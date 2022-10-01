ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 10

Chris Cross Applesauce
1d ago

Hardesty wants to continue her progress of “more crime”!

Reply(1)
12
 

Oregon Capital Chronicle

Should visitors to Portland be afraid? Not really.

Earlier this month I sat with several friends at a sidewalk table at a coffee shop just south of downtown Portland. The scene was nearly identical – same businesses, same kind of traffic, human and vehicular – as when we’d met in the same place several years before. It looked friendly, prosperous and safe.  I […] The post Should visitors to Portland be afraid? Not really. appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Another Deadly Weekend In The Rose City

Portland, Ore. — Two men are dead following shootings in the early morning hours of both Friday and Saturday. Portland Police say one shooting was in Hazelwood neighborhood, the other in the Wilkes neighborhood. There were also two deadly stabbings in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood. In all, four people died as a result of homicide in Portland this weekend.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Use high salaries to clean up Portland

Thank you for the op-ed about Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services. (“Opinion: Portland should use city tax dollars to clear city streets,” Sept. 25) However, the piece does not explain exactly what this agency actually does. Please explain to Portlanders what these nine folks who make six-figure salaries are doing to earn them. We deserve an explanation. We also deserve a cleaner city.
PORTLAND, OR
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Society
Portland, OR
Government
The Oregonian

See how Oregonians view law enforcement, district attorneys and the criminal justice system: The Oregonian/OregonLive poll

Nearly two-thirds of likely Oregon voters believe the state’s criminal justice system isn’t tough enough, according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. That compares to nearly a fifth who believe Oregon is appropriately tough on crime, only 6% who think the system is too tough and 12% who said they were unsure, according to the poll of 600 likely voters conducted by Portland-based DHM Research on Sept. 23 and 24. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points and voters were chosen statewide to match the likely demographics of Oregon’s turnout.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Multnomah County Chair Candidates Spar Over the Future of the Joint Office of Homeless Services

On Tuesday, WW met with Multnomah County chair candidates Jessica Vega Pederson and Sharon Meieran, who are seeking this newspaper’s endorsement. Both are sitting county commissioners vying for what is arguably the most powerful elected office in the Portland region. The county chair has complete control over the county’s budget—and its dollars dedicated to housing and homelessness, a budget that’s grown dramatically over the past year because of a tax on high-income earners that now rakes in tens of millions of dollars for homeless services.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
newschoolbeer.com

Two more Oregon Breweries For Sale

In these troubling times it can be sink or swim, but with great hardship comes great opportunity. In the past year we have reported on 4 different Oregon breweries for sale (Klamath Basin, Modern Times PDX, Standing Stone Brewing, Lookingglass) and one in Vancouver, now we have two more to add to the list looking for potential suitors.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Portland writer Sallie Tisdale on the inconsistency of memory

For many people, memories are foundational. Even though they exist in the past, they inform who we are in the present and can help us make future decisions. So what happens when something that seems so fundamental turns out to be false?. Portland writer Sallie Tisdale deals with some of...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

4 murders in 24 hours is 'tragic coincidence,' Portland police say

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The city of Portland has seen four murders in a 24-hour period. This includes two deadly stabbings downtown, one near West Burnside and Northwest Third, and 12 hours later, another near Northwest Broadway and Northwest Couch. On Friday morning, a person was shot and killed near the 200th block of Southeast 18th Avenue, and 23 hours later, another person was shot near Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Is Portland still the whitest big city in America?

As the United States became more ethnically and racially diverse in the last decade, Portland did too – all while remaining the whitest big city in America. In 2020, 66.4% of city residents identified as non-Hispanic white, according to census data, down from 72.2% a decade earlier and 75.5% two decades before that.
PORTLAND, OR
The Bee

LETTERS to the Editor

The Letters to the Editor are where BEE readers each month report community news and their own opinionsAnother dangerous fire in Woodstock Editor, So this happened at 6 a.m. on Saturday, 9/10/22. Homeless campers right by my house set a mattress on fire. Luckily, my neighbor was up and was able to call the fire department before it spread to our house, or to other structures. This time. Cathy Miller Woodstock Celebrating the "older person" on October first Editor, For those of us lucky enough to have reached our sixth decade or beyond, the feeling of being...
PORTLAND, OR

