Americans took to the streets of San Francisco once again on Saturday to protest the Iranian government, which has faced harsh scrutiny for decades over its record on human rights. The demonstration, which began at Union Square, eventually wound its way through the streets to City Hall.
2 San Francisco restaurants rank among Tripadvisor's best places to eat in US
These restaurants were ranked by real-deal travelers.
SFist
Yet Again, A Celebrated Bay Area Chef Is Closing His Last Restaurant and Leaving the Industry
The restaurant industry already had a slew of troubles before having to weather a two-and-a-half-year pandemic and its consequent labor shortage. And in more proof of that, we have news today that chef Russell Moore is shutting down his last restaurant and wiping his hands of the restaurant world for good.
SF street renamed after beloved ‘Grandpa Vicha’ whose death sparked nationwide movement to end Asian hate
(KRON) — In January 2021, Vicha Ratanapakadee, an 84-year-old Thai grandfather was shoved to the ground in broad daylight in San Francisco. His death sparked community outrage and a nationwide movement. On Saturday, city leaders, activists, and family gathered for a special ceremony renaming a street in memory of him. His daughter, Monthanus Ratanapakadee joined […]
KCRA.com
Jerry Seinfeld coming to Northern California. When you can buy tickets
STOCKTON, Calif. — Former "Seinfeld" star Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Stockton in his only California stop scheduled for the new year on his tour. The legendary comedian is returning to the Bob Hope Theatre on Jan. 27. Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 5. All...
Filipino filmmaker's dream project heads to Bay Area theaters
DALY CITY – A new action-comedy film made by a Bay Area Filipino filmmaker will make its debut this weekend in the hometown where he grew up.Patricio Ginelsa directed "Lumpia with a Vengeance."Before the film's national release, it was screened and paneled at Comic-Con in San Diego over the summer, receiving rave reviews. "I think people are really hungry for these types of films," said Ginelsa.The film, with a mostly Filipino and Asian-American cast and crew comes at a time when Asian American and Pacific Islander representation remains low.A study by USC shows between 2007 and 2019, AAPI characters only accounted...
Survivors list 100s of abusers linked to S.F. Catholic church
A network of sexual abuse survivors is calling on San Francisco's controversial Roman Catholic archbishop to release a "secret" list of the hundreds of people accused of sexual abuse within the archdiocese. The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests said in a letter delivered to Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone on Thursday that it had identified 312 clergy, brothers and laity — including 229 within San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties — who have been accused of sexual abuse. ...
beniciamagazine.com
Hidden Benicia: Zodiac
Most everyone loves a good scary story, and this may be the scariest Benicia story of all. It is so scary because it is true. Imagine you are living here in 1968, a few days before Christmas. Sparkling red and green lights adorn houses all around town. You’re in a joyous mood, filled with the holiday spirit.
SFGate
Woman dubbed ‘black widow’ dies in California prison
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who prosecutors dubbed a “black widow” because she had her husband killed, died of natural causes while serving a life sentence, authorities said Friday. Susan Russo, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the 1994 slaying of 43-year-old David...
Remains found in Sierra foothills may belong to missing Bay Area woman
Alexis Gabe, 24, went missing in late January from her ex-boyfriend's Bay Area home.
thebeveragejournal.com
Sonoma County’s Adobe Road Winery Launches with CDI
Connecticut Distributors, Inc., launched Adobe Road Winery during a Sept. 1 sales meeting. The group learned firsthand about the Petaluma, California-based boutique winery, which produces its artisan wines from premium vineyards in both Sonoma and Napa counties, and tasted through portfolio sections. Founded by Kevin and Debra Buckler of The Racers Group, one of the most historical and successful professional motorsports operations in sports car history, the team took their skills at managing operations to the launch of Adobe Road Winery, which was formed in 2002. Award-winning Adobe Road winemaker Garrett Martin crafts award-winning, quality wines while working in close relationships with founders, individual vineyard partners and growers, among the team. The team tasted Blue Dog Cabernet Sauvignon, Sangiacomo Vineyards Chardonnay and Shift Red Blend, now among wines available throughout the state.
marinlocalnews.com
Properly Subversive: Exactly how many mentally ill Black people are there in Marin?
With tongue firmly planted in cheek, may I ask how many Black people in Marin are mentally ill? Is it more or less than white people? Where do Hispanics fit into the mental health equity spectrum?. That’s one question that sticks out as Marin County embarks upon a plan to...
sfstandard.com
Famed Washington Sq. Bar in North Beach to Be New Lillie Coit-Themed Restaurant
The shuttered Washington Square Bar & Grill in North Beach is set to become a new restaurant—named after San Francisco’s most famous firewoman. Hole in the Wall coffee owner Nick Floulis is opening the new restaurant, named Lillie Coit’s. It will include a full-service restaurant helmed by...
What scientists learned about a Bay Area fault that could unleash a magnitude 6.9 earthquake
A new study shines a light on a system of earthquake faults in the San Francisco Bay Area that most residents don't even know exists.
Bay Area high school nabs top spot in list of best California public schools
While none of the Bay Area public schools ranked in the top 10 for the country, one was named top in California.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco Fleet Week 2022: here’s what you need to know
San Francisco's famed Fleet Week is back. In a matter of days, Marina Green will be transformed as the Bay Area watches five Navy ships sail into the San Francisco Bay, and planes take to the air. Activities and celebrations start up on Monday Oct. 3 and run through Sunday Oct. 9.
Serial killer appears to be operating in California as Stockton police link 5 murders
Five seemingly unrelated murders have been linked, police say.
7x7.com
26 Fun Things to Do This Week (10.3.22)
Break out the doggy CBD—the Blue Angels are back and so is Fleet Week. Also this week: Sonoma Harvest Music Festival, Yerba Buena Night, the Mill Valley Film Festival, Elton John's farewell tour, and the West Coast debut of Angela Davis — Seize The Time. Oh, and a...
