Connecticut Distributors, Inc., launched Adobe Road Winery during a Sept. 1 sales meeting. The group learned firsthand about the Petaluma, California-based boutique winery, which produces its artisan wines from premium vineyards in both Sonoma and Napa counties, and tasted through portfolio sections. Founded by Kevin and Debra Buckler of The Racers Group, one of the most historical and successful professional motorsports operations in sports car history, the team took their skills at managing operations to the launch of Adobe Road Winery, which was formed in 2002. Award-winning Adobe Road winemaker Garrett Martin crafts award-winning, quality wines while working in close relationships with founders, individual vineyard partners and growers, among the team. The team tasted Blue Dog Cabernet Sauvignon, Sangiacomo Vineyards Chardonnay and Shift Red Blend, now among wines available throughout the state.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO