Chris Cross Applesauce
1d ago
Hardesty wants to continue her progress of “more crime”!
Monday in Portland: City sees 4 homicides in 24 hours, nonprofit provides Oregon schools with NarcanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-consEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Should visitors to Portland be afraid? Not really.
Earlier this month I sat with several friends at a sidewalk table at a coffee shop just south of downtown Portland. The scene was nearly identical – same businesses, same kind of traffic, human and vehicular – as when we’d met in the same place several years before. It looked friendly, prosperous and safe. I […] The post Should visitors to Portland be afraid? Not really. appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KXL
Another Deadly Weekend In The Rose City
Portland, Ore. — Two men are dead following shootings in the early morning hours of both Friday and Saturday. Portland Police say one shooting was in Hazelwood neighborhood, the other in the Wilkes neighborhood. There were also two deadly stabbings in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood. In all, four people died as a result of homicide in Portland this weekend.
Bookended by bodies, a bloody 24 hours shakes Portlanders
A server headed to work at Sushi Ichiban in Portland’s Old Town was delayed Friday morning because her bus had to be detoured around the scene of a fatal stabbing on West Burnside Street and Northwest Third Avenue. When the same sushi server clocked out of work at the...
Readers respond: Use high salaries to clean up Portland
Thank you for the op-ed about Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services. (“Opinion: Portland should use city tax dollars to clear city streets,” Sept. 25) However, the piece does not explain exactly what this agency actually does. Please explain to Portlanders what these nine folks who make six-figure salaries are doing to earn them. We deserve an explanation. We also deserve a cleaner city.
See how Oregonians view law enforcement, district attorneys and the criminal justice system: The Oregonian/OregonLive poll
Nearly two-thirds of likely Oregon voters believe the state’s criminal justice system isn’t tough enough, according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. That compares to nearly a fifth who believe Oregon is appropriately tough on crime, only 6% who think the system is too tough and 12% who said they were unsure, according to the poll of 600 likely voters conducted by Portland-based DHM Research on Sept. 23 and 24. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points and voters were chosen statewide to match the likely demographics of Oregon’s turnout.
Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez differ, nicely, over crime, homelessness in 1st fall debate
During their first debate of the fall runoff, Portland City Council candidates Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez offered stark contrasts on crime and homelessness, the issues that voters continue to say are most pressing. Yet each tended to shy away from the divisive barbs and attacks that have...
WWEEK
Multnomah County Chair Candidates Spar Over the Future of the Joint Office of Homeless Services
On Tuesday, WW met with Multnomah County chair candidates Jessica Vega Pederson and Sharon Meieran, who are seeking this newspaper’s endorsement. Both are sitting county commissioners vying for what is arguably the most powerful elected office in the Portland region. The county chair has complete control over the county’s budget—and its dollars dedicated to housing and homelessness, a budget that’s grown dramatically over the past year because of a tax on high-income earners that now rakes in tens of millions of dollars for homeless services.
Portland in 24 hours: 4 homicides, 2 shootings
Four homicides in a span of 24 hours, two shootings and two stabbings, were recorded in Portland, leading to the arrest of 3 people and the search for another.
Readers respond: Bottle bill gives more problems than solutions
Fifty years ago, in the spirit of Earth Day, the Legislature passed container deposit legislation, more commonly known as the Bottle Bill, as a means of keeping Oregon cleaner and litter-free. But now, the time has come to repeal this law for the following reasons:. The opioid epidemic: Heroin and...
newschoolbeer.com
Two more Oregon Breweries For Sale
In these troubling times it can be sink or swim, but with great hardship comes great opportunity. In the past year we have reported on 4 different Oregon breweries for sale (Klamath Basin, Modern Times PDX, Standing Stone Brewing, Lookingglass) and one in Vancouver, now we have two more to add to the list looking for potential suitors.
opb.org
Portland writer Sallie Tisdale on the inconsistency of memory
For many people, memories are foundational. Even though they exist in the past, they inform who we are in the present and can help us make future decisions. So what happens when something that seems so fundamental turns out to be false?. Portland writer Sallie Tisdale deals with some of...
KATU.com
Portland Police have SE 122nd closed at Powell Boulevard as they investigate a shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are on the scene of a shooting at SE 122nd and Tibbets. 122nd remains closed as they investigate. Portland Police haven’t released any information. This is a developing story and KATU News will have more when it becomes available.
opb.org
Soil from Portland helps memorialize Japanese Americans incarcerated during WWII
Your browser does not support the audio element. This September, soil from 75 former Japanese American incarceration sites — including one in Portland — was collected as part of the Irei: National Monument for the WWII Japanese American Incarceration. The project aims to memorialize the Japanese and Japanese...
kptv.com
4 murders in 24 hours is ‘tragic coincidence,’ Portland police say
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The city of Portland has seen four murders in a 24-hour period. This includes two deadly stabbings downtown, one near West Burnside and Northwest Third, and 12 hours later, another near Northwest Broadway and Northwest Couch. On Friday morning, a person was shot and killed near the 200th block of Southeast 18th Avenue, and 23 hours later, another person was shot near Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard.
Slashed tires, bewildered residents in Roseway neighborhood
The investigation into who slashed the tires on more than 50 cars in Portland's Roseway neighborhood continues as residents assess the damage and the cost.
Two dead in separate shootings Friday and Saturday; Portland sees four homicides in 24 hours
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two men died in separate early morning shooting incidents Friday and Saturday, according to Portland police, one in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Southeast Portland and the other in the Wilkes neighborhood in Northeast. The shootings happened about 24 hours apart, and there were also two separate...
Is Portland still the whitest big city in America?
As the United States became more ethnically and racially diverse in the last decade, Portland did too – all while remaining the whitest big city in America. In 2020, 66.4% of city residents identified as non-Hispanic white, according to census data, down from 72.2% a decade earlier and 75.5% two decades before that.
‘We’re in a war’: Tires slashed on more than 50 vehicles in one Northeast Portland neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of cars rested on rims in the Roseway neighborhood of Northeast Portland Sunday morning, the remnants of an overnight attack in which someone slashed the tires of more than 50 vehicles parked along Northeast 72nd Avenue all the way to Northeast 77th. "With my car...
Business owners ‘flabbergasted’ that accused Portland vandal is back on the streets
A man accused of smashing several windows in Portland this week is back on the streets after there was no public defender to represent him, according to the District Attorney's Office.
LETTERS to the Editor
The Letters to the Editor are where BEE readers each month report community news and their own opinionsAnother dangerous fire in Woodstock Editor, So this happened at 6 a.m. on Saturday, 9/10/22. Homeless campers right by my house set a mattress on fire. Luckily, my neighbor was up and was able to call the fire department before it spread to our house, or to other structures. This time. Cathy Miller Woodstock Celebrating the "older person" on October first Editor, For those of us lucky enough to have reached our sixth decade or beyond, the feeling of being...
