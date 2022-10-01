ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Protests against Iranian government continue in San Francisco

Hundreds of Iranian Americans took to the streets of San Francisco once again on Saturday to protest the Iranian government, which has faced harsh scrutiny for decades over its record on human rights. The demonstration, which began at Union Square, eventually wound its way through the streets to City Hall.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Napa, CA
Napa, CA
Entertainment
KRON4 News

SF street renamed after beloved ‘Grandpa Vicha’ whose death sparked nationwide movement to end Asian hate

(KRON) — In January 2021, Vicha Ratanapakadee, an 84-year-old Thai grandfather was shoved to the ground in broad daylight in San Francisco. His death sparked community outrage and a nationwide movement. On Saturday, city leaders, activists, and family gathered for a special ceremony renaming a street in memory of him. His daughter, Monthanus Ratanapakadee joined […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Filipino filmmaker's dream project heads to Bay Area theaters

DALY CITY – A new action-comedy film made by a Bay Area Filipino filmmaker will make its debut this weekend in the hometown where he grew up.Patricio Ginelsa directed "Lumpia with a Vengeance."Before the film's national release, it was screened and paneled at Comic-Con in San Diego over the summer, receiving rave reviews. "I think people are really hungry for these types of films," said Ginelsa.The film, with a mostly Filipino and Asian-American cast and crew comes at a time when Asian American and Pacific Islander representation remains low.A study by USC shows between 2007 and 2019, AAPI characters only accounted...
DALY CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Food And Wine#Wine Tasting#Wine Bar#Marriott Hotel#Nvff Film#Cia#Copia#The Napa Community
San Francisco Examiner

Survivors list 100s of abusers linked to S.F. Catholic church

A network of sexual abuse survivors is calling on San Francisco's controversial Roman Catholic archbishop to release a "secret" list of the hundreds of people accused of sexual abuse within the archdiocese. The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests said in a letter delivered to Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone on Thursday that it had identified 312 clergy, brothers and laity — including 229 within San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties — who have been accused of sexual abuse. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
beniciamagazine.com

Hidden Benicia: Zodiac

Most everyone loves a good scary story, and this may be the scariest Benicia story of all. It is so scary because it is true. Imagine you are living here in 1968, a few days before Christmas. Sparkling red and green lights adorn houses all around town. You’re in a joyous mood, filled with the holiday spirit.
BENICIA, CA
SFGate

Woman dubbed ‘black widow’ dies in California prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who prosecutors dubbed a “black widow” because she had her husband killed, died of natural causes while serving a life sentence, authorities said Friday. Susan Russo, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the 1994 slaying of 43-year-old David...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
thebeveragejournal.com

Sonoma County’s Adobe Road Winery Launches with CDI

Connecticut Distributors, Inc., launched Adobe Road Winery during a Sept. 1 sales meeting. The group learned firsthand about the Petaluma, California-based boutique winery, which produces its artisan wines from premium vineyards in both Sonoma and Napa counties, and tasted through portfolio sections. Founded by Kevin and Debra Buckler of The Racers Group, one of the most historical and successful professional motorsports operations in sports car history, the team took their skills at managing operations to the launch of Adobe Road Winery, which was formed in 2002. Award-winning Adobe Road winemaker Garrett Martin crafts award-winning, quality wines while working in close relationships with founders, individual vineyard partners and growers, among the team. The team tasted Blue Dog Cabernet Sauvignon, Sangiacomo Vineyards Chardonnay and Shift Red Blend, now among wines available throughout the state.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco Fleet Week 2022: here’s what you need to know

San Francisco's famed Fleet Week is back. In a matter of days, Marina Green will be transformed as the Bay Area watches five Navy ships sail into the San Francisco Bay, and planes take to the air. Activities and celebrations start up on Monday Oct. 3 and run through Sunday Oct. 9.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
7x7.com

26 Fun Things to Do This Week (10.3.22)

Break out the doggy CBD—the Blue Angels are back and so is Fleet Week. Also this week: Sonoma Harvest Music Festival, Yerba Buena Night, the Mill Valley Film Festival, Elton John's farewell tour, and the West Coast debut of Angela Davis — Seize The Time. Oh, and a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy