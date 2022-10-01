Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night
By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm start to the first full week of October
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking warm temperatures to start the first full week of October out. While a couple fronts could bring an isolated shower for a few spots during the middle of the week, signs of rain chances returning are showing up for early next week.
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts Mid-October Temps This Week & Cozy Sweaters Are A Must
Summer is over, and fall is wasting no time cementing its place in Ontario. According to The Weather Network (TWN), last weekend's cooling trend will continue into Monday, setting the stage for thunderstorms, water spouts and frost. The nasty conditions will sweep across the Great Lakes, plummeting temperatures to mid-October...
NBC4 Columbus
Clouds clearing ahead of a warming trend
Clouds will start clearing out today ahead of sunshine and a warmer start to the workweek. Leftover moisture from what was hurricane Ian is continuing to slide to the east. We’re waking up to some clouds from this system, which has aided in keeping temperatures in the mid 50s, a little warmer than yesterday and about 5 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.
WEATHER TO WATCH: Remnants of Ian to bring heavy rain threat for the weekend
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says Ian's remnants could cause the possibility for flooding this weekend
Farmers’ Almanac, Old Farmer’s Almanac Predict Mild Winter For Some, Bitter Cold For Others
Summer just ended and fall has just begun, but that’s not stopping the Farmers’ Almanac and The Old Farmer’s Almanac from releasing their winter weather predictions. Their official “weather forecasters” claim to use a top-secret process to achieve their “super accurate” long range prediction.
Meteorologists predict third La Niña year, and here's what that means
Soon it will be time to grab your mittens and ice scrapers with winter right around the corner. But this winter could be brutal again, as meteorologists have announced that La Niña is back for the third year in a row.
Arctic blast is on the way with temperatures set to plunge to MINUS 2C on Monday as winter starts to bite
An Arctic blast is on its way to the UK as temperatures are set to plunge to -2C in some areas of the UK on Monday - as the winter starts to bite. Britons will face the coldest temperatures so far this season after the unprecedented summer heatwave finally comes to an end.
WDBJ7.com
Ian remnants deliver snowy surprise for Blue Ridge mountains
Hurricane Ian quickly fell apart after landfall Friday as it moved inland. On the outside, it looked like a typical weakening tropical system. On the inside, it was undergoing a major remodeling during the hours that followed its destruction along the coast. Shortly before midnight Friday, snow and sleet suddenly...
Time Out Global
Winter is coming: temperatures are set to plunge to -2C next week
Long gone are the balmy summer days as we head into winter (this year, it seems we’re skipping autumn). And next week you should prepare for freezing weather as the Met Office has warned that temperatures could plunge to -2C. You might have already started feeling the cold as...
rsvplive.ie
Ireland weather: Wet and windy week ahead as unsettled conditions to continue
After a mixed weekend, unfortunately things aren't set to improve much. The week ahead is set to be unsettled with rain and wind, although there will be a few sunny spells. It will be a cloudy start to the day on Monday, and Met Eireann predicts that it'll be a wet one too. Showers will become persistent throughout the day with temperatures set to reach highs of 15 to 18 degrees.
KYTV
Neighborhoods come together for a pedestrian safety event in Springfield
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Dry spell continues
DRY IS THE WORD: Here are some notes on the dry spell we are experiencing, based on data at Birmingham. *Today will be the 8th consecutive day with no measurable rain. *Our last measurable rain was on September 25, but the amount was only 0.03. *We have gone without measurable...
