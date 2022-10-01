ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
NBC4 Columbus

Clouds clearing ahead of a warming trend

Clouds will start clearing out today ahead of sunshine and a warmer start to the workweek. Leftover moisture from what was hurricane Ian is continuing to slide to the east. We’re waking up to some clouds from this system, which has aided in keeping temperatures in the mid 50s, a little warmer than yesterday and about 5 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.
Nick Kelly
WDBJ7.com

Ian remnants deliver snowy surprise for Blue Ridge mountains

Hurricane Ian quickly fell apart after landfall Friday as it moved inland. On the outside, it looked like a typical weakening tropical system. On the inside, it was undergoing a major remodeling during the hours that followed its destruction along the coast. Shortly before midnight Friday, snow and sleet suddenly...
Time Out Global

Winter is coming: temperatures are set to plunge to -2C next week

Long gone are the balmy summer days as we head into winter (this year, it seems we’re skipping autumn). And next week you should prepare for freezing weather as the Met Office has warned that temperatures could plunge to -2C. You might have already started feeling the cold as...
rsvplive.ie

Ireland weather: Wet and windy week ahead as unsettled conditions to continue

After a mixed weekend, unfortunately things aren't set to improve much. The week ahead is set to be unsettled with rain and wind, although there will be a few sunny spells. It will be a cloudy start to the day on Monday, and Met Eireann predicts that it'll be a wet one too. Showers will become persistent throughout the day with temperatures set to reach highs of 15 to 18 degrees.
KYTV

Neighborhoods come together for a pedestrian safety event in Springfield

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm start to the first full week of October. Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking warm temperatures to start the first full week of October out. While a couple fronts could bring an isolated shower for a few spots during the middle of the week, signs of rain chances returning are showing up for early next week.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Dry spell continues

DRY IS THE WORD: Here are some notes on the dry spell we are experiencing, based on data at Birmingham. *Today will be the 8th consecutive day with no measurable rain. *Our last measurable rain was on September 25, but the amount was only 0.03. *We have gone without measurable...
ALABAMA STATE

